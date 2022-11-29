Read full article on original website
Popular burger chain opens new location in HoustonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Popular Houston Restaurant Coming to TownGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
Houston Adds Abreu? The League Might Have A ProblemIBWAAHouston, TX
Revolutionizing Future Lives: City of Houston's New Pilot Program Teach Low-income Neighborhood Citizens to Use ComputerClarence WalkerHouston, TX
Delano Burkes: A Houston family is asking for the public’s help to find their missing loved oneJenifer KnightonHouston, TX
Grizzlies frustrated, two ejected in loss to Timberwolves
The Grizzlies’ 27 turnovers were the most by the team since Nov. 3, 2007. Ja Morant and Dillon Brooks were ejected in the loss. Related story: Box score: Timberwolves 109, Grizzlies 101
Yardbarker
Alperen Sengun Excited To Face Nikola Jokic In Rockets Road Match vs. Nuggets
Kevin Porter Jr. could not help but compare Alperen Sengun to reigning league MVP winner Nikola Jokic Saturday night inside the Toyota Center. "He's talented — that's Baby Joker out there," Porter said. "I have a year under my belt with Alperen. I have a good feeling of when he is going to pass or shoot. But don't read his eyes — wait on him. He's going to make the right read."
FOX Sports
Sacramento takes on Indiana, looks to stop 3-game skid
Indiana Pacers (11-8, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (10-9, seventh in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento will try to stop its three-game losing streak when the Kings take on Indiana. The Kings have gone 6-4 in home games. Sacramento has a 3-7 record against opponents over...
FOX Sports
Booker leads Phoenix against Chicago after 44-point showing
Chicago Bulls (9-11, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (14-6, first in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix takes on the Chicago Bulls after Devin Booker scored 44 points in the Phoenix Suns' 122-117 win over the Sacramento Kings. The Suns are 11-1 on their home court. Phoenix...
FOX Sports
Williamson scores 33, powers Pelicans past Raptors 126-108
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Zion Williamson had 33 points, four steals and two blocks, and Trey Murphy added six 3-pointers and 26 points as the New Orleans Pelicans beat the Toronto Raptors 126-108 on Wednesday night. The Pelicans shot 52.3% from the floor on 45-of-86 shooting, had 28 assists...
FOX Sports
Simons, Trail Blazers square off against the Lakers
Portland Trail Blazers (11-10, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (7-12, 13th in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Lakers -5.5; over/under is 226. BOTTOM LINE: Anfernee Simons and the Portland Trail Blazers take on Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday. The Lakers...
Brandon Ingram's Injury Status For Pelicans-Thunder Game
Brandon Ingram is on the injury report for Monday's game between the New Orleans Pelicans and Oklahoma City Thunder.
FOX Sports
Murray, Jokic guide Nuggets to 120-100 rout of Rockets
DENVER (AP) — Jamal Murray scored 26 points, Nikola Jokic had 10 of his 12 assists in the first half and the Denver Nuggets cruised past the Houston Rockets 120-100 on Wednesday night for their fourth straight win. Jokic added 17 points and nine rebounds in just 27 minutes....
Dolphins' Mike McDaniel returns to face 49ers with in-form offense
A hot offense will get the ultimate test when it meets one of the best defenses in the NFL as the visiting Miami Dolphins and San Francisco 49ers continue their playoff pushes Sunday at Santa Clara, Calif. The Dolphins (8-3) averaged 34.7 points per game in November, up from their season average of 25.6, as Tua Tagovailoa has emerged from early-season concussion issues with a clear head and precise play. ...
Rockets at Nuggets: Wednesday’s lineups, injury reports, broadcast and stream info
In only 23 minutes played, second-year Rockets center Alperen Sengun led Houston in points (18) and rebounds (7) in Monday’s loss at Denver. Superstar Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic, who predictably had a game-high 32 points, 12 rebounds, and 8 assists, said in postgame comments that he believes Sengun — who looks up to Jokic, a fellow European center, as an idol — is capable of even more.
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 13: How to bet Jets-Vikings, pick
The New York Jets square off against the Minnesota Vikings in a Week 13 NFL matchup. Both of these teams are coming off of Week 12 victories. The Jets defeated the Chicago Bears, 31-10, while the Vikings took down the New England Patriots, 33-26, on Thanksgiving Day. Here's everything you...
Rockets' Rebounding Biggest Positive Through 20 Games
Despite posting one of the worst records in the league, the Houston Rockets have been tough to stop in one aspect, rebounding.
Report: Celtics, Horford Agree on Two-Year, $20 Million Deal
The 36-year old center is reportedly tied to the team through 2025.
Where the San Antonio Spurs need to improve after 8-game losing streak
It's been a rough start for the Silver & Black.
FOX Sports
Young and the Hawks take on the Nuggets
Denver Nuggets (14-7, second in the Western Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (12-10, sixth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Trae Young leads Atlanta into a matchup with Denver. He currently ranks 10th in the league scoring 27.8 points per game. The Hawks have gone 7-4 at home. Atlanta is fourth...
CBS Sports
James Harden injury update: 76ers star targeting Dec. 5 return vs. Rockets in upcoming road trip, per report
Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden is targeting a return to the court during the team's upcoming three-game road trip, with Monday's game against the Rockets serving as the likeliest date for his comeback, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. Harden has been out since Nov. 4 with a right foot tendon sprain.
FOX Sports
Florida State hosts No. 5 Purdue following Edey's 21-point game
Purdue Boilermakers (6-0) at Florida State Seminoles (1-7) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Florida State -14.5; over/under is 139. BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 Purdue plays the Florida State Seminoles after Zach Edey scored 21 points in Purdue's 75-56 victory against the Duke Blue Devils. The Seminoles are 1-3 on their home court....
Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (hip) out vs. Spurs
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been ruled out of Wednesday’s game against the San Antonio Spurs due to
numberfire.com
Raptors' Scottie Barnes starting on Wednesday, Juan Hernangomez coming off the bench
Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Barnes will return to the starting lineup on Wednesday with Juan Hernangomez coming off the bench. Our models expect Barnes to play 35.6 minutes against the Pelicans. Barnes' Wednesday projection includes 15.3...
FOX Sports
Houston visits Phoenix following Booker's 51-point game
Houston Rockets (5-16, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (15-6, first in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix plays the Houston Rockets after Devin Booker scored 51 points in the Phoenix Suns' 132-113 victory against the Chicago Bulls. The Suns have gone 12-3 against Western Conference opponents. Phoenix...
