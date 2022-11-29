Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
3 Places To Get Sandwiches in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
3 Places To Get Wings in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Local Model Connie Taylor-Ware Inspired By Ebony Fashion Fair, Family, Cartoon Character Veronica of Archie's ComicsBrown on ClevelandCuyahoga County, OH
Looking for Latin Cuisine in North Olmsted, Ohio? You Should Check Out This PlaceIsla ChiuNorth Olmsted, OH
Related
3 former Cleveland Cavaliers who could be helping the team right now
The Cleveland Cavaliers could use some help on defense. We knew that Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell wouldn’t be the best defensive unit in the NBA, and at least Mitchell is trying but the two fo them together have just been plain awful. They’re easy to beat off the dribble and Garland doesn’t do a great job keeping his heels off the floor. It’s no wonder the Cavs can be beaten with the extra pass.
Sixers star James Harden’s 2-word reaction to Joel Embiid’s superhero performance vs. Hawks
The Philadelphia 76ers and Atlanta Hawks seem to always have heated battles whenever these two teams are matched up against each other. And Joel Embiid seems to not have forgotten the Hawks’ triumph over his Sixers during the 2021 NBA playoffs, as he seems to always have an added motivation whenever he goes up against Atlanta.
New mock trade has Sixers acquiring Jae Crowder from Suns in a deal
As the Philadelphia 76ers look to continue to grow as a team, they have begun to turn things around and look like the team many thought they would be after the additions they made in the offseason. After a tough start, they have won seven of their last nine games and are now 12-9 on the season.
Former Browns’ linebacker returning to Cleveland
The Cleveland Browns have signed linebacker Tae Davis to the team's practice squad.
FOX Sports
Booker leads Phoenix against Chicago after 44-point showing
Chicago Bulls (9-11, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (14-6, first in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix takes on the Chicago Bulls after Devin Booker scored 44 points in the Phoenix Suns' 122-117 win over the Sacramento Kings. The Suns are 11-1 on their home court. Phoenix...
Yardbarker
NBA Buzz: Walker, Trades, Embiid, Cavaliers
Dallas had a full roster and is waiving Facundo Campazzo to make room for Walker. It’s unlikely that Walker plays a major role for Dallas, though carving out 15-20 minutes off the bench is in the realm of possibilities provided his health permits it. Joel Embiid could be returning...
SB Nation
NBA trade rumors update: Russell Westbrook, John Collins and Jae Crowder all could be on the move
The NBA is part unbelievable skill, part Hollywood drama, and many parts gossip channel. That is no more evident than the daily rumors that fly around social media and sports talk shows. Even with the trade deadline over three months, we have seen reports on almost every team concerning a trade. The Los Angeles Lakers, of course, have dominated the rumor mill but are hardly the only team rumored to be looking to improve their team.
Caris LeVert, Darius Garland power Cleveland Cavaliers to rout of Philadelphia 76ers
CLEVELAND — Caris LeVert scored 22 points off the bench, Darius Garland had 21 points and nine assists and the Cleveland Cavaliers routed the Philadelphia 76ers 113-85 on Wednesday night. Donovan Mitchell added 18 points and six assists for Cleveland, which led by a season-high 33 points in the...
FOX Sports
Williamson scores 33, powers Pelicans past Raptors 126-108
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Zion Williamson had 33 points, four steals and two blocks, and Trey Murphy added six 3-pointers and 26 points as the New Orleans Pelicans beat the Toronto Raptors 126-108 on Wednesday night. The Pelicans shot 52.3% from the floor on 45-of-86 shooting, had 28 assists...
New York Knicks Make A Roster Move On Tuesday
The New York Knicks announced on Tuesday that they have waived Feron Hunt, who was on a two-way contract.
Tobias Harris, Shake Milton Assess Joel Embiid’s Return vs. Hawks
Joel Embiid's teammates praise the All-Star following his return to the floor against the Atlanta Hawks.
Kendrick Perkins: LeBron James isn't best player on Lakers anymore
The Los Angeles Lakers suffered a heartbreaking defeat on Monday, blowing a 17-point fourth-quarter lead and losing, 116-115, to the Indiana Pacers on a buzzer-beating 3-pointer by rookie Andrew Nembhard. LeBron James has to shoulder some of the blame. He played poorly down the stretch and finished 8-of-22 from the...
FOX Sports
Sacramento takes on Indiana, looks to stop 3-game skid
Indiana Pacers (11-8, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (10-9, seventh in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento will try to stop its three-game losing streak when the Kings take on Indiana. The Kings have gone 6-4 in home games. Sacramento has a 3-7 record against opponents over...
LeBron James Questions Media About Jerry Jones Photo
The Lakers star drew a parallel between the recent Kyrie Irving controversy and the Cowboys owner.
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 13: How to bet Jets-Vikings, pick
The New York Jets square off against the Minnesota Vikings in a Week 13 NFL matchup. Both of these teams are coming off of Week 12 victories. The Jets defeated the Chicago Bears, 31-10, while the Vikings took down the New England Patriots, 33-26, on Thanksgiving Day. Here's everything you...
Yardbarker
Cedi Osman Makes Cavs History Against 76ers
This was his 544th three-pointer made as a member of the Cavs which means he moves up to eighth place on the team's all-time three-pointers made list. He passes Cleveland legend Danny Ferry who knocked down 543 threes during his time with Cleveland. Ferry played for Cleveland for 10 seasons,...
FOX Sports
Orlando faces Cleveland on 6-game slide
Orlando Magic (5-17, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (14-8, third in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Orlando aims to stop its six-game losing streak with a victory against Cleveland. The Cavaliers are 12-4 in Eastern Conference games. Cleveland is sixth in the Eastern Conference in rebounding with...
Cowboys release of DE indicator of coming roster move, but not likely Beckham
The Cowboys have made a move that is going to do nothing but fuel speculation, leaving Dallas fans wondering when the next shoe is going to drop. After a Thursday win and a mini-bye, Dallas is getting back to work in preparation for their Week 13 matchup with the Indianapolis Colts. One player who has been on and off in contributing in 2022 will be permanently off, as the club released DE Tarell Basham.
Report: Celtics, Horford Agree on Two-Year, $20 Million Deal
The 36-year old center is reportedly tied to the team through 2025.
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 13: Why Tennessee Titans will cover, other best bets
There are multiple seasons within an NFL season. There’s the excitement of opening weekend and the season's first month. Then the league settles into a routine until Thanksgiving weekend. After all the turkey settles and the results become final, the NFL world turns our attention to the ever-changing playoff picture. Games start to feel more important, and the intensity of the league gradually increases each Sunday. We are finally at that the point of the season, which will make this weekend's slate even more exciting.
Comments / 0