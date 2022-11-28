Cash Dividend On The Way From Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust's Series B Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares

Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
3 Dividend Stocks Warren Buffett Just Bought
Would you like a portfolio that can generate enough passive income to allow for a comfortable retirement? I'll let you in on a very poorly kept secret that could help you get there. Many of the world's most successful investors manage institutions that must disclose their trading activity four times a year.
NASDAQ
Reasons to Add Caterpillar (CAT) Stock to Your Portfolio
Caterpillar Inc. CAT impressed investors by delivering growth in both its top and the bottom line for the last few quarters despite inflationary pressures and supply-chain snarls. This was aided by improving demand in its end markets and cost-control efforts. A strong liquidity position, and CAT’s ongoing investments in its expanded offerings, services and digital initiatives are also expected to contribute to growth.
Motley Fool
1 Upcoming Stock-Split Stock Dividend Investors Won't Want to Miss
Brookfield Asset Management plans to complete a unique 1-for-4 stock split next month. It's splitting off a quarter of its asset management business and sending it to shareholders. Those shares will offer a higher dividend yield that should grow at a double-digit rate in the future. You’re reading a free...
Benzinga
3 Best-Performing REITs With Dividend Yields Over 8%
Income-oriented investors are always on the lookout for real estate investment trusts (REITs) with high-yielding dividends. But share price performance is also important. Can you have strong dividends as well as price appreciation from the same stocks? Take a look at three REITs with dividend yields over 8% that have performed like champions recently:
Motley Fool
Is This Underfollowed Dividend Stock a Buy?
LeMaitre Vascular’s revenue grew while higher costs pressured earnings in Q3. The company’s dividend is secure and should keep growing in the future. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Can Turn $333,000 Into $1 Million by 2032
These top-notch income stocks, with yields ranging from 4.7% to 9%, can triple your money over the next decade.
tipranks.com
Seeking at Least 12% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy
Standing here at the tail end of 2022, we can see the next year through the mist of uncertainty – and for now, that view is dominated by high inflation, rising interest rates and potential recession. Looking at the market situation, Goldman Sachs strategist Christian Mueller-Glissmann writes: “We remain...
Motley Fool
Want $1,500 in Passive Income? Invest $10,000 in These 3 Dividend Aristocrats and Wait 5 Years
ExxonMobil is an oil supermajor dedicated to rewarding shareholders. Watching paint dry can be fun if you are earning dividends from it. Stanley Black & Decker could prove to be an excellent turnaround story. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
NASDAQ
Ex-Div Reminder for Invesco Mortgage Capital Fixed-to-Floating Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock
On 12/2/22, Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc's 7.75% Fixed-to-Floating Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: IVR.PRB) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.4844, payable on 12/27/22. As a percentage of IVR.PRB's recent share price of $20.07, this dividend works out to approximately 2.41%, so look for shares of IVR.PRB to trade 2.41% lower — all else being equal — when IVR.PRB shares open for trading on 12/2/22. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 9.94%, which compares to an average yield of 8.39% in the "REITs" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of IVR.PRB shares, versus IVR:
NASDAQ
These 3 Stocks Have Recently Hiked Their Dividend
A common approach by investors is to target dividend-paying stocks. After all, it’s easy to see why; dividends provide a passive income stream, cushion impacts from drawdowns in other positions, and provide the ability to achieve maximum returns through dividend reinvestment. And in a historically-volatile 2022, it goes without...
Motley Fool
2 Unbeatable Dividend Stocks Billionaires Keep Buying in a Bear Market
Despite a turbulent market, the world's most successful investors are still net buyers of dividend-paying stocks. Ray Dalio and Bridgewater Associates made a big bet on healthcare conglomerate Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter. Israel Englander and Millennium Management bought shares of a company that was subsequently acquired by Prologis,...
NASDAQ
Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (GDV) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA
In trading on Wednesday, shares of Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (Symbol: GDV) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $21.80, changing hands as high as $21.97 per share. Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust shares are currently trading up about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GDV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
Oxford Industries, Inc. (OXM) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know
Oxford Industries (OXM) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Over the past month, shares of this owner of the Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer and...
NASDAQ
Power Corp. of Canada's Preferred Shares, Series B Crosses Above 6.5% Yield Territory
In trading on Monday, shares of Power Corp. of Canada's Non-Cumulative First Preferred Shares, Series B (TSX: POW-PRB.TO) were yielding above the 6.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.3375), with shares changing hands as low as $20.51 on the day. As of last close, POW.PRB was trading at a 17.28% discount to its liquidation preference amount. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.
NASDAQ
Devon Energy Stock Sinks on Dividend Safety Fears
Shares of Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) tumbled 4.6% this morning within minutes of the market's opening. The broader markets were falling, and so were oil prices on fresh developments in China. Energy investors are now increasingly worried about Devon Energy's dividend safety, especially after the upstream oil and gas company paid out a smaller dividend in its last quarter.
NASDAQ
AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
AGNC Investment (AGNC) is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock. Over the past month, shares of this real estate investment trust have returned +18.1%,...
NASDAQ
Great-West Lifeco Non-Cumulative First Preferred Shares, Series G About To Put More Money In Your Pocket
On 12/1/22, Great-West Lifeco Inc's Non-Cumulative First Preferred Shares, Series G (TSX: GWO-PRG.TO) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.325, payable on 12/30/22. As a percentage of GWO.PRG's recent share price of $20.08, this dividend works out to approximately 1.62%, so look for shares of GWO.PRG to trade 1.62% lower — all else being equal — when GWO.PRG shares open for trading on 12/1/22. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 6.54%.
NASDAQ
Will Manitex (MNTX) Gain on Rising Earnings Estimates?
Manitex (MNTX) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given a notable revision in the company's earnings estimates. While the stock has been gaining lately, the trend might continue since its earnings outlook is still improving. Analysts' growing optimism on the earnings prospects of this maker of forklifts, cranes...
NASDAQ
How Much Upside is Left in Patterson-UTI (PTEN)? Wall Street Analysts Think 26%
Patterson-UTI (PTEN) closed the last trading session at $17.58, gaining 1.6% over the past four weeks, but there could be plenty of upside left in the stock if short-term price targets set by Wall Street analysts are any guide. The mean price target of $22.22 indicates a 26.4% upside potential.
