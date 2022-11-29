ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Guest
2d ago

If you think there was problems with the election you have two more years to come up with the solution. The solution is not to make it difficult or impossible for people to vote. The solution is to get more people to cast a legal vote and have that vote counted properly. Don’t complain as the voting is not 100 percent accurate, there will be problems and always have been. People make mistakes, machines function improperly and people cheat. Fix the problems as they happen and prosecute the cheaters and move on!

All. American
2d ago

the real Republicans acknowledged and accepted the election. the Trumplicans are a party all of their own. not even close to a conservative Republican

ksn truth over lies
2d ago

Arizonans are SiCK of election denying republicans!

Salon

Arizona GOP county refuses to certify votes — disenfranchising own voters and giving Dems a “gift”

Arizona Republican nominee for governor Kari Lake speaks at Chauncey Social on October 7, 2022 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Mario Tama/Getty Images) Longtime Arizona Central columnist E. J. Montini could barely control his amusement on Tuesday after the two Republican supervisors tasked with certifying the 2022 election results refused to do so even though Republican Kari Lake was the recipient of 58.9 percent of the votes and two other Republicans hold huge voting advantages.
COCHISE COUNTY, AZ
The Associated Press

In Arizona, losing candidate points to perceived conflict

PHOENIX (AP) — Republican Kari Lake and supporters of her failed campaign for Arizona governor are attacking Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs as having a conflict of interest for overseeing the election she won. Secretaries of state across the country routinely oversee their own races, and Republicans had no such criticism when one of their own was secretary of state in Georgia and oversaw his own election for governor four years ago. The criticism on Hobbs has persisted after one heavily Republican rural county declined to certify its own election results, forcing Hobbs to sue. Lake said in a video posted to social media this week that Hobbs “is now threatening counties with legal action if they do not crown her governor by certifying the election that she botched. You simply can’t make this stuff up.” Hobbs defeated Lake by a little more than 17,000 votes, and there has been no evidence that voters were disenfranchised, or that the result was in any way inaccurate. Every county in the state except one — Cochise County, in the state’s southeast corner — has certified its results. Hobbs’ lawsuit against the county has its first hearing on Thursday.
ARIZONA STATE
MSNBC

Arizona Republicans are running a shameless post-election con job

In hindsight, a Washington Post article last month detailing the Arizona GOP’s ability to raise money off of former President Donald Trump’s 2020 election lies was instructive. It showed how the state's Republicans have mastered the most shameless grift in politics — and that grift is in full effect today.
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

The out-of-state conspiracy theorists pushing for a ‘revote’ in Arizona

On Monday, the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors unanimously certified the 2022 election after a more than four-hour long meeting full of conspiratorial rantings, stirred on by out-of-state actors who have been driving forces behind other Arizona — and national — election conspiracies for the past two years.  In total, 41 people appeared before the […] The post The out-of-state conspiracy theorists pushing for a ‘revote’ in Arizona appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
arizonasuntimes.com

Kari Lake Reassures Her Supporters That Fight in Arizona Is Not Over Yet

Arizona’s Republican gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake released an update Monday telling her followers that she is not backing away from her fight for the governor’s office and election reform in the state. “While we come together on this unifying issue of restoring honesty to our elections, rest assured,...
ARIZONA STATE
roselawgroupreporter.com

Is the mega MAGA Arizona Republican Party here to stay?

The Arizona Republican Party is at a crossroads after suffering high-profile defeats to Democrats in crucial statewide races, with the future uncertain. The Democrats continue to hold both of Arizona’s U.S. Senate seats and this year won the state’s gubernatorial, secretary of state and attorney general races, though the AG race finish was so close it will get a recount.
ARIZONA STATE
ABC 15 News

Analysis: Could Election Day problems have impacted turnout?

PHOENIX — Many questions have been asked about Maricopa County’s Election Day printer issues that impacted 31% of vote centers. The most important of which is if the problems were enough to impact the outcome of statewide races. There is no denying that the issue, identified as a...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
Arizona Mirror

Abe Hamadeh’s election challenge lawsuit moves forward, for now

A Maricopa County judge gave a tentative go-ahead to a lawsuit seeking to overturn the results of the attorney general’s race, amid criticism that it lacked sufficient evidence and was filed prematurely based on statutory guidelines, though he warned he may yet dismiss the legal challenge.  Last week, Abe Hamadeh, the Republican candidate for attorney […] The post Abe Hamadeh’s election challenge lawsuit moves forward, for now appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
TheDailyBeast

Out-Of-State Kooks Are Still Demanding a Redo of Arizona Election

Arizona counties certified the results of the midterm elections on Monday. But for conspiracy theorists who traveled from out of state to swamp local election board meetings, the dream of discarding the election results lives on.While most Republican candidates have accepted their losses in an underwhelming GOP midterm performance, Arizona has remained a hotbed for election-denying candidates who suggest (incorrectly) that they actually won their races. Those holdouts have attracted the attention of conspiracy theorists, who began gathering in Arizona last week in an unlikely effort to demand a new election.When Arizona’s election boards convened on Monday to certify their...
ARIZONA STATE

