Kevin Porter Jr. could not help but compare Alperen Sengun to reigning league MVP winner Nikola Jokic Saturday night inside the Toyota Center. "He's talented — that's Baby Joker out there," Porter said. "I have a year under my belt with Alperen. I have a good feeling of when he is going to pass or shoot. But don't read his eyes — wait on him. He's going to make the right read."

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO