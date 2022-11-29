Just a few hours before the world learned of the passing of Queen Elizabeth II on September 8, India was busy getting rid of traces of its British colonial past. At the instigation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, an avenue built by the British and originally called the "Kingsway" has been renamed "Kartavya Path", which means "path of duty" in Hindi. More recently, Modi inaugurated a statue of Subhas Chandra Bose, a controversial Indian freedom fighter, at the same spot where a statue of King George V had stood until the 1960s. Beyond renaming monuments, a part of Indian society wants an apology from the British for the atrocities they committed, such as the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre in 1919. Our correspondents report.

1 DAY AGO