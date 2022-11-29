ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

3 former Cleveland Cavaliers who could be helping the team right now

The Cleveland Cavaliers could use some help on defense. We knew that Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell wouldn’t be the best defensive unit in the NBA, and at least Mitchell is trying but the two fo them together have just been plain awful. They’re easy to beat off the dribble and Garland doesn’t do a great job keeping his heels off the floor. It’s no wonder the Cavs can be beaten with the extra pass.
Booker leads Phoenix against Chicago after 44-point showing

Chicago Bulls (9-11, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (14-6, first in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix takes on the Chicago Bulls after Devin Booker scored 44 points in the Phoenix Suns' 122-117 win over the Sacramento Kings. The Suns are 11-1 on their home court. Phoenix...
NBA Buzz: Walker, Trades, Embiid, Cavaliers

Dallas had a full roster and is waiving Facundo Campazzo to make room for Walker. It’s unlikely that Walker plays a major role for Dallas, though carving out 15-20 minutes off the bench is in the realm of possibilities provided his health permits it. Joel Embiid could be returning...
NBA trade rumors update: Russell Westbrook, John Collins and Jae Crowder all could be on the move

The NBA is part unbelievable skill, part Hollywood drama, and many parts gossip channel. That is no more evident than the daily rumors that fly around social media and sports talk shows. Even with the trade deadline over three months, we have seen reports on almost every team concerning a trade. The Los Angeles Lakers, of course, have dominated the rumor mill but are hardly the only team rumored to be looking to improve their team.
Williamson scores 33, powers Pelicans past Raptors 126-108

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Zion Williamson had 33 points, four steals and two blocks, and Trey Murphy added six 3-pointers and 26 points as the New Orleans Pelicans beat the Toronto Raptors 126-108 on Wednesday night. The Pelicans shot 52.3% from the floor on 45-of-86 shooting, had 28 assists...
Sacramento takes on Indiana, looks to stop 3-game skid

Indiana Pacers (11-8, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (10-9, seventh in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento will try to stop its three-game losing streak when the Kings take on Indiana. The Kings have gone 6-4 in home games. Sacramento has a 3-7 record against opponents over...
NFL odds Week 13: How to bet Jets-Vikings, pick

The New York Jets square off against the Minnesota Vikings in a Week 13 NFL matchup. Both of these teams are coming off of Week 12 victories. The Jets defeated the Chicago Bears, 31-10, while the Vikings took down the New England Patriots, 33-26, on Thanksgiving Day. Here's everything you...
Cedi Osman Makes Cavs History Against 76ers

This was his 544th three-pointer made as a member of the Cavs which means he moves up to eighth place on the team's all-time three-pointers made list. He passes Cleveland legend Danny Ferry who knocked down 543 threes during his time with Cleveland. Ferry played for Cleveland for 10 seasons,...
Orlando faces Cleveland on 6-game slide

Orlando Magic (5-17, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (14-8, third in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Orlando aims to stop its six-game losing streak with a victory against Cleveland. The Cavaliers are 12-4 in Eastern Conference games. Cleveland is sixth in the Eastern Conference in rebounding with...
Cowboys release of DE indicator of coming roster move, but not likely Beckham

The Cowboys have made a move that is going to do nothing but fuel speculation, leaving Dallas fans wondering when the next shoe is going to drop. After a Thursday win and a mini-bye, Dallas is getting back to work in preparation for their Week 13 matchup with the Indianapolis Colts. One player who has been on and off in contributing in 2022 will be permanently off, as the club released DE Tarell Basham.
NFL odds Week 13: Why Tennessee Titans will cover, other best bets

There are multiple seasons within an NFL season. There’s the excitement of opening weekend and the season's first month. Then the league settles into a routine until Thanksgiving weekend. After all the turkey settles and the results become final, the NFL world turns our attention to the ever-changing playoff picture. Games start to feel more important, and the intensity of the league gradually increases each Sunday. We are finally at that the point of the season, which will make this weekend's slate even more exciting.
