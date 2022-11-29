Domantas Sabonis discusses Sacramento’s 3rd straight loss after 122-117 to the Phoenix Suns

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker had quite the encore to his 44-point Monday night against the Sacramento Kings. On Wednesday against the Chicago Bulls (9-12), Booker scored 16 points in the second quarter and 26 in the third period, finishing the game with 51 points without touching the floor in the fourth quarter. He led the way in a 132-113 Suns (15-6) victory at home.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 11 HOURS AGO