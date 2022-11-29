King Charles Allegedly Blackmailed Queen Elizabeth Into Giving Camilla 'Queen Consort' Title

mega

Though Prince Charles was the rightful heir to his mother Queen Elizabeth 's throne, his wife, Queen Consort Camilla , was reportedly never slated to receive the prestigious title — until the dad-of-two made a dirty deal with the late monarch.

In Christopher Andersen 's book The King: The Life of Charles III , a source claimed Charles used brother Prince Andrew 's sexual assault scandal to ensure his leading lady's position.

Andrew always denied the accusations Virginia Giuffre made against him and they eventually settled out of court with a multimillion-dollar deal, but according to an insider, Charles could have prevented things from wrapping up so nicely.

"I'm told Charles knew Her Majesty was desperate to get Andrew off the hook at any cost — and he named his price to do it," explained the insider, per Radar .

"Charles apparently realized the millions Her Majesty wanted to spend to bail out Andrew would effectively come out of his own inheritance — and he made his mother an offer too dangerous to ignore," continued the tattletale. "If Her Majesty refused his proposal, Charles would reject Andrew's settlement deal, plunging the royal into yet another scandal ."

The source noted "it was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to keep conniving Camilla happy — and Charles seized it."

According to the source, Camilla had been pressuring her husband into securing the title, "but Her Majesty was reluctant — until Charles apparently pulled out his ace card."

KING CHARLES III & QUEEN CONSORT CAMILLA ATTEND THE FESTIVAL OF REMEMBRANCE FOR THE FIRST TIME SINCE THE QUEEN'S DEATH

The deal went down earlier this year, as on February 5, the day the U.K. celebrated Queen Elizabeth's unprecedented 70-year reign, she announced it was her "sincerest wish" that when the time comes, " Camilla will be known as Queen Consort."

"I remained eternally grateful for, and humbled by, the loyalty and affection that you continue to give me," she told U.K. citizens. "And when, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support you have given me."

Though Charles took on the position immediately after his mother's September 8 death, the official coronation won't take place until next year on Saturday, May 6, and Buckingham Palace confirmed Camilla "will be crowned alongside" her husband.

"The Coronation will reflect the monarch’s role today and look towards the future, while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry," the palace added in an announcement. "Further details will be announced in due course."

