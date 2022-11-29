ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goodyear, AZ

KTAR.com

Developers break ground on 113-acre industrial park in Mesa

PHOENIX — Developers have broken ground on a 113-acre industrial park in Mesa that will be home to more than 1.6 million square feet of space across 10 buildings. The Eastmark Center of Industry will be located at Signal Butte and Elliot roads and be part of the Elliot Road Technology Corridor.
MESA, AZ
scottsdale.org

Pagoda Lane owners try The Quarter on for size

Three and a half years ago, Heather and Chip Hassan had an idea to bring small gift shops to the North Valley by opening the first location of Pagoda Lane in Paradise Valley. The brand now has a presence at a second location along the Greenway-Hayden loop and is testing the mall scene this holiday season with a pop-up shop at Scottsdale Quarter that will remain open through February.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
roselawgroupreporter.com

APPROVED: Scottsdale luxury mixed-use development

A mixed-use project that could represent a capital investment of $1 billion in north Scottsdale received its thumbs up. Scottsdale-based Optima Inc. received approval from Scottsdale City Council this week on a development agreement and rezoning for Optima McDowell Mountain Village. The deal was approved Monday on a 4-3 vote.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
azbex.com

Activity Advancing for Buckeye Commons Projects

The Buckeye Commons retail master plan near I-10 and Verrado Way in Buckeye continues to progress. Costco Wholesale Corporation recently paid master site owner Sunbelt Investment Holdings Inc. $5.7M for the 22-acre site of its new 161KSF store in the development. Costco will serve as an anchor site for Buckeye...
BUCKEYE, AZ
azbigmedia.com

7 Valley cities rank in Top 100 Boomtowns in America

Metro Phoenix is doing extremely well when it comes to the Top Boomtowns in America rankings for 2022. Seven Valley cities are ranked in the Top 100 in SmartAsset‘s annual list. Here are the Arizona cities that are among the Boomtowns in America:. No. 17. Peoria. No. 25. Goodyear.
GOODYEAR, AZ
Greyson F

Popular Restaurant Forced Closed By Rent Hike Moves to New Location

A popular seafood and steak restaurant has returned to the Valley.Photo byGarreth Paul/UnsplashonUnsplash. When restaurants shut down they very rarely make a return appearance. The food and drink industry is incredibly cutthroat, and it often weeds out businesses for various reasons. Sometimes it’s nothing more than opening at the wrong time or in the wrong location. Because there are so many variables at play when it comes to restaurants, owners occasionally decide to take their concept and move it to another area of town. This is exactly what one formerly successful restaurant in metro Phoenix has decided to do.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

‘Screws and Sparkles’ in Buckeye is the work of a family with a dream

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Shop owner Sophia Martinez had a dream to open a shop where stay-at-home moms and local creatives could build their home-based businesses and pursue their dreams. With her husband Arcenio’s support and encouragement, they opened the doors to a tiny shop on Main Street in Buckeye named Screws and Sparkles. The original space was just 600 square feet. Just a few years later, the business just moved into an old grocery store at 9,000 square feet that had sat empty in Downtown Buckeye for 30 years.
BUCKEYE, AZ
West Valley View

DCX opens data center in Goodyear

DCX Goodyear 1, an advanced and secure data center for artificial intelligence, machine learning and other high-performance computing applications, recently became operational and accepting new customers. Goodyear 1, just west of Phoenix along the Interstate Highway 10 corridor, offers fully managed cloud colocation and is a game changer for HPC,...
GOODYEAR, AZ
gotodestinations.com

8 of The Best Breakfast Spots in Phoenix, Arizona – (With Photos)

The breakfast scene is fantastic in Phoenix, as you will see, dear reader. So if you are needing to find that breakfast spot that can scratch your hankering, you’ve come to the right place. Read on for the best breakfast spots in Phoenix!. Vovomeena. Vovomeena is the perfect place...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Mesa couple turns to On Your Side after Chase Bank suddenly closes their accounts

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Imagine logging onto your bank account online only to discover your account is frozen, and you can’t get to your own money!. It happened to two different Valley families, and they reached out to On Your Side for help. Barb White and her husband Steve were shocked when they tried to log into their Chase bank accounts and discovered the bank had frozen all three of their accounts. “It’s like a punch in the gut,” Barb said. “It’s excruciating, because you just want answers. Can you just give me an answer? Can you tell me anything at all? They absolutely will not.” Steve said the situation felt helpless to him and that it left him and his wife confused as to why.
PHOENIX, AZ
West Valley View

Abrazo West hosts hiring event

Abrazo West Campus is holding an open house hiring event on Thursday, Dec. 1, from 2 to 5 p.m. for all current vacancies throughout the hospital. Applicants are encouraged to bring their resume and meet hiring managers during the job fair at 13677 W. McDowell Road, Goodyear. The hiring event...
GOODYEAR, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Terravita Golf & Country Club reopens after $8.5 million renovation

Terravita Golf & Country Club in Scottsdale recently reopened its newly renovated golf course to member play following an $8.5 million renovation and enhancement project. Golf course architect Phil Smith led the seven-month renovation while Heritage Links performed the construction work. : 10 most expensive zip codes in Arizona. :...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Packs of coyotes terrorizing north Phoenix neighborhood

The people of Tempe now get to decide if they want the proposed Coyotes arena and entertainment district in their neighborhood. Medicine found next to chips among violations at Phoenix area restaurants. Updated: 23 minutes ago. |. Health inspectors found medicine next to chips and green fuzzy growth on garlic...
PHOENIX, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Find Pierogi, Pastries, and a Taste of Poland at This Metro Phoenix Market

Polish immigrant Mariusz Kurowski founded a successful business in the 1990s in Chicago selling a wide selection of Polish sausages and groceries. When he sold his share, he and his wife Agnieszka, and their adult sons, Michael and Matthew, ventured to Arizona for the sunshine and warm weather. But like...
PHOENIX, AZ

