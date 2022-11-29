ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
West Valley View

Westview student recognized with Award

For Janet Lopez, a senior at Westview High School, excellence is multi-dimensional. Along with being strong academically, she is also involved in yearbook, student government, sports team management, the National Honor Society and anthropology and Hispanic Heritage clubs. Recently, the Avondale City Council honored Lopez, 16, with one of the...
AVONDALE, AZ
West Valley View

Local entities partner to give kids coats

The Knights of Columbus recently partnered with the New Life Center to host the Coats for Kids charity event, providing winter jackets to kids in need. The Nov. 22 event, held on the campus of Saint Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church in Avondale, specifically helps families affected by domestic violence and are forced out of their homes into the New Life Center’s shelter.
AVONDALE, AZ
nhonews.com

NAU to provide full tuition to members of Arizona’s tribes

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Northern Arizona University announced Nov. 14 it will provide full tuition coverage for members of Arizona’s 22 federally recognized tribes beginning in fall 2023 through an expansion to the Access2Excellence initiative. Ensuring access to an affordable, high-quality education is the foundation of NAU’s vision, the...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
AZFamily

Surprise Squad gives the gift of free gas in west Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- With the holidays right around the corner, everyone would rather spend their money on gifts for loved ones instead of having to fill up their gas tanks. That’s why Arizona’s family reporter Ian Schwartz and the Surprise Squad decided to go to the Fry’s Fuel Center at 43rd Avenue and McDowell and pay for their gas!
PHOENIX, AZ
West Valley View

Abrazo West hosts hiring event

Abrazo West Campus is holding an open house hiring event on Thursday, Dec. 1, from 2 to 5 p.m. for all current vacancies throughout the hospital. Applicants are encouraged to bring their resume and meet hiring managers during the job fair at 13677 W. McDowell Road, Goodyear. The hiring event...
GOODYEAR, AZ
gotodestinations.com

8 of The Best Breakfast Spots in Phoenix, Arizona – (With Photos)

The breakfast scene is fantastic in Phoenix, as you will see, dear reader. So if you are needing to find that breakfast spot that can scratch your hankering, you’ve come to the right place. Read on for the best breakfast spots in Phoenix!. Vovomeena. Vovomeena is the perfect place...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Packs of coyotes terrorizing north Phoenix neighborhood

The people of Tempe now get to decide if they want the proposed Coyotes arena and entertainment district in their neighborhood. Medicine found next to chips among violations at Phoenix area restaurants. Updated: 23 minutes ago. |. Health inspectors found medicine next to chips and green fuzzy growth on garlic...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Local Native youth advocacy organization gets $200,000 grant

Cyber Monday in full swing at Amazon's largest Arizona fulfillment center. Amazon has deals covering all kinds of product categories, many of which are sold by small businesses. Maricopa County officials to meet regarding general election canvass. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Monday is the deadline for Arizona counties to...
ARIZONA STATE
footballscoop.com

Sources: Charlie Ragle to join Arizona State staff

Charlie Ragle has resigned as head coach at Idaho State to join Kenny Dillingham's new Arizona State staff, sources told FootballScoop on Monday. Ragle will be the assistant head coach and special teams coordinator. Ragle is well known in the Phoenix-area high school scene, owing to his 63-7 run as...
TEMPE, AZ
azbex.com

Tempe Discloses Entertainment District Details

As the development plan for the Tempe Entertainment District proposal between the Arizona Coyotes and the City of Tempe makes its way through various hearings, meetings, reviews and approvals before, possibly, going on the ballot for a public vote, Tempe has released a more complete set of components included in the plan.
TEMPE, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Why does the Phoenix Metro area have some of the worst air quality year-round?

PHOENIX - While the Maricopa County Air Quality Department recently launched their winter campaign to keep the Valley's air clean, air quality issues are a year-long battle. People in Phoenix are familiar with the hazy bubble that tends to hang over the Valley, and each summer, Valley residents frequently see high ozone alert days. During the winter, Valley residents would see no-burn days.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

'Enchant' in Scottsdale offers one-of-a-kind holiday experience

A new holiday display is open in Scottsdale. It's called Enchant and it's a Hallmark-sponsored event that features millions of Christmas lights. The event is held at nine locations across the country and this is the first time it's in Arizona. FOX 10's Irene Snyder checked it.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Mark Star

At least $3,336 available for Arizona families to meet their basic needs

Check your eligibility and get benefited from this program. If you live in Arizona, you must have an idea that the prices of different items have increased by 1.4 percent over the past few weeks. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, food prices have gone up by 0.8 percent, the energy index has risen by 7.4 percent, and the costs of all other items have increased by nearly 0.9 percent.
ARIZONA STATE
12 News

Arizona officials warn of high COVID levels in 8 counties

PHOENIX — Public health officials are advising residents in eight Arizona counties to wear masks inside public spaces due to high community levels of the coronavirus. The Arizona Department of Health Services said Tuesday that residents living in more than half of the state's counties should consider wearing masks for public indoor settings.
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR.com

Scratch Daily Dose in midtown Phoenix off your list of brunch spots

PHOENIX – Midtown Phoenix lost a popular brunch option last week when the Daily Dose Kitchen & Bar closed its doors for good. Nov. 23 was the last day of service at the daytime eatery on Highland Avenue near State Route 51, behind the Camelback Colonnade shopping center. “It...
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy