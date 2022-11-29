ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Domantas Sabonis discusses Sacramento’s 3rd straight loss after 122-117 to the Phoenix Suns

By Sean Cunningham
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Kings center Domantas Sabonis gives his observations of Monday’s 122-117 loss to the Suns, dropping a third straight game, the hot night from Devin Booker, the defensive deficiencies against him and his Phoenix teammates also stepping up down the stretch.

