Ministers are reportedly considering changing the law to allow Channel migrants to be held at the Manston processing centre for up to 96 hours.According to The Daily Telegraph, the change would allow migrants to be held for three or four days – up from the current statutory limit of 24 hours – to give officials more flexibility in the event of another surge in Channel arrivals.It comes after figures revealed more than 43,000 migrants have crossed the Channel to the UK so far this year.The Ministry of Defence said 884 people were detected in 17 boats on Tuesday, which suggests...

11 HOURS AGO