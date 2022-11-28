ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Cash Dividend On The Way From Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust's Series B Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares

NASDAQ
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
NASDAQ

3 Dividend Stocks Warren Buffett Just Bought

Would you like a portfolio that can generate enough passive income to allow for a comfortable retirement? I'll let you in on a very poorly kept secret that could help you get there. Many of the world's most successful investors manage institutions that must disclose their trading activity four times a year.
NASDAQ

Reasons to Add Caterpillar (CAT) Stock to Your Portfolio

Caterpillar Inc. CAT impressed investors by delivering growth in both its top and the bottom line for the last few quarters despite inflationary pressures and supply-chain snarls. This was aided by improving demand in its end markets and cost-control efforts. A strong liquidity position, and CAT’s ongoing investments in its expanded offerings, services and digital initiatives are also expected to contribute to growth.
Motley Fool

1 Upcoming Stock-Split Stock Dividend Investors Won't Want to Miss

Brookfield Asset Management plans to complete a unique 1-for-4 stock split next month. It's splitting off a quarter of its asset management business and sending it to shareholders. Those shares will offer a higher dividend yield that should grow at a double-digit rate in the future. You’re reading a free...
Benzinga

3 Best-Performing REITs With Dividend Yields Over 8%

Income-oriented investors are always on the lookout for real estate investment trusts (REITs) with high-yielding dividends. But share price performance is also important. Can you have strong dividends as well as price appreciation from the same stocks? Take a look at three REITs with dividend yields over 8% that have performed like champions recently:
Motley Fool

Is This Underfollowed Dividend Stock a Buy?

LeMaitre Vascular’s revenue grew while higher costs pressured earnings in Q3. The company’s dividend is secure and should keep growing in the future. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
tipranks.com

Seeking at Least 12% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

Standing here at the tail end of 2022, we can see the next year through the mist of uncertainty – and for now, that view is dominated by high inflation, rising interest rates and potential recession. Looking at the market situation, Goldman Sachs strategist Christian Mueller-Glissmann writes: “We remain...
NASDAQ

Ex-Div Reminder for Invesco Mortgage Capital Fixed-to-Floating Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock

On 12/2/22, Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc's 7.75% Fixed-to-Floating Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: IVR.PRB) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.4844, payable on 12/27/22. As a percentage of IVR.PRB's recent share price of $20.07, this dividend works out to approximately 2.41%, so look for shares of IVR.PRB to trade 2.41% lower — all else being equal — when IVR.PRB shares open for trading on 12/2/22. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 9.94%, which compares to an average yield of 8.39% in the "REITs" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of IVR.PRB shares, versus IVR:
NASDAQ

These 3 Stocks Have Recently Hiked Their Dividend

A common approach by investors is to target dividend-paying stocks. After all, it’s easy to see why; dividends provide a passive income stream, cushion impacts from drawdowns in other positions, and provide the ability to achieve maximum returns through dividend reinvestment. And in a historically-volatile 2022, it goes without...
Motley Fool

2 Unbeatable Dividend Stocks Billionaires Keep Buying in a Bear Market

Despite a turbulent market, the world's most successful investors are still net buyers of dividend-paying stocks. Ray Dalio and Bridgewater Associates made a big bet on healthcare conglomerate Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter. Israel Englander and Millennium Management bought shares of a company that was subsequently acquired by Prologis,...
MICHIGAN STATE
NASDAQ

Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (GDV) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (Symbol: GDV) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $21.80, changing hands as high as $21.97 per share. Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust shares are currently trading up about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GDV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ

Power Corp. of Canada's Preferred Shares, Series B Crosses Above 6.5% Yield Territory

In trading on Monday, shares of Power Corp. of Canada's Non-Cumulative First Preferred Shares, Series B (TSX: POW-PRB.TO) were yielding above the 6.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.3375), with shares changing hands as low as $20.51 on the day. As of last close, POW.PRB was trading at a 17.28% discount to its liquidation preference amount. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.
NASDAQ

Devon Energy Stock Sinks on Dividend Safety Fears

Shares of Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) tumbled 4.6% this morning within minutes of the market's opening. The broader markets were falling, and so were oil prices on fresh developments in China. Energy investors are now increasingly worried about Devon Energy's dividend safety, especially after the upstream oil and gas company paid out a smaller dividend in its last quarter.
NASDAQ

Great-West Lifeco Non-Cumulative First Preferred Shares, Series G About To Put More Money In Your Pocket

On 12/1/22, Great-West Lifeco Inc's Non-Cumulative First Preferred Shares, Series G (TSX: GWO-PRG.TO) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.325, payable on 12/30/22. As a percentage of GWO.PRG's recent share price of $20.08, this dividend works out to approximately 1.62%, so look for shares of GWO.PRG to trade 1.62% lower — all else being equal — when GWO.PRG shares open for trading on 12/1/22. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 6.54%.
NASDAQ

Will Manitex (MNTX) Gain on Rising Earnings Estimates?

Manitex (MNTX) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given a notable revision in the company's earnings estimates. While the stock has been gaining lately, the trend might continue since its earnings outlook is still improving. Analysts' growing optimism on the earnings prospects of this maker of forklifts, cranes...
NASDAQ

How Much Upside is Left in Patterson-UTI (PTEN)? Wall Street Analysts Think 26%

Patterson-UTI (PTEN) closed the last trading session at $17.58, gaining 1.6% over the past four weeks, but there could be plenty of upside left in the stock if short-term price targets set by Wall Street analysts are any guide. The mean price target of $22.22 indicates a 26.4% upside potential.

Comments / 0

Community Policy