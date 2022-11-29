Read full article on original website
Miners push a couple's electric car after it runs out of battery outside mineAmy ChristieWashington, DC
Maryland Gun Store Looted on Black Friday, Thieves Allegedly Took “Long Guns”creteRockville, MD
Maryland loses $350,000 SmartRoof expansion project w/400 jobs to VirginiaWatchful EyeFairfax County, VA
Washington D.C. named one of the best cities in America to be car-freeEllen EastwoodWashington, DC
MCPS closes schools on Monday as power outage affects thousands of MoCo residents after Gaithersburg plane crashHeather JauquetMontgomery County, MD
Carmelo Anthony, DeMarcus Cousins, Isaiah Thomas Are 'Determined' To Return To The NBA
A year ago, former NBA big man Dwight Howard was playing meaningful minutes for the Los Angeles Lakers. As one of the crucial contributors to that 2020 title run, the Lakers brought back Howard with the hope he would bring the same value he gave them before. Sadly that wasn't...
Blake Griffin had a poster-worthy alley-oop dunk and the Celtics bench absolutely lost its mind
Blake Griffin used to be one of the most prolific dunkers in the NBA, but his highlights are more of a rarity these days. Griffin, who signed with the Celtics during the offseason and decided to wear No. 91 as a tribute to Dennis Rodman, is averaging a career-low in points per game (3.4 ppg) and minutes per game (11.1 mpg) so far this season.
This Knicks-Mavs Trade Features Julius Randle
NBA superstar Luka Doncic may seem superhuman, but he’s a person like you or me. Like any person, he needs some help. His Dallas Mavericks record tells you all that you need to know. At 9-10, they are below .500. When your team rosters a player like Doncic, that’s not a good thing.
Lakers Send Rookie To G League Following Monday's Loss
The Los Angeles Lakers assigned rookie guard Max Christie to the G League on Tuesday following Monday night’s loss at home against the Indiana Pacers.
Sixers star James Harden’s 2-word reaction to Joel Embiid’s superhero performance vs. Hawks
The Philadelphia 76ers and Atlanta Hawks seem to always have heated battles whenever these two teams are matched up against each other. And Joel Embiid seems to not have forgotten the Hawks’ triumph over his Sixers during the 2021 NBA playoffs, as he seems to always have an added motivation whenever he goes up against Atlanta.
Former All-Star Celtics Guard Reportedly Set to Sign With Mavericks
The Dallas Mavericks reportedly made a move Monday morning. Dallas -- who opened the 2022-23 season on fire and with high expectations -- has struggled of late and in an attempt to add some more scoring reportedly inked a deal with four-time All-Star point guard Kemba Walker, according to The ...
Booker leads Phoenix against Chicago after 44-point showing
Chicago Bulls (9-11, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (14-6, first in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix takes on the Chicago Bulls after Devin Booker scored 44 points in the Phoenix Suns' 122-117 win over the Sacramento Kings. The Suns are 11-1 on their home court. Phoenix...
Ben Simmons' Injury Status In Magic-Nets Game
Ben Simmons has been ruled out for the remainder of Monday's game.
BREAKING: LeBron James' Injury Status In Pacers-Lakers Game
LeBron James went to the locker room with an injury during Monday's game.
Knicks Ex Kemba Walker Finds a New Home - Tracker
The Dallas Mavericks are set to sign former Knicks point guard Kemba Walker. The 32-year-old spent last season in New York after 10 prior seasons between Charlotte and Boston, making four NBA All-Star appearances. The 32-year-old signed a two-year, $17.8 million deal with the Knicks last season but appeared in...
Simons, Trail Blazers square off against the Lakers
Portland Trail Blazers (11-10, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (7-12, 13th in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Lakers -5.5; over/under is 226. BOTTOM LINE: Anfernee Simons and the Portland Trail Blazers take on Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday. The Lakers...
This Knicks-Raptors Trade Features Pascal Siakam
There are no rules determining how an NBA team rebuilds. Many fans prefer a homegrown product. That is, they like to watch their team draft a collection of players and go on to win with them. It’s fun when that happens – but it’s not the only way.
Wolves lose KAT, get routed by Wizards
Kristaps Porzingis was on fire in the first half before Karl-Anthony Towns suffered a leg injury.
Williamson scores 33, powers Pelicans past Raptors 126-108
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Zion Williamson had 33 points, four steals and two blocks, and Trey Murphy added six 3-pointers and 26 points as the New Orleans Pelicans beat the Toronto Raptors 126-108 on Wednesday night. The Pelicans shot 52.3% from the floor on 45-of-86 shooting, had 28 assists...
Sam Smith believes the Chicago Bulls should be all in on Kevin Durant if he's available again
The Bulls' ceiling increases dramatically if they can add a guy of KD's stature to the roster.
Jaylen Brown's Comments After Celtics Win Should Scare Opposing Teams
The Boston Celtics have been the best team so far this season. Many expected the Celtics to be good throughout the 2022-23 campaign and even pegged them as one of the favorites to take home the championship this season, but not many expected them to be as good as they have been so far. Through 20 ...
Stephen A. Smith Says The Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum Is The MVP Right Now
The Miami Heat are feeling good about themselves after winning three straight games. There's little time to celebrate because the Heat begin a tough three-game stretch that starts Wednesday against the Boston Celtics. The Heat face the Celtics twice, which means they will see forward Jayson Tatum. He is playing...
Mavericks, Kemba Walker agree to deal
Kemba Walker is set to join the Dallas Mavericks on a one-year deal, pending a physical. Walker, 31, will take
Durant and the Nets take on the Raptors
Toronto Raptors (11-10, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (12-11, eighth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Kevin Durant leads Brooklyn into a matchup against Toronto. He currently ranks sixth in the league scoring 30.4 points per game. The Nets have gone 8-5 against Eastern Conference opponents. Brooklyn...
