FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Jeff Saturday blew it in Colts loss to the Steelers
This is what you get when you hire a coach who has zero NFL experience on the sidelines. With the Indianapolis Colts down 24-17 to the Steelers on Monday night, a long Matt Ryan run had Indy in great position. However, despite the Colts having multiple timeouts, head coach Jeff...
Augusta Free Press
Steelers blow early lead, then rally to defeat Colts, 24-17, on Monday Night Football
After blowing a comfortable early lead, Pittsburgh rallied against Indianapolis in the fourth quarter and held on late for a 24-17 Monday-night win on the road. The Steelers (4-7) let a 13-point halftime lead slip away, as the Colts (4-7-1) went ahead 17-16 on a Michael Pittman Jr. touchdown catch with 16 seconds left in the third quarter.
Five Winners, Three Losers From Steelers Victory Over Colts
The Pittsburgh Steelers weren't perfect, but made enough big plays to survive.
Sporting News
Jeff Saturday explains Colts' late-game clock management vs. Steelers: 'Didn't think time was of the essence'
Colts interim coach Jeff Saturday is defending his late-game clock management after Indianapolis' 24-17 loss to the Steelers on "Monday Night Football" in Week 12. Saturday's decision not to use a timeout during a three-play sequence that ran the clock from 1:35 remaining to 30 seconds to go came under fire after the defeat.
Matt Ryan Left Visibly Frustrated after Loss to Steelers
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan recalls the final series of the game and was left visibly frustrated after losing to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
CBS Sports
Colts vs. Steelers odds, spread, line: Monday Night Football picks, NFL predictions from top model
The Pittsburgh Steelers will try to post their second win in three weeks when they take on the Indianapolis Colts on Monday Night Football. The Steelers (3-7), who are coming off a 37-30 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, defeated the New Orleans Saints 20-10 in Week 10. The Colts (4-6-1), who are 1-1 under interim coach Jeff Saturday, suffered a 17-16 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles last week. Indianapolis will be out to snap a seven-game skid against Pittsburgh.
Yardbarker
Colts Top 5 Offensive Players
Indianapolis’s 2022 season has been disappointing and a disaster. The Colts are currently 4-17-1 and fans need some positivity. Indy has had many players who made big plays at Lucas Oil Stadium. Too many players to count. I have decided to highlight the Colt’s top offensive players. In this article, I provide five players who helped the Colts win games and created countless memories for fans. These players gave it their all on the gridiron and did a hell of a job representing the horseshoe. Read and enjoy, please.
WTHR
Colts Mailbag: Should the team turn to Nick Foles? | Locked On Colts
The Indianapolis Colts' 2022 season is likely over following a 24-17 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday Night. Where does the team go from here?
