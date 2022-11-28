Read full article on original website
3 takeaways from the Indiana Pacers stunning win over the Los Angeles Lakers
The Indiana Pacers trailed the Los Angeles Lakers by 17 points with 9:30 to go in the fourth quarter of their game on Monday night. It was 101-84 after a strong start to the final frame from LA, and the Pacers were struggling to put the ball in the basket.
Lakers Fans Think LeBron James And Russell Westbrook Were Embarrassing During Clutch Time Against The Pacers
Lakers fans are certain that LeBron James and Russell Westbrook were the reason why the team lost.
Darvin Ham Takes Responsibility For Loss To Pacers; Says Lakers Need To Learn How To Play With Lead
The Los Angeles Lakers came close to winning their sixth game in the last seven matchups but allowed the Indiana Pacers to come back late and take a 116-115 win on Monday. The Lakers squandered a 17-point fourth-quarter lead, allowing the Pacers to dominate the glass and shoot 6-for-12 (50%) from deep in the last 10 minutes of the game. Rookie Andrew Nembhard completed Indiana’s comeback, knocking down a buzzer-beater 3 to claim the game.
Pacers stun Lakers 116-115 thanks to rookie Nembhard hitting 3 at buzzer
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rookie Andrew Nembhard hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer, and the Indiana Pacers rallied from a 17-point deficit in the fourth quarter for a stunning 116-115 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday night. Tyrese Haliburton scored 24 points and hit a tying layup with 39 seconds left for the […]
CBS Sports
Lakers blow 17-point, fourth-quarter lead to Pacers as Andrew Nembhard's buzzer-beater sinks them to new low
With 9:59 remaining in the fourth quarter of Monday's game against the Indiana Pacers, Los Angeles Lakers big man Wenyen Gabriel slammed home a dunk that put the purple and gold up by a score of 101-84. No lead is insurmountable in the NBA, but a 17-point advantage with under 10 minutes to play is about as close as it gets. According to ESPN's win probability chart, the Lakers had a 99.1 percent chance to win the game and move to 8-11 on the season at that point in the game.
Yardbarker
Odds And Props For Lakers-Pacers
Today, your Los Angeles Lakers will do their darnedest to keep the good times rolling against the surprisingly good Indiana Pacers. Indy, which probably began the season thinking it could be in the running for a Tank-O-Rama For Wembanyama (and, really, with a convenient losing streak, perhaps still could), has been much better than anyone could have anticipated this year.
NBA ROUND-UP: Karl Anthony-Towns leaves defeat to Wizards with non-contact calf injury, Kevin Durant scores season high in Nets win while LA Lakers lose to 25-foot buzzer beater
Kristaps Porzingis scored a career-high 41 points, including 29 in the first half as the Washington Wizards beat Minnesota 142-127 on Monday after Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony-Towns was helped off the court in the third quarter with a right leg injury. Towns grabbed at his leg and went down near midcourt....
'He's not afraid': Andrew Nembhard, Pacers beat Lakers on game-winner at the buzzer
Andrew Nembhard has been given praise all season by the Indiana Pacers for the grit and maturity he plays with each time he steps onto the basketball court. He showed that once again when his team needed it the most. Nembhard produced 12 points on Monday, including a 3-pointer to...
NBA
Ben Simmons (knee) day-to-day after leaving game vs. Magic
Brooklyn Nets guard/forward Ben Simmons left Monday’s 109-102 win against the Orlando Magic with left knee soreness and did not return. Simmons exited the game with 9:03 remaining in the second quarter and was replaced in the lineup by big man Nic Claxton. Simmons missed four games from Oct. 31 to Nov. 5 due to swelling in the left knee and had fluid drained from it.
NBA
5 things to know about the Pelicans on Nov. 30, 2022
New Orleans (12-8) wraps up a two-game homestand Wednesday at 7 p.m., facing the Toronto Raptors in the Smoothie King Center. Tickets are available. Watch Tuesday post-practice interviews with Willie Green, Dyson Daniels and Willy Hernangomez. Listen to Wednesday’s Pelicans Podcast, which will feature guest Todd Graffagnini from radio.
