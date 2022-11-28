Read full article on original website
Police: Man kidnapped daughter in St. Paul, then crashed in Minneapolis during pursuit
MINNEAPOLIS – Minneapolis and St. Paul police worked in tandem Thursday to catch a man who had kidnapped his own toddler, and led law enforcement on a high-speed chase.MPD says SPPD requested help just before 3 p.m. after they received word that the man "had taken his 2-year-old daughter and indicated that he would harm the child and himself." The man does not have custody of the child.His cellphone was traced to 3rd Avenue South and East Franklin Avenue in Minneapolis, and officers with the Operation Endeavor REACT team soon spotted him and tried to pull him over.MORE: New data show decrease in downtown crime since beginning of Operation EndeavorThe man fled, and about a mile into the chase he crashed into another vehicle at the intersection of 28th Street West and Grand Avenue South.Police say he refused to get out of the vehicle, and officers had to take the girl "from the suspect's grip" and "used minimal force" to arrest him.The girl was not harmed, and the driver in the vehicle that was struck wasn't hurt. The man was transferred into the custody of St. Paul police.
Brooklyn Park police update on teen shooting, homicide investigation
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (FOX 9) - At 1 p.m., police will give an update on the case. Watch live in the player above. Brooklyn Park Police Chief Mark Bruley is providing an update on the status of the investigation into a shooting that left a 17-year-old boy killed, and another injured at a Brooklyn Park apartment complex last month.
Woman charged in Minneapolis fatal shooting arrested in Texas: Police
(FOX 9) - Authorities say a Minnesota woman wanted in connection to a fatal shooting in Minneapolis in March was taken into custody by Texas police on Monday. Erica Shameka Roberts, 36, was picked up in Longview, Texas, for a second-degree murder warrant out of Hennepin County in connection to the death of Tanasha Austin.
Zumbrota Woman Accused of Felony Drug Sales, DWI
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A driving complaint over the Thanksgiving weekend has led to felony drug sales charges against a Zumbrota woman. The Olmsted County Attorney’s Office charged 40-year-old Tanya Veal with felony first degree drug sales, felony second-degree drug possession and misdemeanor DWI Monday. An Olmsted County judge set her conditional bail at $50,000.
First guilty plea in Minneapolis cell phone theft ring conspiracy
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Prosecutors have picked up their first guilty plea in a widespread cell phone theft ring conspiracy targeting victims across Minneapolis. The Hennepin County Attorney’s office is using a unique strategy in state criminal court, having charged a dozen suspects with racketeering for orchestrating a sophisticated and sometimes violent scheme. Authorities have alleged this was a coordinated, brazen, criminal enterprise victimizing more than 40 people mostly in and around the city’s popular bar districts over the last year-plus.
Authorities ID man fatally shot in Bloomington restaurant
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. – Authorities have identified the man shot to death inside a Bloomington restaurant last Wednesday. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office said Tu Anh Phan, 49, died of multiple gunshot wounds. Aaron Le, 47, is charged with the second-degree murder of Phan, but Bloomington police plan...
Man steals car with kids inside, father tracks them down using thief's vehicle
A father-of-four was able to track down his stolen vehicle – which had his kids inside – using another vehicle stolen by the same suspect in Minneapolis. The incident unfolded near the 800 block of Russell Avenue North, where the suspect abandoned his vehicle – which was also stolen – at around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Charges: Man intended to kill Bloomington restaurant patron, struggled with diners
Hennepin County prosecutors Monday charged a Lakeville man with murder and attempted murder in connection with a shooting last week at a Bloomington restaurant. Authorities say Aaron Le, 47, walked in to Co Tu restaurant on Penn Avenue Wednesday wearing a Halloween mask and fatally shot a man who was eating lunch there. He also allegedly shot and wounded a restaurant employee, who was hospitalized.
