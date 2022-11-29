ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Why Laax could be Switzerland’s greenest ski town

By Mike MacEacheran
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bhOOd_0jQkwNGT00
Laax in the Swiss Alps offers e-shuttles and cable cars on demand.

There’s a sense of healing among the pines and tangled roots. Skulking somewhere in the snowy woodlands is an Alpine ibex, a distinctly Viking-horned goat, once hunted to extinction in Switzerland before being reintroduced a century ago. Hidden in the forest, an endangered black grouse is whistling as it forages for dwarf shrub needles. Fresh fox-print trails wind through stone pine and spruce, though the grey wolf and bat-eared lynx that have begun to return to these mountains are more elusive.

I’m in Laax in Graubünden (70 miles south-east of Zurich), the Swiss Alps’ traditional home of winter sports, but it’s a ski holiday that most people wouldn’t recognise. The down-to-earth resort pitches itself as Switzerland’s most sustainable playground and I’m exploring from on-high on the new Senda dil Dragun (Way of the Dragon) treetop walkway. The raised, mile-long pathway towers 28 metres above the pillowy snow drifts and I keep my eyes peeled, scouting for ghostly predators and their prey. Though there might not be dragons, the woods are home to an ark’s worth of Alpine species, from chamois and mountain hare to marmots and ptarmigan. In the stillness I spy a red deer through a knot of snow-laden pines. The quiet drama is just as nerve-tingling as any black run.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QpkYY_0jQkwNGT00
The Way of the Dragon walkway. Photograph: Philipp Ruggli

Regardless of what you see, the walkway’s purpose is to help educate and connect visitors with the valley’s larger rewilding story and the evergreen forests away from the piste map squiggles. Once the preserve of loggers and hunters, a dozen evergreen forests around the resort have been left to rewild by an alliance of wildlife, cantonal and government authorities, including the country’s Federal Office for the Environment, and species like endangered wood grouse are now making a comeback. Spend a few days in the area and you may also hear stories or see a pack of free-roaming wolves, which have returned to the upper mountains from Italy and are now protected and considered a native species.

Certainly, the mountains are the reason people started coming to Laax 60 years ago, when the first ski lift opened in 1962. On the piste map, the resort fractures into a series of snow-globe bowls, spurs, cleft valleys and off-limits forest sanctuaries – all in the shadow of the Vorab Glacier and fanged tops of Unesco site Tectonic Arena Sardona.

But unlike so many other sophisticated Swiss ski towns, the youthful main centre is a purpose-built affair jam-packed with eco design – and there’s been a concerted effort to ensure visitors can explore the mountains in as environmentally friendly a way as possible. In recent years, all lifts have been run on CO2-neutral hydro and solar power. Water stations are plentiful and free, as are e-shuttles around the resort.

Artificially produced snow is CO2 neutral and every restaurant has a bird-friendly windshield; stunned jays and woodpeckers are a problem here. There is a free repair service for ski clothing to extend its lifecycle and the latest addition is vertical gardens on ski-lift base stations, to help nurture bee, bird and insect life year round. The planet-loving ethos extends as far as the food, too: on my first night, hunkered beneath a huge solar rooftop at Riders Hotel, I’m served a three-course vegan menu; the beetroot steak feels sacrilegious in the spiritual home of capuns, meat wrapped in spaetzle dough. It’s all quietly impressive for a town with a population of less than 2,000.

“Sustainability is an obsession here,” says Martina Calonder of Weisse Arena Gruppe, the company operating the wider Flims Laax Falera resort. “We can’t save the Vorab Glacier. It’s too warm already and we’re losing it. But what we can do is create awareness throughout the resort, hoping people learn from our example.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hC5Nr_0jQkwNGT00
Rocks Resort hotel is made from local slate and wood. Photograph: Mike MacEacheran

The resort’s most intriguing proposition is the Last Day Pass, a CHF80 (£70) donation for a supplementary lift ticket that skiers will probably never be able to use for the “day that will hopefully never come”, as Martina puts it. Launched in 2020, the concept sees the proceeds of every lift pass sold “offsetting” 1,000kg of CO2 by supporting climate-protection projects that work to slow down the melting of glaciers by 10 minutes. Meticulous timekeeping is a tradition in Switzerland, after all, and the current last day is calculated to be 7 April 2056. “It shows skiers how they can make a difference,” adds Martina. “Even in a small way.”

A bonus for winter visitors is that this is one of Switzerland’s most snow-sure spots. From Crap Sogn Gion station there’s a top-notch run in every direction, and for snowboarders there is the world’s biggest halfpipe, plus an Olympic-sized kicker, and five snow parks. It’s a tough call, but the black grand prix run from the 3,000-metre Vorab Glacier is hard to beat. Below in the valley, fellow skiers are tiny dots.

The litmus test for Laax as a superlative green destination might well be the Weisse Arena Gruppe’s latest blue-sky idea: Flem Express, the world’s first on-demand cable car. Always, gondolas have spun from first run to last light, but here engineers have invented a demand-driven, energy-reducing way to get riders into the mountains.

Currently, six stations are being built between the neighbouring village of Flims and the upper amphitheatres of Tectonic Arena Sardona, with skiers (and hikers and bikers in summer) able to choose where they want to go and when, with unoccupied gondolas detached from the line. It is Uber with cable cars, like something brainstormed by a Silicon Valley tech innovator, and it is expected to open in late 2023 to connect to the wider Laax playground.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oHRSU_0jQkwNGT00
Mike MacEacheran on the slopes at Laax. Photograph: Mike MacEacheran

On my last night I snow-shuffle around the residential area of Laax Murschetg, where buildings are made from local slate and wood – cuboid Rocks Resort looks like pieces from a scattered Jenga tower. The views of the Lepontine Alps are bang-on, as are the restaurants and bars squirrelled into the surrounding precinct. At Grandis Ustria da Vin, it’s raclette with foraged mushrooms and the cheapest of the cellar’s 800 wines. Then, it’s negronis in Tankstelle, an upcycled vintage clothing store and bar. A suitably stylish yet simple end to a break in a resort that understands the challenges of climate change better than most.

The trip was provided by Flims Laax Falera. Doubles at Riders Hotel from £150, room only. Further information from myswitzerland.com. Travelling from Zürich to Laax by public transport takes just over two hours. InterCity trains run every half hour from Zürich hauptbahnhof, with a straightforward change onto an iconic yellow PostBus in Churin Graubünden. For timetables and tickets, visit sbb.ch/en

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

‘Fifteen years of total insanity’: how Robert Downey Jr made peace with his maverick father

Robert Downey Sr put his son in wild underground movies and gave him access to drugs. So what happened when Downey Jr finally turned the cameras on his dad?. In his father’s underground western Greaser’s Palace, a seven-year-old Robert Downey Jr plays, in his own words, “a boy who got his neck slit by God”. This, perhaps, explains a lot. Downey Jr grew up on Robert Downey Sr’s film sets in the 70s and 80s, amid what he calls “a cacophony of creativity”, at the heart of the counterculture cinema scene fuelled by “cigarettes and weed and booze”. He slept in a cot wedged against an editing desk, got taken to see X-rated films such as La Grande Bouffe at an absurdly young age, and went on a cross-country road trip as a kid where he “was in charge of the hash pipe”.
The Guardian

China’s Covid crisis demands terrible choices. The world will suffer if this goes wrong

Protesters across China have made one thing very clear: after three years of harsh restrictions, many people are tired of their government’s pursuit of an increasingly ineffective zero-Covid strategy. China once celebrated its success in containing outbreaks and keeping its economy running, but it has been slow to adapt to a world of more infective variants and mass vaccination. As life begins to feel increasingly normal in Britain and elsewhere, 49 cities – representing a third of China’s population and two-fifths of its economic output – are in partial or total lockdown.
Robb Report

Six Senses Is Opening a Luxurious Ski Resort on the Slopes of Switzerland This Winter

Always wanted to ski in Switzerland? Six Senses wants to help you make it happen. The luxury hospitality brand, which now has more than 20 locations across the globe, has announced it will open a new ski resort on the slopes of Crans-Montana, Switzerland in February 2023. A short drive from Sion or roughly two hours from Geneva, Six Senses Crans-Montana sits just above the main gondola in Crans and provides guests with true ski-in, ski-out access. Inside, travelers can expect the height of alpine sophistication. The decor sees local larch, oak and slate paired with custom wood furniture and natural...
techaiapp.com

Swiss Treat: Switzerland’s Glacier Express Excellence Class Luxury Train

There’s something a bit more special about holiday travel by train. After the steward blows his whistle and the train pulls away from the station, you settle in with the rhythmic swaying and chugging along to your destination. Beyond that, it’s the convenience of letting someone else take care of the drive while you chat with your companions, take a snooze, or take in the scenery. But clearly, not all travel experiences by train are the same. The Crème de la Crème of luxury train travel is one that every train travel enthusiast will cherish for a lifetime. The most unmissable train journey in the world is the Excellence Class on the Glacier Express through the Swiss Alps en route from Zermatt to St. Moritz.
The Guardian

Tom Phillips obituary

In 1966, the artist Tom Phillips, who has died aged 85 after a long illness, walked into a junk shop on Peckham Rye in south London and bought a novel called A Human Document by the Victorian writer William Hurrell Mallock. The choice of book was random. “I’d decided it...
The Guardian

‘Racist’ interview with Pope Francis causes fury in Russia

Pope Francis has sparked fury in Russia over an interview in which he suggested that Chechen and Buryat members of its armed forces showed more cruelty in Ukraine than ethnic Russian soldiers. In an interview with the Catholic magazine America published Monday, the pope said that soldiers from Buryatia, where...
The Guardian

Ukraine needs tanks, and the west should supply them. They could finish off Putin and Russia

In a 1941 speech on a Royal Navy ship, Winston Churchill directed his final comments to the US: “Give us the tools, and we will finish the job.” After a significant victory in Kherson, and standing at the gates of Crimea facing a Russian army desperately trying to shore up its ramshackle defences, Ukraine has the troops and morale to defend what it has. However, despite some western assistance, the Ukrainians lack the tools – tanks, missiles and aircraft – to retake their land and impose strategic defeat on the Russians. If the west, and especially the US, is serious about helping to protect Ukraine, decisions on stepping up military assistance need to be made now. If Ukraine is to be able to secure its future after victory – assuming that is what the west truly wants – its forces need to begin to transition to Nato-standard equipment.
The Guardian

The Guardian

519K+
Followers
118K+
Post
248M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy