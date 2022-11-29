ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to live stream Australia v Denmark and watch the World Cup 2022 online and on TV from anywhere

By Sam Cross
 2 days ago

Australia find themselves second in their World Cup 2022 group after securing a 1-0 victory in the Tunisia v Australia game. The Socceroos will be dreaming of returning to the knockout round of a World Cup competition for the first time in 16 years, and are firmly in charge of their own destiny.

They know that a win will definitely move them on – a draw could do so too, but will force them to rely on other results. Expect them to come out of the gate with intent.

Denmark have had a sorry time thus far, following a goalless opening encounter with Tunisia with a 2-1 defeat to France. The Danish side held their own in the France game, but failed to make a difference in the final third. They will be aware that their only option is a win, and then to hope that Tunisia are kept at bay by France.

Australia v Denmark: kick-off time and stadium

Australia v Denmark will kick off at 3pm GMT. It will take place at the Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah, which has a capacity of 44,325.

Australian fans looking to watch their sides' final Group D game will need a late night or an early start, as kick-off is 2am AEDT . Fans in the USA looking to catch the game will be able to do so over breakfast, as kick off is 7am PT / 10am ET .

Australia v Denmark: How to watch if you're out of the country

If you find yourself out of the country during the World Cup 2022, you may find that your usual method of watching doesn't work. Fear not, though – the best VPNs can help you navigate around geo-restrictions, to watch as you would when you were sat at home.

ExpressVPN is our pick of VPN providers
With its consistent high speeds and wealth of security features, alongside its ability to unlock geo-restricted content, you can live stream England vs Iran with ExpressVPN.

Better still, right now, you get an extra three months free when you sign up, making it even better value. View Deal

Australia v Denmark: how to watch in the UK

Watch Australia v Denmark live on BBC

If you're in the UK you can watch all the coverage as it happens on BBC

Fans based in the UK can watch every moment of World Cup 2022 action for free. The broadcast rights are shared between BBC and ITV, with the final being shown on both. Oh, and you'll need a TV license.

If you're looking to watch online, you can use BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub to stream the games live.

Out of the country right now?

Use ExpressVPN to watch the World Cup 2022 from abroad

Australia v Denmark: how to watch in the USA

Coverage in the USA is split between FOX and Fox Sports 1, with FOX showing all of the knockout games. If you don't have cable TV, there are still options.

Sling TV offers more than 30 channels including both FOX and FS1. Another option is Fubo TV , which is more costly, but comes with more than 100 channels, including both FOX and FS1, so you can watch every moment.

If you're out of the country and want to keep up with the action, use ExpressVPN to tune in to the World Cup 2022 from abroad .

Australia v Denmark: how to watch in Australia

In Australia, the entire tournament will be free to view on SBS, and SBS On-Demand .

Out of the country for the World Cup? Use ExpressVPN to watch SBS as if you were at home.

