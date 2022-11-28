ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Washington Square News

How to order an NYC bagel the right way

New York City is famous for having the best bagels in the world. There’s nothing like a good bagel in the morning to jump-start that 8 a.m., but if you’re new to the city, you might not know how to best navigate the frenzy of a bagel shop. Ordering is an art, and there are a few key things to know when doing it.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
thefordhamram.com

Branch Out with These Underrated Italian Spots in the Bronx

When choosing a spot to eat on Arthur Avenue, there are a few popular places that jump to mind. Enzo’s, Simon’s Deli and Bagels, Estrellita Poblana III and Full Moon Pizza are a few Fordham student staples. While it may be easy to stick with what you know,...
BRONX, NY
brickunderground.com

5 NYC ground-floor apartments for sale under $500,000

If you’re in the market to buy a New York City apartment and need a place where you can skip the stairs or get away with making noise, a ground-floor apartment may be a good fit. These apartments usually get a bad rap because they can lack privacy and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
viewing.nyc

[VIDEO] Inside A $33,000,000 Triplex Upper East Side Penthouse

Today Architectural Digest brings you to Manhattan's Upper East Side for an all-access tour of the triplex penthouse at 180 E88th Street, currently on the market for $33,000,000. Featuring 5 bedrooms, 4.5 baths and a full roof terrace with incomparable views, the penthouse at 180 E88th is New York living at its most elevated.
MANHATTAN, NY
Thrillist

Where to See Dazzling Christmas Light Displays in NYC This Year

Celebrating the most wonderful time of year in the most remarkable city on Earth should never be taken for granted. Each December, the five boroughs come to life with holiday markets, ice rinks, and unmatched Christmas light displays powerful enough to excite Scrooge himself. Now that Thanksgiving is in the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
shorefrontnews.com

Welcome Back Floridian Diner!

How great to see the original Floridian Diner reopened under new owners and new name – Floridian Plaza Diner. I previously enjoyed many excellent meals for decades going back to the early 1970’s at the Floridian Diner. Over the years, we have seen the demise of too many diners. Diners have been part of my life from teenage years to today. Eating out is a periodic ritual with either friends or family. Portions are generous. Who never took a doggie bag home with leftovers to eat the next day. Between the customary soup, salad, rolls, coleslaw and pickles along with the main course — dinner could satisfy the heartiest appetite. Many time, we bagged our desserts to go. Neighborhoods all over NYC have seen changes over time. Many new immigrant groups sometimes favor their own ethnic foods and restaurants. Diners have also lost customers over time to numerous fast food restaurants. Many of their menus have expanded to also include breakfast items and a greater variety of items to select from for lunch or dinner. Remember these people are our neighbors. Our local entrepreneurs who own and operate diners have continued to invest in our community creating new employment opportunities. They work long hours, pay taxes and provide local employment. If we don’t patronize our local restaurants, they don’t eat either.Why not honor the found memories we had at diners which have come and gone by continuing to patronize our remaining diners. Here’s hoping that handful of remaining Kings County diners including the Floridian Plaza Diner don’t go the way of the dinosaurs into permanent extinction.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
6sqft

175-year-old church in Manhattan’s Rose Hill neighborhood to be demolished

A historic church that has resided in Manhattan for more than 175 years is set to be demolished, as first reported by Crain’s New York. Located at 154 Lexington Avenue in Nomad, the First Moravian Church served as an important meeting space for patriotic societies and women’s groups and played a critical role in welcoming Armenian immigrants to New York City. An application was filed this month for an 11-story mixed-use building at the site, according to city records.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
brickunderground.com

I’ve been a NYC doorman for 22 years. This is what I think about holiday tipping

A longtime doorman (22 years!) in a mid-level rental building on the Upper East Side (who asked to be anonymous, for reasons that will soon be obvious) shared his thoughts with Brick on holiday tipping. If you’re new to tipping, or wondering if you should up your game, read on for his perspective. For even more detail, check out Brick Underground’s newly updated Holiday Tipping Guide.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Voice

Portnoy Blown Away By Bar Pie At Dumont's Grant Street Cafe

A popular North Jersey restaurant got a visit from Barstool's Dave Portnoy. The CEO who tours the country sampling pizza had high hopes for Dumont's Grant Street Cafe, excited to bite into their "bar pie." It didn't disappoint. "Light, good flavor, it's got the perfect amount of grease," Portnoy said...
DUMONT, NJ
New York Post

‘Terribly’ delayed affordable NYC housing finally opens after 20 years

It took two decades, but the ribbon has at last been cut at a Brooklyn apartment complex that marked its long-in-the-making grand opening on Sunday.  The Culver El Affordable Housing Development had been in the works for 20 years, but a succession of issues kept the Borough Park development in limbo until this week.  “It took much longer than it should have taken, and we have to learn from that actually, because we need to produce housing a lot faster,” city comptroller Brad Lander said at the reception for the nine-building, 36-unit 37th Street project, AMNY reported. “I think it’s important to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

54-year-old Dollar Store worker assaulted after confronting shoplifter in New York City

NEW YORK – A 54-year-old man working at a Family Dollar Store at 130 Burnside Avenue in the Bronx was assaulted by a shoplifter last week. Detectives with the New York City’s 46th Precinct on Wednesday released a photo of the suspect, a black male wearing dark clothing and a New York Yankees hat. Please said that on October 19th, at around 3:10 p.m., the suspect entered the Family Dollar Store, and was I actually caught trying to shoplift items from the business. The 54-year-old employee attempted to stop the man from leaving without paying for the merchandise. The suspect The post 54-year-old Dollar Store worker assaulted after confronting shoplifter in New York City appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Thrillist

Take a Look at This Year's Iconic Macy's Holiday Windows in NYC

Thanksgiving is now behind us, and the Big Apple is finally ready to embrace the holiday spirit in full. To celebrate, Macy's has officially brought back its beloved holiday windows, which are already spreading cheer across its Herald Square location. "With dazzling displays and treasured traditions, Macy's continues to delight...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

Man assaulted and robbed inside Broadway subway station in Manhattan

NEW YORK, NY – The New York City Police Department is investigating a strong-armed robbery aboard the 1 train inside the West 50th Street and Broadway Station in Manhattan. According to detectives with the NYPD’s Midtown Precinct, an unknown male approached a 47-year-old man and, without provocation, began assaulting him, forcibly removing his property. The incident happened on November 22nd at around 1 a.m., but police released a video of the suspect on Wednesday and attempt to identify the man in the video. The suspect fled the station before the police arrived. The post Man assaulted and robbed inside Broadway subway station in Manhattan appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Left hook: Jumaane Williams slams Adams’ NYC homeless committal plan

New York City’s top elected watchdog railed against Mayor Eric Adams’ new expansion of police power to involuntarily commit New Yorkers with untreated mental illness who are living on the streets and subways. Public Advocate Jumaane Williams and former NYPD Detective Andy Bershad appeared on CNN’s “This Morning” Wednesday to discuss the plan, which was unveiled Tuesday as a response to concerns about public safety on the subway and sidewalks of New York. Adams cited a “moral obligation” to place people living in the transit system and on city streets into the city’s shelter and mental health safety net systems, even if...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