NBA
Horry Scale: Andrew Nembhard beats buzzer, Lakers from deep
A reminder on The Horry Scale: It breaks down a game-winning buzzer-beater (GWBB) in the categories of difficulty, game situation (was the team tied or behind at the time?), importance (playoff game or garden-variety night in November?) and celebration. Then we give it an overall grade on a scale of 1-5 Robert Horrys, named for the patron saint of last-second answered prayers.
UCLA Receives a Monday Afternoon “BOOM!"
On Monday afternoon, UCLA Director of Player Personnel Ethan Young tweeted out "BOOM!" A "BOOM!" is a verbal commitment. With UCLA's annual foray into the NCAA Transfer Portal, it could be from a player already in the portal. Last week, UCLA extended an offer to transfer edge rusher Jake Heimlicher...
L is for Louisville: The Cardinals Are in Deep Trouble, And They May Not Realize It
Louisville, one of college basketball's historically more prominent programs, is off to a very slow start to the 2022-2023 season. And it's far from how coach Kenny Payne envisioned his first year kicking off. But what's the problem? What's going on in Louisville?. A Rocky Start for the Red and...
6abc
The Hoop Collective: Clippers are pot committed to Kawhi, Giannis vs. free throws and Warriors aw...
Brian Windhorst and a team of ESPN's Insiders sort out life and the news from in and around the NBA world. One of the most famous hands in televised poker history took place in 2007 on a show called "High Stakes Poker," which featured high-end cash games. In the heat...
NBA
SPURS SIGN ALIZE JOHNSON
SAN ANTONIO (Nov. 29, 2022) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced that they have signed forward Alize Johnson and waived Jordan Hall. Per team policy, terms of the contract were not announced. During the Spurs 50th Anniversary season, Johnson becomes the 50th NBA Gatorade Call-Up in Austin Spurs history.
NBA
Kia Rookie Ladder: Paolo Banchero returns as 2022 Class continues to shine
Two comebacks dominate the narrative of this week’s Kia Rookie Ladder. The first is No. 1 pick Paolo Banchero’s return to action — and mostly to form — with the Orlando Magic after missing seven games to injury. The other is what the Indiana Pacers pulled off against the Lakers Monday, overcoming a 17-point deficit in the final nine minutes with strong performances from a pair of Ladder rung holders.
NBA
Keys to the Game: Bulls at Jazz (11.28.2022)
The Bulls (8-11) visit Salt Lake City for the only time to take on the Utah Jazz (12-10) in the first of two this season. The Bulls and Jazz split last year’s series with each winning on its home floor. However, Utah owns a 7-3 edge over the last 10 meetings. This season’s series will conclude in Chicago on January 7th.
NBA
Franz Wagner’s Top 8 Performances Through His First 100 NBA Games
Although the Magic came up short in overtime, Franz Wagner was sensational on this night with 28 points on 10-of-18 shooting from the floor and 4-of-6 from 3-point distance. Mo Bamba, who helped send the game to OT with a tying shot in the final seconds of regulation, also had one of his better performances with 19 points on 8-of-9 shooting and 12 rebounds.
NBA
KeyBank Keys to the Game: Cavs at Raptors
The Wine & Gold round out their three-game trip on Monday night north of the border, looking to sweep the back-to-back and avenge an opening night loss in the process. On Sunday night in Motown, the Cavaliers got back in the win column after having their four-game win streak snapped on Friday night in Milwaukee. Donovan Mitchell led the way offensively while Darius Garland and Evan Mobley each doubled-up in the win. Playing without Jarrett Allen, who suffered a hip injury against the Bucks, Cleveland overcame a sluggish shooting night, doing most of their damage at the stripe and blowing things open late with a surge in the final five minutes.
NBA
Blazers Finish Up-And-Down Month With Loss To Lakers
The first half of November was far more pleasant for the Portland Trail Blazers than the second half. The Trail Blazers finished the first full month of their 2022-23 season with a 128-109 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers in front of a crowd of 18,560 Wednesday night at Crypto.com Arena.
