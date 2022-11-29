Read full article on original website
Cleveland Browns cut veteran quarterback
For better or worse, Deshaun Watson is back on the active roster for the Cleveland Browns. In order to make room for their superstar who missed the first 11 weeks of the season over various allegations of sexual assault and misconduct, the Browns cut quarterback Josh Dobbs. The #Browns have waived QB Josh Dobbs. — Read more... The post Cleveland Browns cut veteran quarterback appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Former Super Bowl Champ Blames Kenny Pickett for Brutal Sack
Apparently, this one was on the Pittsburgh Steelers rookie.
NFL World Reacts To Troy Aikman's Performance Tonight
The Pittsburgh Steelers are battling the Indianapolis Colts on Monday Night Football. With no Manning Cast for Peyton Manning to break down his former team, fans watched the standard ESPN telecast featuring Troy Aikman and Joe Buck. Some viewers are warming up to the MNF crew. MLB catcher Tucker Barnhart...
5 potential trade scenarios for the Steelers in the 2023 NFL draft
If things continue as it is, the Pittsburgh Steelers could easily hold a Top Five pick in the 2023 NFL draft. This means there will be trade offers out there for that pick given there are several elite quarterback prospects and Pittsburgh doesn’t have an immediate need. So we used a popular mock draft simulator that also simulates trade offers and decided to share some of the big ones. Let us know if you would accept any of these offers for the Steelers top pick.
Lamar Jackson upset with reporter for pointing out anti-gay phrase
Lamar Jackson had an extremely vulgar response for a fan who criticized him after the Baltimore Ravens’ loss on Sunday, and the star quarterback is unhappy with a reporter who pointed out that his tweet contained an anti-gay phrase. Jackson did not play particularly well in Baltimore’s 28-27 loss...
Steelers Have Something in Kenny Pickett
The Pittsburgh Steelers rookie quarterback is finally here.
Former Buccaneers quarterback gets head coaching gig
A former quarterback of the Tampa Buccaneers is moving on up in the coaching world, which is a cool thing even if his Buccaneers days are long gone. When the Tampa Bay Buccaneers drafted Trent Dilfer out of Fresno State with the sixth overall pick in the 1994 draft, they obviously had high hopes for the quarterback. After all, this was a franchise at the time that was constantly looking for the one player that was going to turn the ship around despite weak rosters (see Vinny Testaverde), which seem to always lead to ugly results. Suffice to say, Dilfer wasn’t much better for the Buccaneers, but that doesn’t mean his tenure with the Bucs is without positives.
Jeff Saturday brutally honest about Colts loss
It’s been a tough season for the Indianapolis Colts. Things didn’t get any better on Monday Night Football as they lost 24-17 to the visiting Pittsburgh Steelers. The defeat dropped them to 4-7-1 on the season with futility still in their sights. Interim head coach Jeff Saturday wasn’t shy about taking the blame for it either.
Cowboys BREAKING: James Washington Move as OBJ ‘Risk’ Debated
The Dallas Cowboys have been actively pursuing the free agent receiver, but his latest incident has given many something to think about if he chooses Mike McCarthy's team.
Fox Sports' Brady Quinn Rips ESPN's Booger McFarland Over Zach Wilson Take
New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson has been a lightning rod for controversy this season. Even though Wilson has been benched, he's still appearing in headlines. Now, we have analysts going after other analysts because of their Wilson takes. To recap the situation, the Jets won five of the first ...
Ravens Coach John Harbaugh Speaks Out On Lamar Jackson’s Tweet After Backlash
Following the Baltimore Ravens 28-27 loss Sunday to the Jacksonville Jaguars, things got a bit heated on social media between Lamar Jackson and a fan. The fan on twitter sent out a series of tweets saying that the Ravens should “Let Lamar walk and spend that money on a well-rounded team.” Well of course […] The post Ravens Coach John Harbaugh Speaks Out On Lamar Jackson’s Tweet After Backlash appeared first on 92 Q.
Steelers Get Good News on Najee Harris Injury
The Pittsburgh Steelers running back got positive news to start the week.
49ers sign former Pro Bowl corner Jenkins to practice squad
The 49ers added veteran depth to the cornerback position on Monday. San Francisco announced the signing of former Pro Bowl corner Janoris “Jackrabbit” Jenkins to the team’s practice squad. The 34-year-old Jenkins is a 10-year NFL veteran and a former second-round pick by the then-St. Louis Rams...
Cowboys release of DE indicator of coming roster move, but not likely Beckham
The Cowboys have made a move that is going to do nothing but fuel speculation, leaving Dallas fans wondering when the next shoe is going to drop. After a Thursday win and a mini-bye, Dallas is getting back to work in preparation for their Week 13 matchup with the Indianapolis Colts. One player who has been on and off in contributing in 2022 will be permanently off, as the club released DE Tarell Basham.
Pitt RB Israel Abanikanda Snubbed from Doak Walker Finalists
Despite an outstanding season, Pitt Panthers star Israel Abanikanda was left off the list of Doak Walker Award finalists.
Pitt WR Jaylon Barden Enters Transfer Portal
A second Pitt Panthers receiver has hit the transfer portal.
Look: Deion Sanders Posts Picture Of UC Fan Supporting Him As Bearcats' Next Head Coach
The Jackson State head coach is one of the hottest coaching prospects in the country.
Melvin Gordon lands on rival team’s practice squad
The Denver Broncos cut Melvin Gordon last week, and he already has a new home. NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero says Gordon is expected to sign with the Kansas City Chiefs’ practice squad. From there, Pelissero expects Gordon to be elevated to the active roster soon. Gordon was cut...
How to watch Indianapolis Colts vs Dallas Cowboys: TV, live stream info for Sunday night’s game
It’s the Indianapolis Colts vs Dallas Cowboys this Sunday night at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock with Football Night in America. See below for additional information on how to watch tonight’s game. Indianapolis Colts. Matt Ryan and...
Mike Tomlin: Najee Harris continues to be evaluated
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Steelers (4-7) traveled to Indianapolis for a Monday Night Football matchup with the 4-6-1 Colts. By the game's end, the Steelers had won, and Mike Tomlin had improved his MNF record to 19-3, good for the 2nd best record among coaches with at least ten Monday Night Football games coached, sitting only behind John Madden.
