Montgomery County, MD

bethesdamagazine.com

History-making Lt. Gov-elect draws from Montgomery County roots

Maryland’s next lieutenant governor got her start in government in Montgomery County and said she doesn’t plan to stop anytime soon. Aruna Miller, a Darnestown resident, will bring decades of experience in local government and politics to Annapolis in January. Governor-elect Wes Moore and Miller won the election...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
eenews.net

East Coast’s first countywide gas ban passed in Md.

Montgomery County, Md., moved yesterday to become the first county on the East Coast to ban natural gas as a source of heat in new buildings, pleasing green groups even as critics warned of higher energy costs. The gas limits, backed in a 9-0 vote by the Montgomery County Council’s...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WTOP

‘I didn’t think it’d actually be up that high’ — Montgomery Co. firefighters on Gaithersburg plane rescue

On Sunday evening, Lt. Logan McGrane, of the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue in Maryland, reported a power outage at his firehouse in Aspen Hill to his chief. Generally, those are caused by simple things, such as a transformer blowing up around the corner. But the chief told McGrane that he wasn’t alone — power was out for miles around.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mymcmedia.org

Elrich, County Council to be Inaugurated Dec. 5

County Executive Marc Elrich and the 20th Montgomery County Council will be inaugurated at the Music Center at Strathmore on Dec. 5 at 11 a.m. Elrich will begin his second term in January and the new Council—after redistricting—will be comprised of 11 members including six women for the first time: Marilyn Balcombe, District 2; Kate Stewart, District 4; Kristin Mink, District 5; Natali Fani Gonzalez, District 6; Dawn Luedtke, District 7; and Laurie-Anne Sayles, At-Large.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mcadvocate.com

Montgomery College Announces New Location Serving 1,000 Students to Open in Fall 2023

“Fueling the economy with a robust is…unquestionably a long term investment in the community. Residents live and work in their home communities when they trust that they can advance there. Employers in this neighborhood [have] job openings in informational technology, health care, hospitality and much more…eager to fill these jobs once they have the right education and training,” Dr. Frieda Lacey, first vice chair of the Montgomery College (MC) Board of Trustees for the 2022-2023 term, asserted Wednesday, November 2nd, 2022 at a sunny press conference held outside the East County Education Center (ECEC), located in Silver Spring, Maryland, near White Oak.
SILVER SPRING, MD
mocoshow.com

Two Grant Programs to Assist Disabled, Seniors and Low-Income Residents with Transportation Needs Launched by Montgomery County

Per MCDOT: Two grant programs designed to increase transportation services for disabled, senior and limited-income residents were launched today by the Montgomery County Department of Transportation (MCDOT). Approximately $800,000 in operating and capital budget funds will be available to eligible nonprofits to create assistance programs or enhance existing ones. Montgomery...
Commercial Observer

Women-Owned Vet Group To Open Clinic in Frederick, Md.

Partner Veterinary Emergency and Specialty Center, a women-owned veterinary practice, is expanding to Frederick, Md. The company, which has a clinic in Richmond, Va., has inked a 20,000-square-foot lease at 7330 Guilford Drive, which will serve as both a clinic and offices for the company. The property is part of...
FREDERICK, MD
Wbaltv.com

Hogan discusses political future as he commemorates 8 years in office

HANOVER, Md. (AP & WBAL) — There was a big celebration in Hanover Wednesday night for outgoing Gov. Larry Hogan as he commemorates his eight years in office. It was all part of fundraising for future political activity. Hogan, who leaves office in January, has positioned himself to run...
HANOVER, MD
CBS Pittsburgh

Judge orders men who made fake robocalls to register voters

CLEVELAND (AP) — Two men convicted of fraud for targeting Black voters with phony robocalls before the 2020 election must spend 500 hours registering voters in low-income neighborhoods of Washington, D.C., an Ohio judge has ruled.Jacob Wohl, 24, of Irvine, California, and Jack Burkman, 56, of Arlington, Virginia, pleaded guilty last month to a single felony count of telecommunications fraud each in the calls that told people they could be arrested or forced to receive vaccinations based on information they submitted in votes by mail.Cleveland.com reports that Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court Judge John Sutula also fined each $2,500 and placed them...
WASHINGTON, DC
rockvillenights.com

Massive power outage across Montgomery County - UPDATE: Gaithersburg plane crash victims rescued

UPDATE - 12:48 AM, November 28: Both occupants of the plane have been successfully rescued, and are on the ground, Montgomery County Assistant Chief Administrative Officer Earl Stoddard said. They are being transported to local hospitals with serious injuries, Fire Chief Goldstein announced, a change from earlier announcements that there were no injuries.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mymcmedia.org

41 Years Later, North Carolina Man Charged in Silver Spring Rapes

A North Carolina man was arrested in connection with two rapes that occurred more than 40 years ago in Silver Spring. Using DNA, Marion Edward Pearson Jr. of Durhan, N.C. was charged in connection with an April 20, 1981 case, according to Montgomery County Police. At that time, Pearson was living in Prince Georges County when police believe he assaulted and raped a woman near the 1800 block of University Boulevard in Silver Spring. DNA was collected at that time.
SILVER SPRING, MD
fox5dc.com

DCHA Director Brenda Donald faces more criticism over HUD report

WASHINGTON - Several D.C. council members say the District's housing authority director isn't doing enough to fix the glaring issues highlighted in a recent report by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. The council called DCHA Director Brenda Donald to a roundtable meeting Wednesday to discuss what the...
WASHINGTON, DC
Government Technology

Washington County, Md., Hit With Thanksgiving Day Cyber Attack

Washington County, Md., is wrestling with the effects of a cyber incident that struck on Thanksgiving and disrupted some government systems, it announced. Several services and websites remain unavailable. The county is actively investigating with the help of third-party partners. As a result of the incident, the government is currently...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MD
mymcmedia.org

Albornoz Expresses Deepest Appreciation to First Responders in Plane Crash

During his last media briefing as County Council President, Gabe Albornoz expressed gratitude to local and state first responders, and also to Pepco for quickly restoring electricity to tens of thousands of homes and businesses after a small plane crashed into power lines in Gaithersburg in the Montgomery Village area Sunday around 5:30 p.m.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
DC News Now

Montgomery County Public Schools to return to normal operations after outages from plane crash

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Montgomery County Public Schools said that it expected to return to normal operations Tuesday after widespread outages caused by a plane crash prompted the school district to close schools Monday. A single-engine plane crashed into power lines and a transmission tower on Sunday. The pilot, Patrick Merkle, 65, […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Officials: 'Best outcome' after two rescued from small aircraft crash into transmission tower

BALTIMORE - A pilot and passenger are recovering after spending about seven hours dangling in their small aircraft in a power transmission tower.A single-engine Mooney M20J crashed into Pepco tower lines near Montgomery County Airpark in Gaithersburg around 5:40 p.m. Sunday, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.  Maryland State Police identified the occupants of the plane as pilot Patrick Merkle, 65, of Washington, D.C., and passenger Jan Williams, 66, of Louisiana. The two were rescued roughly seven hours later, around 12:30 a.m., with Williams being brought down from the plane first, followed shortly after by Merkle.  Officials said the original...
GAITHERSBURG, MD

