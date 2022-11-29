Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
3 Places To Get Sandwiches in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
3 Places To Get Wings in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Local Model Connie Taylor-Ware Inspired By Ebony Fashion Fair, Family, Cartoon Character Veronica of Archie's ComicsBrown on ClevelandCuyahoga County, OH
Looking for Latin Cuisine in North Olmsted, Ohio? You Should Check Out This PlaceIsla ChiuNorth Olmsted, OH
Related
Sixers star James Harden’s 2-word reaction to Joel Embiid’s superhero performance vs. Hawks
The Philadelphia 76ers and Atlanta Hawks seem to always have heated battles whenever these two teams are matched up against each other. And Joel Embiid seems to not have forgotten the Hawks’ triumph over his Sixers during the 2021 NBA playoffs, as he seems to always have an added motivation whenever he goes up against Atlanta.
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Odds, preview, injury report, lineups, TV
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cavaliers return home after a three-game road tilt and take on the Philadelphia 76ers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse at 7 p.m. Who: Cleveland Cavaliers (13-8) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (12-9). The point spread: Cavs by 4. TV: Bally Sports Ohio. · Cleveland Cavaliers’ offense flounders in 100-88...
Caris LeVert, Darius Garland power Cleveland Cavaliers to rout of Philadelphia 76ers
CLEVELAND — Caris LeVert scored 22 points off the bench, Darius Garland had 21 points and nine assists and the Cleveland Cavaliers routed the Philadelphia 76ers 113-85 on Wednesday night. Donovan Mitchell added 18 points and six assists for Cleveland, which led by a season-high 33 points in the...
NBC Philadelphia
Sixers at Cavs: Sixers Begin Road Trip With Blowout Loss in Cleveland
3 observations after Sixers begin road trip with blowout loss in Cleveland originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The Sixers certainly could have envisioned a better start to their three-game road trip. The Cavs controlled the action on Wednesday night in Cleveland, blowing the Sixers out by a 113-85 score.
FOX Sports
Sacramento takes on Indiana, looks to stop 3-game skid
Indiana Pacers (11-8, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (10-9, seventh in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento will try to stop its three-game losing streak when the Kings take on Indiana. The Kings have gone 6-4 in home games. Sacramento has a 3-7 record against opponents over...
6abc
Joel Embiid drops 30 points in return, keeps 76ers on roll
PHILADELPHIA -- After Joel Embiid missed four straight games with a left foot sprain, he immediately reminded the world -- not that anyone needed it, mind you -- just how valuable he is to his Philadelphia 76ers. Not only did Embiid finish with 30 points, 8 rebounds and 7 assists...
NBA
Cavs vs Sixers | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview
After a busy roadtrip, the Cavs come home for a pair of games, starting off with a visit from the Philadelphia 76ers tonight. This is the first meeting of these two this season. Philly is riding a three game win streak. GAME INFORMATION. WATCHBally Sports Ohio. LISTENWTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS,...
Report: Celtics, Horford Agree on Two-Year, $20 Million Deal
The 36-year old center is reportedly tied to the team through 2025.
Yardbarker
Cedi Osman Makes Cavs History Against 76ers
This was his 544th three-pointer made as a member of the Cavs which means he moves up to eighth place on the team's all-time three-pointers made list. He passes Cleveland legend Danny Ferry who knocked down 543 threes during his time with Cleveland. Ferry played for Cleveland for 10 seasons,...
FOX Sports
Orlando faces Cleveland on 6-game slide
Orlando Magic (5-17, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (14-8, third in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Orlando aims to stop its six-game losing streak with a victory against Cleveland. The Cavaliers are 12-4 in Eastern Conference games. Cleveland is sixth in the Eastern Conference in rebounding with...
Sixers' 3-game winning streak ends with loss to Cavaliers
CLEVELAND (AP) — Caris LeVert scored 22 points off the bench, Darius Garland had 21 points and nine assists and the Cleveland Cavaliers routed the Philadelphia 76ers 113-85 on Wednesday night.Donovan Mitchell added 18 points and six assists for Cleveland, which led by a season-high 33 points in the fourth quarter. The Cavaliers are 9-1 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, the third-best home mark in the NBA."For us to take the next step, we've got to take it on the road and play the same way," LeVert said. "That's something we're working on and I think we're finding our rhythm as...
Magic Starting 5: Orlando Losing Streak Continues vs. Hawks
The Magic Insider lists five of the biggest NBA storylines in addition to relevant Orlando Magic news and analysis.
James Harden, Damian Lillard and Khris Middleton all reportedly targeting returns in next week
Three NBA stars in Philadelphia 76ers' James Harden, Portland Trailblazers' Damian Lillard and Milwaukee Bucks' Khris Middleton are all looking to make the league a little more interesting with returns reported to occur before the end of next week. These are the details on those timelines. James Harden reportedly planning...
6abc
The Hoop Collective: Clippers are pot committed to Kawhi, Giannis vs. free throws and Warriors aw...
Brian Windhorst and a team of ESPN's Insiders sort out life and the news from in and around the NBA world. One of the most famous hands in televised poker history took place in 2007 on a show called "High Stakes Poker," which featured high-end cash games. In the heat...
NBA Odds: 76ers vs. Cavaliers prediction, odds and pick – 11/30/2022
The Philadelphia 76ers (12-9) face the Cleveland Cavaliers (13-8) on Wednesday. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:10 pm ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a 76ers-Cavaliers prediction and pick. Philadelphia has won three consecutive games and sits in fifth place in the Eastern Conference. The 76ers are 12-8-1...
FOX Sports
Utah takes on Los Angeles, aims to break 5-game skid
Los Angeles Clippers (13-9, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (12-11, eighth in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Jazz -6.5; over/under is 226.5. BOTTOM LINE: Utah comes into the matchup with Los Angeles after losing five in a row. The Jazz are 11-6 in Western Conference...
FOX Sports
Morant and the Grizzlies face the 76ers
Philadelphia 76ers (12-10, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (12-9, fourth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Ja Morant leads Memphis into a matchup with Philadelphia. He currently ranks ninth in the league scoring 28.2 points per game. The Grizzlies have gone 7-2 at home. Memphis is 2-2...
FOX Sports
Washington plays Charlotte, aims to break road skid
Washington Wizards (11-11, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (6-15, 13th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Washington will try to break its four-game road skid when the Wizards visit Charlotte. The Hornets are 2-5 against opponents in the Southeast Division. Charlotte ranks third in the Eastern Conference...
James Harden eyeing return from injury when Rockets host 76ers
The former Houston star has missed most of November with a foot injury.
FOX Sports
Brooklyn plays Washington following Durant's 45-point performance
Washington Wizards (11-10, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (11-11, ninth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Brooklyn hosts the Washington Wizards after Kevin Durant scored 45 points in the Brooklyn Nets' 109-102 win against the Orlando Magic. The Nets are 7-5 in conference matchups. Brooklyn is 6-6...
Comments / 0