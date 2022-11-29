Jaguars’ Andrew Wingard doesn’t hold back praise after win over Ravens: ‘I would die for Doug Pederson’

Read full article on original website
$3,500 to $4,000 For Struggling Florida ResidentsC. HeslopFlorida State
Vintage Market Days set for Clay County Fairgrounds beginning Friday, through weekendDon JohnsonGreen Cove Springs, FL
Middleburg man arrested Thanksgiving evening for strangulation, resisting arrest, deputies sayZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Congress Must Intervene if Apple Bans Twitter, Says DeSantisToni KorazaFlorida State
Season recap: Fleming Island Golden Eagles finish with 5-4 record despite talented rosterAnthony SalazarFleming Island, FL
Cleveland Browns cut veteran quarterback
For better or worse, Deshaun Watson is back on the active roster for the Cleveland Browns. In order to make room for their superstar who missed the first 11 weeks of the season over various allegations of sexual assault and misconduct, the Browns cut quarterback Josh Dobbs. The #Browns have waived QB Josh Dobbs. — Read more... The post Cleveland Browns cut veteran quarterback appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Lamar Jackson is set to face the Ravens in Week 13 vs. Broncos, but it’s not what you think
With a matchup against Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens looming in Week 13, the Denver Broncos went out and got a Lamar Jackson of their own. The Broncos have signed former Chicago Bears defensive back Lamar Jackson to the practice squad after he cleared waivers, hilariously setting up the new addition to potentially face his namesake in Week 13, via Tom Pelissero.
Ravens film study: Why Greg Roman’s offense needs to be ‘faster’ before the snap
If anything has summed up the Ravens’ slow-going, late-snapping, barely-beating-the-play-clock offense this season, it might not be the delay-of-game penalty they took in the first quarter Sunday. It might be what came immediately afterward. After watching a flag turn second-and-goal at the Jaguars’ 10-yard line into second-and-goal at Jacksonville’s 15, the Ravens broke their huddle with ...
Mike Preston: It’s time for Lamar Jackson to take charge — and the Ravens to stop coddling him | COMMENTARY
Lamar Jackson should embrace the final six games as if it were a new season. Earlier this week, the fifth-year Ravens quarterback embarrassed the organization with a vulgar tweet in response to a fan that criticized his play shortly after a 28-27 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Ravens coach John Harbaugh attributed the reply to frustration after a tough loss, but it’s the continued implosion ...
🏈 NFL: Snell runs for go-ahead TD, Steelers hold off Colts 24-17
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Benny Snell Jr.'s 2-yard touchdown run with 9:55 left gave Pittsburgh the lead and the Steelers fended off a last-minute comeback bid to beat the Indianapolis Colts 24-17. Snell had 12 carries for a season-high 62 yards after replacing the injured Najee Harris in the third quarter. Harris was ruled out at halftime with an abdominal injury. Pittsburgh improved to 4-7 and won its eighth straight over Indianapolis, which fell to 4-7-1. Matt Ryan drove the Colts in position for a tying score but Indy stalled in Pittsburgh territory and didn't call its first timeout until a fourth-down play with 30 seconds left. Ryan threw incomplete and that was it.
NFL Quarterback Rankings, Week 13: Dak Prescott is a top 3 QB (and that can't last ... right?)
Dak Prescott is throwing interceptions at a career-worst rate. He’s had five since returning to the Dallas Cowboys’ lineup in Week 7. But he’s been pretty good in every other facet of the game — including letting his running backs take over — and the Cowboys are 4-1 since then. Prescott is averaging more than 250 passing yards per game and has more touchdowns than turnovers and sacks combined. That’s led him to rise up the advanced stats leaderboard … all the way into third place thanks to a small sample size and some underwhelming opponents.
Doug Pederson: We might need Darrell Henderson vs. Lions
Darrell Henderson wasn’t ready to make his Jacksonville Jaguars debut just four days after he was claimed by the team off waivers, but the former Los Angeles Rams starting running back may be called to action in Week 13. “We got to get him some touches this week in...
Mike Tirico Pulls Back The Curtain on ‘Sunday Night Football’ Flex Scheduling
What does NBC’s Mike Tirico think of Colts-Cowboys not being flexed out this week?
NFL playoff scenarios 2022: Philadelphia Eagles, Minnesota Vikings can clinch in Week 13
What teams will make the NFL playoffs in 2022? As we hit December in the National Football League, the intensity
Ravens’ Greg Roman has talked with Stanford about coaching vacancy, John Harbaugh says
Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman has spoken with Stanford about its head coaching vacancy, coach John Harbaugh confirmed Wednesday. Roman, who worked under then-Stanford coach Jim Harbaugh as the Cardinal’s tight ends coach and offensive tackles coach in 2009 and 2010, had been mentioned as a potential candidate for the job after David Shaw resigned Saturday. Shaw, a former Ravens ...
