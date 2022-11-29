ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Dorchester Reporter

1320 Dot Ave. developer reduces residential units

Image courtesy Choo & Co., Inc. The developer who in 2021 proposed a new six-story building across four parcels of land on Dorchester Avenue has reduced the number of residential units and added ground-floor commercial space. The project, located at 1320 Dorchester Ave., a short walk from the MBTA’s Fields...
BOSTON, MA
WBUR

State clears East Boston substation for construction without 14 local environmental permits

The utility Eversource can soon begin construction on a controversial electrical substation in East Boston. Much to the outrage of opponents and many residents, the company secured its final environmental permits for the project Tuesday evening with a special waiver from a state board. The Energy Facilities Siting Board, which controls permitting for all large energy projects in Massachusetts, voted to allow Eversource to bypass the 14 remaining state and local permits it needed for the project.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Ristorante Fiore in Boston's North End Is Closing

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A longtime dining spot in the North End is getting ready to shut down. According to a Facebook post from the place, Ristorante Fiore is closing its doors, with the note from the Hanover Street spot saying the following:. After much thought,...
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

NBC10 Boston Responds to Unexpected Dental Bill

After being hit by with an unexpected dental bill, a Massachusetts woman reached out to NBC10 Boston for help. "We get our cleanings, we go and have X-rays. And if there's a problem, we try to get it done," said Donna Hannigan of Haverhill. When Hannigan found out she needed...
BOSTON, MA
Boston

For $1.69m, a new Cambridge condo where the ceilings and windows soar

Unit also offers a first-floor bedroom, a patio, a balcony, and a white kitchen. Soaked in sunlight and filled with modern features in East Cambridge sits 154 Thorndike St., listed for $1,695,000. The new three-bedroom, three-bath detached condo boasts private outdoor space and a first-floor bedroom. Britany Caruso and the...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
Boston Magazine

Check Out the Most Expensive Single-Family Home Ever Sold in Arlington

The Edward T. Hornblower House is a stick style Victorian which was built in the 1800s and still boasts period details. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Price: $3,250,000. Size: 5,679 square feet. Bedrooms: 5. Bathrooms: 3 full, 2...
ARLINGTON, MA
Daily Free Press

Statewide fare-free bus program excludes Boston’s MBTA

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation made fares free at 15 Regional Transportation Authorities across the state for 37 days starting Nov. 25, and the initiative excluded the MBTA. “$2.5 million in funding was made available for the first time this year in the FY23 Budget,” MassDOT spokesperson Judith Reardon Riley...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Boston City Council Approves Lowering Voting Age to 16

Teenagers in Boston may soon be able to vote in local elections after the city council approved an amendment to lower the voting age to 16; the measure's fate now depends on Massachusetts legislators. Boston wouldn't be the first city to make such move, but it could become one of...
BOSTON, MA
high-profile.com

Construction Manager Hires Two

Holliston, MA – Colantonio Inc. continues to expand with the recent hiring of Assistant Superintendent Justin Ryan and Assistant Project Manager Alex Joyce. Ryan joins the firm with 14 years of commercial construction experience as an assistant superintendent and engineering technician with former employers Cranshaw Construction and GZA GeoEnvironmental. He earned a B.S. in construction management from Wentworth Institute of Technology.
HOLLISTON, MA
Boston Globe

America’s oldest park is getting an upgrade 🌳

It's Tuesday, Boston. Catch up with today's edition of The B-Side. 🍗 Heads up: Today is Throw Out Your Leftovers Day. If you’re hoarding Thanksgiving leftovers that you know you won’t eat, let this be your reminder to toss them before they get gross. 👀 What’s on...
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Puttshack will open its second Massachusetts location in 2023

Following its debut in Boston's Seaport, the indoor mini-golf venue is headed to the suburbs. Following a successful opening in the Seaport, an indoor mini golf club is opening a second location in the suburbs. Puttshack, will open its second “upscale tech-infused mini golf experience” in Natick by the end...
NATICK, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Major water main break floods Lowell streets

A water main break in Lowell left several streets coated in water Monday afternoon. Video sent to Boston 25 News shows the erupting water blanketing the area of Moody Street. The murky water could be seen up to the grills on a few parked cars. According to Lowell Police, Moody...
LOWELL, MA
ABC6.com

Proposed septic system changes could cost residents thousands

DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WLNE) — A proposed septic change by the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection has stirred up controversy among municipalities and residents, as the changes could mean high costs for homeowners as much as $50,000. The proposed amendments to Title 5 by the Department of Environmental Protection are...
DARTMOUTH, MA

