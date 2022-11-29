Read full article on original website
Guest
2d ago
If you think there was problems with the election you have two more years to come up with the solution. The solution is not to make it difficult or impossible for people to vote. The solution is to get more people to cast a legal vote and have that vote counted properly. Don’t complain as the voting is not 100 percent accurate, there will be problems and always have been. People make mistakes, machines function improperly and people cheat. Fix the problems as they happen and prosecute the cheaters and move on!
All. American
2d ago
the real Republicans acknowledged and accepted the election. the Trumplicans are a party all of their own. not even close to a conservative Republican
ksn truth over lies
2d ago
Arizonans are SiCK of election denying republicans!
Related
Arizona GOP county refuses to certify votes — disenfranchising own voters and giving Dems a “gift”
Arizona Republican nominee for governor Kari Lake speaks at Chauncey Social on October 7, 2022 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Mario Tama/Getty Images) Longtime Arizona Central columnist E. J. Montini could barely control his amusement on Tuesday after the two Republican supervisors tasked with certifying the 2022 election results refused to do so even though Republican Kari Lake was the recipient of 58.9 percent of the votes and two other Republicans hold huge voting advantages.
MSNBC
Election loser Blake Masters recruited to figure out why GOP lost big
Republicans are trying to figure out what went wrong in the midterms. How, for instance, did they end up with a guy like Blake Masters as their Senate candidate in Arizona? To get to the bottom of this, the RNC has assembled a team of experts—including Masters. Dec. 1, 2022.
In Arizona, losing candidate points to perceived conflict
PHOENIX (AP) — Republican Kari Lake and supporters of her failed campaign for Arizona governor are attacking Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs as having a conflict of interest for overseeing the election she won. Secretaries of state across the country routinely oversee their own races, and Republicans had no such criticism when one of their own was secretary of state in Georgia and oversaw his own election for governor four years ago. The criticism on Hobbs has persisted after one heavily Republican rural county declined to certify its own election results, forcing Hobbs to sue. Lake said in a video posted to social media this week that Hobbs “is now threatening counties with legal action if they do not crown her governor by certifying the election that she botched. You simply can’t make this stuff up.” Hobbs defeated Lake by a little more than 17,000 votes, and there has been no evidence that voters were disenfranchised, or that the result was in any way inaccurate. Every county in the state except one — Cochise County, in the state’s southeast corner — has certified its results. Hobbs’ lawsuit against the county has its first hearing on Thursday.
MSNBC
Arizona Republicans are running a shameless post-election con job
In hindsight, a Washington Post article last month detailing the Arizona GOP’s ability to raise money off of former President Donald Trump’s 2020 election lies was instructive. It showed how the state's Republicans have mastered the most shameless grift in politics — and that grift is in full effect today.
Stephen Colbert Calls Out Arizona's Election Deniers With Second Amendment Burn
"The Late Show" host showed why he thinks the GOP is a bunch of "darling dummies."
Arizona Inauguration date set as election questions loom
On Thursday, Jan. 5, Arizona's newly-elected and re-elected state officials will be inaugurated into office.
ABC 15 News
Calls for AG elections investigator to recuse herself because of tweets
PHOENIX — The head of Arizona's Election Integrity Unity is facing scrutiny over tweets she made immediately following the election. In the early morning hours of November 9th, the day after the election, Jennifer Wright started taking aim at the Maricopa County Elections Department. She tweeted from her private...
KOLD-TV
Abe Hamadeh, RNC’s lawsuit over election results dismissed since it was filed too early
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Superior Court of Arizona in Maricopa County has dismissed Republican attorney general candidate Abe Hamadeh and the Republican National Committee’s lawsuit against election officials, saying it was filed too early. According to the Superior Court of Arizona, the state must first certify the election...
The out-of-state conspiracy theorists pushing for a ‘revote’ in Arizona
On Monday, the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors unanimously certified the 2022 election after a more than four-hour long meeting full of conspiratorial rantings, stirred on by out-of-state actors who have been driving forces behind other Arizona — and national — election conspiracies for the past two years. In total, 41 people appeared before the […] The post The out-of-state conspiracy theorists pushing for a ‘revote’ in Arizona appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
MSNBC
'People are speaking': Rusty Bowers on AZ voters rejecting election deniers
“People are speaking. I’m wondering what’s wrong with the hearing aids of some of my friends,” says Speaker Rusty Bowers on Arizona voters rejecting election deniers at the ballot box. “They are telling us this is not how we should do business.”Nov. 29, 2022.
arizonasuntimes.com
Kari Lake Reassures Her Supporters That Fight in Arizona Is Not Over Yet
Arizona’s Republican gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake released an update Monday telling her followers that she is not backing away from her fight for the governor’s office and election reform in the state. “While we come together on this unifying issue of restoring honesty to our elections, rest assured,...
roselawgroupreporter.com
Is the mega MAGA Arizona Republican Party here to stay?
The Arizona Republican Party is at a crossroads after suffering high-profile defeats to Democrats in crucial statewide races, with the future uncertain. The Democrats continue to hold both of Arizona’s U.S. Senate seats and this year won the state’s gubernatorial, secretary of state and attorney general races, though the AG race finish was so close it will get a recount.
GOP-led Arizona county votes to delay election certification, defying deadline
Arizona’s Cochise County opted against certifying its election canvass despite a statutory deadline to do so by Monday, a decision that is expected to quickly spark legal challenges. The GOP-controlled county located in Arizona’s southeastern corner voted 2-1 against certifying the results, with supervisors citing arguments from a trio...
MSNBC
Arizona sues county over refusal to certify election results
The Arizona secretary of state has sued Cochise County after they have repeatedly refused to certify the results from the November election and the deadline to do so has passed. NBC's Vaughn Hillyard reports.Nov. 29, 2022.
ABC 15 News
Analysis: Could Election Day problems have impacted turnout?
PHOENIX — Many questions have been asked about Maricopa County’s Election Day printer issues that impacted 31% of vote centers. The most important of which is if the problems were enough to impact the outcome of statewide races. There is no denying that the issue, identified as a...
Abe Hamadeh’s election challenge lawsuit moves forward, for now
A Maricopa County judge gave a tentative go-ahead to a lawsuit seeking to overturn the results of the attorney general’s race, amid criticism that it lacked sufficient evidence and was filed prematurely based on statutory guidelines, though he warned he may yet dismiss the legal challenge. Last week, Abe Hamadeh, the Republican candidate for attorney […] The post Abe Hamadeh’s election challenge lawsuit moves forward, for now appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
MSNBC
Georgia voters react to Walker in new Warnock campaign ad
In a new campaign ad for Sen. Raphael Warnock ahead of the Senate runoff election in Georgia, voters react to recent campaign remarks from Republican challenger Herschel Walker.Nov. 28, 2022.
Out-Of-State Kooks Are Still Demanding a Redo of Arizona Election
Arizona counties certified the results of the midterm elections on Monday. But for conspiracy theorists who traveled from out of state to swamp local election board meetings, the dream of discarding the election results lives on.While most Republican candidates have accepted their losses in an underwhelming GOP midterm performance, Arizona has remained a hotbed for election-denying candidates who suggest (incorrectly) that they actually won their races. Those holdouts have attracted the attention of conspiracy theorists, who began gathering in Arizona last week in an unlikely effort to demand a new election.When Arizona’s election boards convened on Monday to certify their...
fox10phoenix.com
2022 Election: What happens if Cochise County continues to refuse vote certification?
Arizona counties are required by law to certify election results, but one county - Cochise County - has refused to do so after the 2022 elections. FOX 10's Marissa Sarbak has more on what could happen if they continue to refuse vote certification.
12news.com
Think Arizona's 2022 governor election was close? Think again
The 1916 gubernatorial election was so close that it came down to tens of votes in either direction. At one point, we even had two governors.
