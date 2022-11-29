ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson deletes profane tweet

 2 days ago
Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson tweeted -- and then deleted -- a profane response to a social-media critic after the Ravens' loss on Sunday.

The Ravens fell 28-27 to the Jacksonville Jaguars, with Baltimore kicker Justin Tucker coming up short on a 67-yard field-goal attempt at the last second.

