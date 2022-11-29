Read full article on original website
Dorchester Reporter
1320 Dot Ave. developer reduces residential units
Image courtesy Choo & Co., Inc. The developer who in 2021 proposed a new six-story building across four parcels of land on Dorchester Avenue has reduced the number of residential units and added ground-floor commercial space. The project, located at 1320 Dorchester Ave., a short walk from the MBTA’s Fields...
WBUR
State clears East Boston substation for construction without 14 local environmental permits
The utility Eversource can soon begin construction on a controversial electrical substation in East Boston. Much to the outrage of opponents and many residents, the company secured its final environmental permits for the project Tuesday evening with a special waiver from a state board. The Energy Facilities Siting Board, which controls permitting for all large energy projects in Massachusetts, voted to allow Eversource to bypass the 14 remaining state and local permits it needed for the project.
NECN
Ristorante Fiore in Boston's North End Is Closing
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A longtime dining spot in the North End is getting ready to shut down. According to a Facebook post from the place, Ristorante Fiore is closing its doors, with the note from the Hanover Street spot saying the following:. After much thought,...
Luxury Home of the Week: A restored Beacon Hill town house for $9 million
The features of the circa-1890 property include an elevator and a roof deck. This renovated town house is packed with pluses, including its prime location on a private street on the “Flat of the Hill” in Beacon Hill. With 13 rooms and six levels of living, 4 Otis...
nbcboston.com
NBC10 Boston Responds to Unexpected Dental Bill
After being hit by with an unexpected dental bill, a Massachusetts woman reached out to NBC10 Boston for help. "We get our cleanings, we go and have X-rays. And if there's a problem, we try to get it done," said Donna Hannigan of Haverhill. When Hannigan found out she needed...
For $1.69m, a new Cambridge condo where the ceilings and windows soar
Unit also offers a first-floor bedroom, a patio, a balcony, and a white kitchen. Soaked in sunlight and filled with modern features in East Cambridge sits 154 Thorndike St., listed for $1,695,000. The new three-bedroom, three-bath detached condo boasts private outdoor space and a first-floor bedroom. Britany Caruso and the...
Boston Globe
A group wants more green space in Brookline. Their proposal has led to a ‘rancorous’ debate about the town’s public golf course.
“Almost everything in Brookline is contentious these days,” said Heather Hamilton, chairwoman of the Select Board. For nearly a century, Brookline’s public golf course has offered a rolling expanse of fairways and greens, a place for all-comers to enjoy a game jokingly called “a good walk spoiled.”
Boston Magazine
Check Out the Most Expensive Single-Family Home Ever Sold in Arlington
The Edward T. Hornblower House is a stick style Victorian which was built in the 1800s and still boasts period details. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Price: $3,250,000. Size: 5,679 square feet. Bedrooms: 5. Bathrooms: 3 full, 2...
WCVB
Mayor Wu says Mass & Cass area '80 percent, 90 percent better' than year ago
While the confluence of homelessness and substance use in Boston's "Mass. and Cass" area persists, Mayor Michelle Wu argued that conditions on the ground have improved dramatically in the year since she took office. Wu, who has drawn criticism from a range of fellow policymakers and community leaders over the...
Daily Free Press
Statewide fare-free bus program excludes Boston’s MBTA
The Massachusetts Department of Transportation made fares free at 15 Regional Transportation Authorities across the state for 37 days starting Nov. 25, and the initiative excluded the MBTA. “$2.5 million in funding was made available for the first time this year in the FY23 Budget,” MassDOT spokesperson Judith Reardon Riley...
Royal Family thanks Mass. residents, Gov. Baker as they arrive in Boston
As the Royal Family arrived in the Bay State Wednesday, the prince of Wales extended his appreciation to Massachusetts residents — and especially Bostonians, ahead of The Earthshot Prize ceremony that will be held in the city later this week. In a Twitter post, Prince William also thanked Gov....
NECN
Boston City Council Approves Lowering Voting Age to 16
Teenagers in Boston may soon be able to vote in local elections after the city council approved an amendment to lower the voting age to 16; the measure's fate now depends on Massachusetts legislators. Boston wouldn't be the first city to make such move, but it could become one of...
high-profile.com
Construction Manager Hires Two
Holliston, MA – Colantonio Inc. continues to expand with the recent hiring of Assistant Superintendent Justin Ryan and Assistant Project Manager Alex Joyce. Ryan joins the firm with 14 years of commercial construction experience as an assistant superintendent and engineering technician with former employers Cranshaw Construction and GZA GeoEnvironmental. He earned a B.S. in construction management from Wentworth Institute of Technology.
Boston Globe
America’s oldest park is getting an upgrade 🌳
It's Tuesday, Boston. Catch up with today's edition of The B-Side. 🍗 Heads up: Today is Throw Out Your Leftovers Day. If you’re hoarding Thanksgiving leftovers that you know you won’t eat, let this be your reminder to toss them before they get gross. 👀 What’s on...
Massive outage leaves nearly three-quarters of Quincy without electricity
Power was restored to most of the city by 10 p.m. Nearly three-quarters of the city of Quincy lost power Wednesday night due to a major storm that brought high winds and heavy rain. According to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency (MEMA), 72% of the city was without power by...
Massive Great Room Makes Entertaining a Breeze in This Massachusetts Home
The holidays bring family and friends back home for gatherings and good times. Imagine a house so big it could host a wedding reception, and you have the Great Room inside this Ipswich, Massachusetts, home for sale. The history of the home is interesting, as it's a beautiful custom colonial...
Puttshack will open its second Massachusetts location in 2023
Following its debut in Boston's Seaport, the indoor mini-golf venue is headed to the suburbs. Following a successful opening in the Seaport, an indoor mini golf club is opening a second location in the suburbs. Puttshack, will open its second “upscale tech-infused mini golf experience” in Natick by the end...
Major water main break floods Lowell streets
A water main break in Lowell left several streets coated in water Monday afternoon. Video sent to Boston 25 News shows the erupting water blanketing the area of Moody Street. The murky water could be seen up to the grills on a few parked cars. According to Lowell Police, Moody...
ABC6.com
Proposed septic system changes could cost residents thousands
DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WLNE) — A proposed septic change by the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection has stirred up controversy among municipalities and residents, as the changes could mean high costs for homeowners as much as $50,000. The proposed amendments to Title 5 by the Department of Environmental Protection are...
ncsha.org
MassHousing Awards $143,332 for Affordable Sober Housing in Massachusetts
BOSTON – November 17, 2022 – MassHousing has awarded a total of $143,332 in grant funding to help preserve 22 affordable sober housing units and provide supportive services to men, women, and children impacted by substance misuse. The grants come from the Center for Community Recovery Innovations, Inc....
