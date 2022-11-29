Read full article on original website
KTAR.com
Developers break ground on 113-acre industrial park in Mesa
PHOENIX — Developers have broken ground on a 113-acre industrial park in Mesa that will be home to more than 1.6 million square feet of space across 10 buildings. The Eastmark Center of Industry will be located at Signal Butte and Elliot roads and be part of the Elliot Road Technology Corridor.
How the Metrocenter, light rail construction could help Arizona chip industry
Developers of the $1 billion Metrocenter Mall redevelopment project are set to move forward with purchasing the 80-acre site and demolishing most of the buildings by next year.
scottsdale.org
Pagoda Lane owners try The Quarter on for size
Three and a half years ago, Heather and Chip Hassan had an idea to bring small gift shops to the North Valley by opening the first location of Pagoda Lane in Paradise Valley. The brand now has a presence at a second location along the Greenway-Hayden loop and is testing the mall scene this holiday season with a pop-up shop at Scottsdale Quarter that will remain open through February.
Costco buys land for future store in growing West Valley city
Costco recently closed on a piece of land for $5.7 million for a planned wholesale and retail store at the southeast corner of the I-10 and Verrado Way in Buckeye
roselawgroupreporter.com
APPROVED: Scottsdale luxury mixed-use development
A mixed-use project that could represent a capital investment of $1 billion in north Scottsdale received its thumbs up. Scottsdale-based Optima Inc. received approval from Scottsdale City Council this week on a development agreement and rezoning for Optima McDowell Mountain Village. The deal was approved Monday on a 4-3 vote.
azbex.com
Activity Advancing for Buckeye Commons Projects
The Buckeye Commons retail master plan near I-10 and Verrado Way in Buckeye continues to progress. Costco Wholesale Corporation recently paid master site owner Sunbelt Investment Holdings Inc. $5.7M for the 22-acre site of its new 161KSF store in the development. Costco will serve as an anchor site for Buckeye...
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
azbigmedia.com
7 Valley cities rank in Top 100 Boomtowns in America
Metro Phoenix is doing extremely well when it comes to the Top Boomtowns in America rankings for 2022. Seven Valley cities are ranked in the Top 100 in SmartAsset‘s annual list. Here are the Arizona cities that are among the Boomtowns in America:. No. 17. Peoria. No. 25. Goodyear.
getnews.info
Bridging AZ Announces the Opening of GOT LEGS Furniture & Décor, a Charity Store for Gently Used Home Furniture and Decor Items
GOT LEGS Furniture & Décor will provide residents in Arizona with a huge selection of home furniture and decor brands including Copenhagen, Ethan Allen, Howard Miller, and a host of others. Scottsdale, Ariz. – Bridging AZ, a local non-profit, Arizona’s first and largest furniture bank is announcing the opening...
Popular Restaurant Forced Closed By Rent Hike Moves to New Location
A popular seafood and steak restaurant has returned to the Valley.Photo byGarreth Paul/UnsplashonUnsplash. When restaurants shut down they very rarely make a return appearance. The food and drink industry is incredibly cutthroat, and it often weeds out businesses for various reasons. Sometimes it’s nothing more than opening at the wrong time or in the wrong location. Because there are so many variables at play when it comes to restaurants, owners occasionally decide to take their concept and move it to another area of town. This is exactly what one formerly successful restaurant in metro Phoenix has decided to do.
AZFamily
‘Screws and Sparkles’ in Buckeye is the work of a family with a dream
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Shop owner Sophia Martinez had a dream to open a shop where stay-at-home moms and local creatives could build their home-based businesses and pursue their dreams. With her husband Arcenio’s support and encouragement, they opened the doors to a tiny shop on Main Street in Buckeye named Screws and Sparkles. The original space was just 600 square feet. Just a few years later, the business just moved into an old grocery store at 9,000 square feet that had sat empty in Downtown Buckeye for 30 years.
West Valley View
DCX opens data center in Goodyear
DCX Goodyear 1, an advanced and secure data center for artificial intelligence, machine learning and other high-performance computing applications, recently became operational and accepting new customers. Goodyear 1, just west of Phoenix along the Interstate Highway 10 corridor, offers fully managed cloud colocation and is a game changer for HPC,...
gotodestinations.com
8 of The Best Breakfast Spots in Phoenix, Arizona – (With Photos)
The breakfast scene is fantastic in Phoenix, as you will see, dear reader. So if you are needing to find that breakfast spot that can scratch your hankering, you’ve come to the right place. Read on for the best breakfast spots in Phoenix!. Vovomeena. Vovomeena is the perfect place...
AZFamily
Mesa couple turns to On Your Side after Chase Bank suddenly closes their accounts
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Imagine logging onto your bank account online only to discover your account is frozen, and you can’t get to your own money!. It happened to two different Valley families, and they reached out to On Your Side for help. Barb White and her husband Steve were shocked when they tried to log into their Chase bank accounts and discovered the bank had frozen all three of their accounts. “It’s like a punch in the gut,” Barb said. “It’s excruciating, because you just want answers. Can you just give me an answer? Can you tell me anything at all? They absolutely will not.” Steve said the situation felt helpless to him and that it left him and his wife confused as to why.
West Valley View
Abrazo West hosts hiring event
Abrazo West Campus is holding an open house hiring event on Thursday, Dec. 1, from 2 to 5 p.m. for all current vacancies throughout the hospital. Applicants are encouraged to bring their resume and meet hiring managers during the job fair at 13677 W. McDowell Road, Goodyear. The hiring event...
azbigmedia.com
Terravita Golf & Country Club reopens after $8.5 million renovation
Terravita Golf & Country Club in Scottsdale recently reopened its newly renovated golf course to member play following an $8.5 million renovation and enhancement project. Golf course architect Phil Smith led the seven-month renovation while Heritage Links performed the construction work. : 10 most expensive zip codes in Arizona. :...
AZFamily
Packs of coyotes terrorizing north Phoenix neighborhood
The people of Tempe now get to decide if they want the proposed Coyotes arena and entertainment district in their neighborhood. Medicine found next to chips among violations at Phoenix area restaurants. Updated: 23 minutes ago. |. Health inspectors found medicine next to chips and green fuzzy growth on garlic...
Phoenix New Times
Find Pierogi, Pastries, and a Taste of Poland at This Metro Phoenix Market
Polish immigrant Mariusz Kurowski founded a successful business in the 1990s in Chicago selling a wide selection of Polish sausages and groceries. When he sold his share, he and his wife Agnieszka, and their adult sons, Michael and Matthew, ventured to Arizona for the sunshine and warm weather. But like...
fox10phoenix.com
City of Scottsdale votes to require licensing for short-term and vacation rentals
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - The city of Scottsdale says you now need to license homes that will be used for short-term or vacation rentals, such as an Airbnb. Ordinance 4655 was passed unanimously by the city on Nov. 28 and compliance with the decision begins just days after the new year.
Plan to raise Barlett Dam could bring billions of gallons of water to Arizona
The lake is known for boating and fishing, but its real job is to collect rain and snowpack on the Verde River before it flows into the Salt River to be diverted to users in the Valley.
