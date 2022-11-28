Read full article on original website
Washington Square News
How to order an NYC bagel the right way
New York City is famous for having the best bagels in the world. There’s nothing like a good bagel in the morning to jump-start that 8 a.m., but if you’re new to the city, you might not know how to best navigate the frenzy of a bagel shop. Ordering is an art, and there are a few key things to know when doing it.
thefordhamram.com
Branch Out with These Underrated Italian Spots in the Bronx
When choosing a spot to eat on Arthur Avenue, there are a few popular places that jump to mind. Enzo’s, Simon’s Deli and Bagels, Estrellita Poblana III and Full Moon Pizza are a few Fordham student staples. While it may be easy to stick with what you know,...
brickunderground.com
5 NYC ground-floor apartments for sale under $500,000
If you’re in the market to buy a New York City apartment and need a place where you can skip the stairs or get away with making noise, a ground-floor apartment may be a good fit. These apartments usually get a bad rap because they can lack privacy and...
amny.com
NYC Parks unveils new multi-million dollar Lower East Side waterfront space
The New York City Parks Department (NYC Parks) cut the ribbon Tuesday on a new $26 million waterfront area on the city’s Lower East Side. The new area, a recreation deck at Pier 42, is an ESCR mitigation project and features a 2.3-acre deck space with a turf soccer field, tennis courts, half-basketball courts and other amenities.
viewing.nyc
[VIDEO] Inside A $33,000,000 Triplex Upper East Side Penthouse
Today Architectural Digest brings you to Manhattan's Upper East Side for an all-access tour of the triplex penthouse at 180 E88th Street, currently on the market for $33,000,000. Featuring 5 bedrooms, 4.5 baths and a full roof terrace with incomparable views, the penthouse at 180 E88th is New York living at its most elevated.
Thrillist
Where to See Dazzling Christmas Light Displays in NYC This Year
Celebrating the most wonderful time of year in the most remarkable city on Earth should never be taken for granted. Each December, the five boroughs come to life with holiday markets, ice rinks, and unmatched Christmas light displays powerful enough to excite Scrooge himself. Now that Thanksgiving is in the...
brickunderground.com
What to know about buying in Jamaica, Queens, a major transit hub with three distinct neighborhoods
The Queens community of Jamaica, which gave us Donald Trump, Mario Cuomo, the rapper 50 Cent, and uber-chef Rocco DiSpirito, is a transportation and governmental center with a vibrant atmosphere. The neighborhood, is home to JFK International Airport and a cluster of courthouses serving the borough. In this week’s Buy...
shorefrontnews.com
Welcome Back Floridian Diner!
How great to see the original Floridian Diner reopened under new owners and new name – Floridian Plaza Diner. I previously enjoyed many excellent meals for decades going back to the early 1970’s at the Floridian Diner. Over the years, we have seen the demise of too many diners. Diners have been part of my life from teenage years to today. Eating out is a periodic ritual with either friends or family. Portions are generous. Who never took a doggie bag home with leftovers to eat the next day. Between the customary soup, salad, rolls, coleslaw and pickles along with the main course — dinner could satisfy the heartiest appetite. Many time, we bagged our desserts to go. Neighborhoods all over NYC have seen changes over time. Many new immigrant groups sometimes favor their own ethnic foods and restaurants. Diners have also lost customers over time to numerous fast food restaurants. Many of their menus have expanded to also include breakfast items and a greater variety of items to select from for lunch or dinner. Remember these people are our neighbors. Our local entrepreneurs who own and operate diners have continued to invest in our community creating new employment opportunities. They work long hours, pay taxes and provide local employment. If we don’t patronize our local restaurants, they don’t eat either.Why not honor the found memories we had at diners which have come and gone by continuing to patronize our remaining diners. Here’s hoping that handful of remaining Kings County diners including the Floridian Plaza Diner don’t go the way of the dinosaurs into permanent extinction.
6sqft
175-year-old church in Manhattan’s Rose Hill neighborhood to be demolished
A historic church that has resided in Manhattan for more than 175 years is set to be demolished, as first reported by Crain’s New York. Located at 154 Lexington Avenue in Nomad, the First Moravian Church served as an important meeting space for patriotic societies and women’s groups and played a critical role in welcoming Armenian immigrants to New York City. An application was filed this month for an 11-story mixed-use building at the site, according to city records.
brickunderground.com
I’ve been a NYC doorman for 22 years. This is what I think about holiday tipping
A longtime doorman (22 years!) in a mid-level rental building on the Upper East Side (who asked to be anonymous, for reasons that will soon be obvious) shared his thoughts with Brick on holiday tipping. If you’re new to tipping, or wondering if you should up your game, read on for his perspective. For even more detail, check out Brick Underground’s newly updated Holiday Tipping Guide.
