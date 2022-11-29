ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
12up

Jeff Saturday blew it in Colts loss to the Steelers

This is what you get when you hire a coach who has zero NFL experience on the sidelines. With the Indianapolis Colts down 24-17 to the Steelers on Monday night, a long Matt Ryan run had Indy in great position. However, despite the Colts having multiple timeouts, head coach Jeff...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
CBS Sports

Colts vs. Steelers odds, spread, line: Monday Night Football picks, NFL predictions from top model

The Pittsburgh Steelers will try to post their second win in three weeks when they take on the Indianapolis Colts on Monday Night Football. The Steelers (3-7), who are coming off a 37-30 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, defeated the New Orleans Saints 20-10 in Week 10. The Colts (4-6-1), who are 1-1 under interim coach Jeff Saturday, suffered a 17-16 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles last week. Indianapolis will be out to snap a seven-game skid against Pittsburgh.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Yardbarker

Colts Top 5 Offensive Players

Indianapolis’s 2022 season has been disappointing and a disaster. The Colts are currently 4-17-1 and fans need some positivity. Indy has had many players who made big plays at Lucas Oil Stadium. Too many players to count. I have decided to highlight the Colt’s top offensive players. In this article, I provide five players who helped the Colts win games and created countless memories for fans. These players gave it their all on the gridiron and did a hell of a job representing the horseshoe. Read and enjoy, please.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy