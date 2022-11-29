Family of victim speaks out following 2 murders on the same street, 1 day apart

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It was a tragic weekend on the Historic Westside as two homicides took place in the same neighborhood. Both murders happened near MLK Boulevard and Lake Mead Boulevard this past Saturday and Sunday.

On Saturday, 54-year-old William Hill Jr. was outside his residence with his friends when a man came up and shot him multiple times. Hill was taken to UMC where he was pronounced dead.

Patrice Russum, the stepdaughter of Hill Jr. hosted a candlelight vigil and balloon release on Monday night, exclusively telling 8 News Now what type of man Hill was to the community.

“He didn’t have an enemy nowhere. Everyone showed him love and he was a very good cook,” Russum shared. “We’re just here for support and I can’t speak on what is going on or how it occurred, I’m just here for my dad.”

This unfortunately was not the only shooting to occur on the block of Hassell Ave as another man was shot and killed Sunday afternoon at a nearby gathering. That man was later identified as 43-year-old Clarence Harvey III.

Those with Giddens Memorial Chapel, a local funeral home in town, held a “Stop the Violence” march this month in response to the senseless violence in town, particularly on the Historic Westside.

“It’s really sad to see it continue on and with the work that we are doing, we are not giving up, even though we just had the march, we will continue the effort in pushing non-violence in that community,” Dr. Raymond Lewis Giddens Jr. from Funeral Director of Giddens Memorial Chapel said. “I know for us alone; we’ve seen a tremendous number of homicides. We are at 13 this year so far and we had about 17 last year.”

Metro police are still looking for the suspect who killed Hill who was survived by his wife Angela, his 4 adult children, and several grandkids.