Portnoy Blown Away By Bar Pie At Dumont's Grant Street Cafe
A popular North Jersey restaurant got a visit from Barstool's Dave Portnoy. The CEO who tours the country sampling pizza had high hopes for Dumont's Grant Street Cafe, excited to bite into their "bar pie." It didn't disappoint. "Light, good flavor, it's got the perfect amount of grease," Portnoy said...
‘Terribly’ delayed affordable NYC housing finally opens after 20 years
It took two decades, but the ribbon has at last been cut at a Brooklyn apartment complex that marked its long-in-the-making grand opening on Sunday. The Culver El Affordable Housing Development had been in the works for 20 years, but a succession of issues kept the Borough Park development in limbo until this week. “It took much longer than it should have taken, and we have to learn from that actually, because we need to produce housing a lot faster,” city comptroller Brad Lander said at the reception for the nine-building, 36-unit 37th Street project, AMNY reported. “I think it’s important to...
Beloved diner forced to close its doors after serving Riverdale community since the 1960s
It will be the end of an era when the owner of Blue Bay Restaurant, Spiridon Katechas, closes the doors of his restaurant for good.
54-year-old Dollar Store worker assaulted after confronting shoplifter in New York City
NEW YORK – A 54-year-old man working at a Family Dollar Store at 130 Burnside Avenue in the Bronx was assaulted by a shoplifter last week. Detectives with the New York City’s 46th Precinct on Wednesday released a photo of the suspect, a black male wearing dark clothing and a New York Yankees hat. Please said that on October 19th, at around 3:10 p.m., the suspect entered the Family Dollar Store, and was I actually caught trying to shoplift items from the business. The 54-year-old employee attempted to stop the man from leaving without paying for the merchandise. The suspect The post 54-year-old Dollar Store worker assaulted after confronting shoplifter in New York City appeared first on Shore News Network.
Thrillist
Take a Look at This Year's Iconic Macy's Holiday Windows in NYC
Thanksgiving is now behind us, and the Big Apple is finally ready to embrace the holiday spirit in full. To celebrate, Macy's has officially brought back its beloved holiday windows, which are already spreading cheer across its Herald Square location. "With dazzling displays and treasured traditions, Macy's continues to delight...
brickunderground.com
I'm moving out of my apartment and there's peeling paint in the bathroom. Could I lose my security deposit?
I’m moving out of my apartment and there’s peeling paint in the bathroom, which doesn’t have any ventilation. Could I lose my security deposit if I don’t fix it or is this considered normal wear and tear?. Peeling paint would be considered normal wear and tear...
Man assaulted and robbed inside Broadway subway station in Manhattan
NEW YORK, NY – The New York City Police Department is investigating a strong-armed robbery aboard the 1 train inside the West 50th Street and Broadway Station in Manhattan. According to detectives with the NYPD’s Midtown Precinct, an unknown male approached a 47-year-old man and, without provocation, began assaulting him, forcibly removing his property. The incident happened on November 22nd at around 1 a.m., but police released a video of the suspect on Wednesday and attempt to identify the man in the video. The suspect fled the station before the police arrived. The post Man assaulted and robbed inside Broadway subway station in Manhattan appeared first on Shore News Network.
The biggest go-kart racing track in the world is opening an hour outside of NYC this month
Whether it will actually be the biggest destination of its kind in the world or not, one thing is for sure: New Yorkers will thoroughly enjoy the indoor go-karting track that's set to open in Edison, New Jersey, less than an hour drive from midtown Manhattan, next month. The self-proclaimed...
Left hook: Jumaane Williams slams Adams’ NYC homeless committal plan
New York City’s top elected watchdog railed against Mayor Eric Adams’ new expansion of police power to involuntarily commit New Yorkers with untreated mental illness who are living on the streets and subways. Public Advocate Jumaane Williams and former NYPD Detective Andy Bershad appeared on CNN’s “This Morning” Wednesday to discuss the plan, which was unveiled Tuesday as a response to concerns about public safety on the subway and sidewalks of New York. Adams cited a “moral obligation” to place people living in the transit system and on city streets into the city’s shelter and mental health safety net systems, even if...
Thrillist
NYC Will Pay You $120,000 a Year to Become the Face of Rat Extermination
NYC is ready to get serious about its rat problem. In an effort to curb the rat population, the city is willing to shell out major money to hire for a new job, and New Yorkers are encouraged to apply. The title is Director of Rodent Mitigation, and the lucky...
