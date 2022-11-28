ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Lakers Nation

Darvin Ham Takes Responsibility For Loss To Pacers; Says Lakers Need To Learn How To Play With Lead

The Los Angeles Lakers came close to winning their sixth game in the last seven matchups but allowed the Indiana Pacers to come back late and take a 116-115 win on Monday. The Lakers squandered a 17-point fourth-quarter lead, allowing the Pacers to dominate the glass and shoot 6-for-12 (50%) from deep in the last 10 minutes of the game. Rookie Andrew Nembhard completed Indiana’s comeback, knocking down a buzzer-beater 3 to claim the game.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Lakers blow 17-point, fourth-quarter lead to Pacers as Andrew Nembhard's buzzer-beater sinks them to new low

With 9:59 remaining in the fourth quarter of Monday's game against the Indiana Pacers, Los Angeles Lakers big man Wenyen Gabriel slammed home a dunk that put the purple and gold up by a score of 101-84. No lead is insurmountable in the NBA, but a 17-point advantage with under 10 minutes to play is about as close as it gets. According to ESPN's win probability chart, the Lakers had a 99.1 percent chance to win the game and move to 8-11 on the season at that point in the game.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Odds And Props For Lakers-Pacers

Today, your Los Angeles Lakers will do their darnedest to keep the good times rolling against the surprisingly good Indiana Pacers. Indy, which probably began the season thinking it could be in the running for a Tank-O-Rama For Wembanyama (and, really, with a convenient losing streak, perhaps still could), has been much better than anyone could have anticipated this year.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Mail

NBA ROUND-UP: Karl Anthony-Towns leaves defeat to Wizards with non-contact calf injury, Kevin Durant scores season high in Nets win while LA Lakers lose to 25-foot buzzer beater

Kristaps Porzingis scored a career-high 41 points, including 29 in the first half as the Washington Wizards beat Minnesota 142-127 on Monday after Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony-Towns was helped off the court in the third quarter with a right leg injury. Towns grabbed at his leg and went down near midcourt....
MINNESOTA STATE
NBA

Ben Simmons (knee) day-to-day after leaving game vs. Magic

Brooklyn Nets guard/forward Ben Simmons left Monday’s 109-102 win against the Orlando Magic with left knee soreness and did not return. Simmons exited the game with 9:03 remaining in the second quarter and was replaced in the lineup by big man Nic Claxton. Simmons missed four games from Oct. 31 to Nov. 5 due to swelling in the left knee and had fluid drained from it.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBA

5 things to know about the Pelicans on Nov. 30, 2022

New Orleans (12-8) wraps up a two-game homestand Wednesday at 7 p.m., facing the Toronto Raptors in the Smoothie King Center. Tickets are available. Watch Tuesday post-practice interviews with Willie Green, Dyson Daniels and Willy Hernangomez. Listen to Wednesday’s Pelicans Podcast, which will feature guest Todd Graffagnini from radio.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NBA

Horry Scale: Andrew Nembhard beats buzzer, Lakers from deep

A reminder on The Horry Scale: It breaks down a game-winning buzzer-beater (GWBB) in the categories of difficulty, game situation (was the team tied or behind at the time?), importance (playoff game or garden-variety night in November?) and celebration. Then we give it an overall grade on a scale of 1-5 Robert Horrys, named for the patron saint of last-second answered prayers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

UCLA Receives a Monday Afternoon “BOOM!"

On Monday afternoon, UCLA Director of Player Personnel Ethan Young tweeted out "BOOM!" A "BOOM!" is a verbal commitment. With UCLA's annual foray into the NCAA Transfer Portal, it could be from a player already in the portal. Last week, UCLA extended an offer to transfer edge rusher Jake Heimlicher...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBA

SPURS SIGN ALIZE JOHNSON

SAN ANTONIO (Nov. 29, 2022) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced that they have signed forward Alize Johnson and waived Jordan Hall. Per team policy, terms of the contract were not announced. During the Spurs 50th Anniversary season, Johnson becomes the 50th NBA Gatorade Call-Up in Austin Spurs history.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
NBA

Kia Rookie Ladder: Paolo Banchero returns as 2022 Class continues to shine

Two comebacks dominate the narrative of this week’s Kia Rookie Ladder. The first is No. 1 pick Paolo Banchero’s return to action — and mostly to form — with the Orlando Magic after missing seven games to injury. The other is what the Indiana Pacers pulled off against the Lakers Monday, overcoming a 17-point deficit in the final nine minutes with strong performances from a pair of Ladder rung holders.
UTAH STATE
NBA

Keys to the Game: Bulls at Jazz (11.28.2022)

The Bulls (8-11) visit Salt Lake City for the only time to take on the Utah Jazz (12-10) in the first of two this season. The Bulls and Jazz split last year’s series with each winning on its home floor. However, Utah owns a 7-3 edge over the last 10 meetings. This season’s series will conclude in Chicago on January 7th.
CHICAGO, IL
NBA

Franz Wagner’s Top 8 Performances Through His First 100 NBA Games

Although the Magic came up short in overtime, Franz Wagner was sensational on this night with 28 points on 10-of-18 shooting from the floor and 4-of-6 from 3-point distance. Mo Bamba, who helped send the game to OT with a tying shot in the final seconds of regulation, also had one of his better performances with 19 points on 8-of-9 shooting and 12 rebounds.
INDIANA STATE
NBA

KeyBank Keys to the Game: Cavs at Raptors

The Wine & Gold round out their three-game trip on Monday night north of the border, looking to sweep the back-to-back and avenge an opening night loss in the process. On Sunday night in Motown, the Cavaliers got back in the win column after having their four-game win streak snapped on Friday night in Milwaukee. Donovan Mitchell led the way offensively while Darius Garland and Evan Mobley each doubled-up in the win. Playing without Jarrett Allen, who suffered a hip injury against the Bucks, Cleveland overcame a sluggish shooting night, doing most of their damage at the stripe and blowing things open late with a surge in the final five minutes.
CLEVELAND, OH
NBA

Blazers Finish Up-And-Down Month With Loss To Lakers

The first half of November was far more pleasant for the Portland Trail Blazers than the second half. The Trail Blazers finished the first full month of their 2022-23 season with a 128-109 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers in front of a crowd of 18,560 Wednesday night at Crypto.com Arena.
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy