bethesdamagazine.com
History-making Lt. Gov-elect draws from Montgomery County roots
Maryland’s next lieutenant governor got her start in government in Montgomery County and said she doesn’t plan to stop anytime soon. Aruna Miller, a Darnestown resident, will bring decades of experience in local government and politics to Annapolis in January. Governor-elect Wes Moore and Miller won the election...
eenews.net
East Coast’s first countywide gas ban passed in Md.
Montgomery County, Md., moved yesterday to become the first county on the East Coast to ban natural gas as a source of heat in new buildings, pleasing green groups even as critics warned of higher energy costs. The gas limits, backed in a 9-0 vote by the Montgomery County Council’s...
WTOP
‘I didn’t think it’d actually be up that high’ — Montgomery Co. firefighters on Gaithersburg plane rescue
On Sunday evening, Lt. Logan McGrane, of the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue in Maryland, reported a power outage at his firehouse in Aspen Hill to his chief. Generally, those are caused by simple things, such as a transformer blowing up around the corner. But the chief told McGrane that he wasn’t alone — power was out for miles around.
mymcmedia.org
Elrich, County Council to be Inaugurated Dec. 5
County Executive Marc Elrich and the 20th Montgomery County Council will be inaugurated at the Music Center at Strathmore on Dec. 5 at 11 a.m. Elrich will begin his second term in January and the new Council—after redistricting—will be comprised of 11 members including six women for the first time: Marilyn Balcombe, District 2; Kate Stewart, District 4; Kristin Mink, District 5; Natali Fani Gonzalez, District 6; Dawn Luedtke, District 7; and Laurie-Anne Sayles, At-Large.
mcadvocate.com
Montgomery College Announces New Location Serving 1,000 Students to Open in Fall 2023
“Fueling the economy with a robust is…unquestionably a long term investment in the community. Residents live and work in their home communities when they trust that they can advance there. Employers in this neighborhood [have] job openings in informational technology, health care, hospitality and much more…eager to fill these jobs once they have the right education and training,” Dr. Frieda Lacey, first vice chair of the Montgomery College (MC) Board of Trustees for the 2022-2023 term, asserted Wednesday, November 2nd, 2022 at a sunny press conference held outside the East County Education Center (ECEC), located in Silver Spring, Maryland, near White Oak.
mocoshow.com
Two Grant Programs to Assist Disabled, Seniors and Low-Income Residents with Transportation Needs Launched by Montgomery County
Per MCDOT: Two grant programs designed to increase transportation services for disabled, senior and limited-income residents were launched today by the Montgomery County Department of Transportation (MCDOT). Approximately $800,000 in operating and capital budget funds will be available to eligible nonprofits to create assistance programs or enhance existing ones. Montgomery...
NBC Washington
Life of Sheriff Melvin High Celebrated in Prince George's County
State and regional leaders celebrated the life of 78-year-old Prince George's County Sheriff Melvin High, who died just weeks before his planned retirement after more than 50 years of public service. “He wasn’t just respected,” Gov. Larry Hogan said. “Melvin High was revered and was beloved.”. High,...
Commercial Observer
Women-Owned Vet Group To Open Clinic in Frederick, Md.
Partner Veterinary Emergency and Specialty Center, a women-owned veterinary practice, is expanding to Frederick, Md. The company, which has a clinic in Richmond, Va., has inked a 20,000-square-foot lease at 7330 Guilford Drive, which will serve as both a clinic and offices for the company. The property is part of...
Wbaltv.com
Hogan discusses political future as he commemorates 8 years in office
HANOVER, Md. (AP & WBAL) — There was a big celebration in Hanover Wednesday night for outgoing Gov. Larry Hogan as he commemorates his eight years in office. It was all part of fundraising for future political activity. Hogan, who leaves office in January, has positioned himself to run...
24,000 chickens potentially infected with Avian influenza in Washington County
Another case of H5N1 avian influenza has been confirmed in Maryland. Federal laboratory testing detected the latest case at a poultry farm in Washington County.
Judge orders men who made fake robocalls to register voters
CLEVELAND (AP) — Two men convicted of fraud for targeting Black voters with phony robocalls before the 2020 election must spend 500 hours registering voters in low-income neighborhoods of Washington, D.C., an Ohio judge has ruled.Jacob Wohl, 24, of Irvine, California, and Jack Burkman, 56, of Arlington, Virginia, pleaded guilty last month to a single felony count of telecommunications fraud each in the calls that told people they could be arrested or forced to receive vaccinations based on information they submitted in votes by mail.Cleveland.com reports that Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court Judge John Sutula also fined each $2,500 and placed them...
'Anyone could be the next victim' | Fairfax police announce $11K reward in search for alleged killer
FAIRFAX, Va. — A search in Fairfax County for an accused killer who could be "armed and dangerous" is on day 60, according to police, who are now offering thousands of dollars as a reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction. The hunt began after an early...
rockvillenights.com
Massive power outage across Montgomery County - UPDATE: Gaithersburg plane crash victims rescued
UPDATE - 12:48 AM, November 28: Both occupants of the plane have been successfully rescued, and are on the ground, Montgomery County Assistant Chief Administrative Officer Earl Stoddard said. They are being transported to local hospitals with serious injuries, Fire Chief Goldstein announced, a change from earlier announcements that there were no injuries.
mymcmedia.org
Council Allocates Funds for ‘Significant’ Housing, Retail Project in Bethesda
Montgomery County Council agreed to allocate about $10.5 million to fund a project in downtown Bethesda consisting of housing, retail space, an underground parking garage and two public parks. The development will be located by the Bethesda Farm Women’s Market on Wisconsin Avenue and near the Red and Purple Metro...
mymcmedia.org
41 Years Later, North Carolina Man Charged in Silver Spring Rapes
A North Carolina man was arrested in connection with two rapes that occurred more than 40 years ago in Silver Spring. Using DNA, Marion Edward Pearson Jr. of Durhan, N.C. was charged in connection with an April 20, 1981 case, according to Montgomery County Police. At that time, Pearson was living in Prince Georges County when police believe he assaulted and raped a woman near the 1800 block of University Boulevard in Silver Spring. DNA was collected at that time.
fox5dc.com
DCHA Director Brenda Donald faces more criticism over HUD report
WASHINGTON - Several D.C. council members say the District's housing authority director isn't doing enough to fix the glaring issues highlighted in a recent report by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. The council called DCHA Director Brenda Donald to a roundtable meeting Wednesday to discuss what the...
Government Technology
Washington County, Md., Hit With Thanksgiving Day Cyber Attack
Washington County, Md., is wrestling with the effects of a cyber incident that struck on Thanksgiving and disrupted some government systems, it announced. Several services and websites remain unavailable. The county is actively investigating with the help of third-party partners. As a result of the incident, the government is currently...
mymcmedia.org
Albornoz Expresses Deepest Appreciation to First Responders in Plane Crash
During his last media briefing as County Council President, Gabe Albornoz expressed gratitude to local and state first responders, and also to Pepco for quickly restoring electricity to tens of thousands of homes and businesses after a small plane crashed into power lines in Gaithersburg in the Montgomery Village area Sunday around 5:30 p.m.
Montgomery County Public Schools to return to normal operations after outages from plane crash
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Montgomery County Public Schools said that it expected to return to normal operations Tuesday after widespread outages caused by a plane crash prompted the school district to close schools Monday. A single-engine plane crashed into power lines and a transmission tower on Sunday. The pilot, Patrick Merkle, 65, […]
Officials: 'Best outcome' after two rescued from small aircraft crash into transmission tower
BALTIMORE - A pilot and passenger are recovering after spending about seven hours dangling in their small aircraft in a power transmission tower.A single-engine Mooney M20J crashed into Pepco tower lines near Montgomery County Airpark in Gaithersburg around 5:40 p.m. Sunday, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. Maryland State Police identified the occupants of the plane as pilot Patrick Merkle, 65, of Washington, D.C., and passenger Jan Williams, 66, of Louisiana. The two were rescued roughly seven hours later, around 12:30 a.m., with Williams being brought down from the plane first, followed shortly after by Merkle. Officials said the original...
