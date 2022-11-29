Domantas Sabonis discusses Sacramento’s 3rd straight loss after 122-117 to the Phoenix Suns
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Kings center Domantas Sabonis gives his observations of Monday’s 122-117 loss to the Suns, dropping a third straight game, the hot night from Devin Booker, the defensive deficiencies against him and his Phoenix teammates also stepping up down the stretch.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.
Comments / 0