NBC Philadelphia

Sixers at Cavs: Sixers Begin Road Trip With Blowout Loss in Cleveland

3 observations after Sixers begin road trip with blowout loss in Cleveland originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The Sixers certainly could have envisioned a better start to their three-game road trip. The Cavs controlled the action on Wednesday night in Cleveland, blowing the Sixers out by a 113-85 score.
CBS Philly

Sixers' 3-game winning streak ends with loss to Cavaliers

CLEVELAND (AP) — Caris LeVert scored 22 points off the bench, Darius Garland had 21 points and nine assists and the Cleveland Cavaliers routed the Philadelphia 76ers 113-85 on Wednesday night.Donovan Mitchell added 18 points and six assists for Cleveland, which led by a season-high 33 points in the fourth quarter. The Cavaliers are 9-1 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, the third-best home mark in the NBA."For us to take the next step, we've got to take it on the road and play the same way," LeVert said. "That's something we're working on and I think we're finding our rhythm as...
CLEVELAND, OH