Maplewood Mall to hit the auction block in 2023
MAPLEWOOD, Minn. – If you're in the market for a shopping mall, read on!Maplewood Mall, located just three miles north of St. Paul, is going up for auction in mid-February of 2023, with the potential for a buyer to acquire it at a deep discount.The shopping center boasts stores as Barnes & Nobles, JCPenney, Kohls and Macy's. RI-Marketplace, which is hosting the auction, says a redevelopment plan that includes a 500-unit apartment complex, and 30 new mall tenants, should boost its sales appeal.The mall first opened in 1974. Click here for more information on the auction.
Man Pulls Gun at Historic Gay Bar, Threatens Employees and Patrons
Police in Minnesota arrested a man after he allegedly pulled a gun and made threatening remarks at a historic gay bar this week. Conell Walter Harris, 31, was taken into custody at the 19 Bar in Minneapolis late Monday evening and charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and making threats of violence.
Hennepin Co. deputies warn about scammers calling residents pretending to be law enforcement
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office is warning residents about phone calls from individuals pretending to be law enforcement officers demanding money. Tonight, a reminder from authorities: "Cops don't call for cash." "We get these scams in kind of waves," said Lt. Erik McKloskey with the Hennepin...
Timothy Amacher found guilty of attempted murder of MPD Forensic Scientist
MINNEAPOLIS -- A 41-year-old St. Paul man has been found guilty in the shooting of a forensic scientist with the Minneapolis Police Department. According to Hennepin County officials, Timothy Amacher was found guilty Tuesday of both attempted murder and aiding an offender in connection to the April 20 shooting. His trial began in early November. In April, officers were dispatched at 7:33 p.m. to a supervised parenting center in Minneapolis near Malcolm and University avenues on the report of a shooting. There, officers found the 33-year-old female victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the right side of her neck and...
Minneapolis man gets decade in prison for threatening to kill several Hennepin County employees
MINNEAPOLIS – A Minneapolis man was sentenced Wednesday to a decade in federal prison for threatening to kill several Hennepin County workers.The U.S. Attorney's Office says Peter Robert Berry, 60, was convicted of one count of interstate transmission of a threat, and a count of illegal possession of a firearm by a felon.Court documents state that an arrest warrant was issued for Berry in 2021 following his failure to appear for a court hearing. During a phone call with a county community corrections employee, Berry "became angry and began yelling and threatened to 'shoot up the place.'" Soon after, Berry...
Ties Lounge & Rooftop in Minneapolis closing due to ‘unforeseen circumstances’
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A rooftop lounge in Minneapolis that was once committed to "fighting for the revival of downtown" has announced it will close its doors due to "unforeseen circumstances" at its current location. "Bringing Minneapolis together is what we are all about. We feel as though that resonates...
Hundreds of cars ticketed, towed in Twin Cities on 1st night of snow emergency
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A lot of drivers in the Twin Cities woke up to bad news Wednesday morning.After Tuesday's snowfall, St. Paul declared a snow emergency, restricting street parking so crews could plow.City officials say hundreds of scofflaws got their comeuppance for parking violations -- 849 vehicles were ticketed and 251 were towed.MORE: Don't get your wallet plowed during snow emergenciesSt. Paul's snow emergency lasts until 9 p.m. Saturday. For the full rules, click here.Minneapolis later confirmed with WCCO that 770 tickets were issued and 220 vehicles were towed. Click here to see parking rules in Minneapolis. Many other cities declared snow emergencies due to Tuesday's storm, which brought anywhere from 7 to 9 inches of snow to parts of the Twin Cities.
The site of 1841 Lincoln Ave. in St. Paul is big enough for two homes, but ‘wonky’ zoning is preventing expansion
Sometimes, building a house is simple: an opportunity arises, capital is borrowed, labor is contracted, and after a few months a new house pops up in our neighborhood. Other times, a house belies a months’-long slog through the city bureaucracy. Such is the case for the lot on 1841...
Couple Charged in 17-Month-Old’s Fatal Overdose of Heroin
On Sunday, September 4th, a few complaints were made of a resident that lived in Little Canada, Minnesota. On the quest to settle complaints the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office were called to a house on the 200 block of East Country Road B2 at 0315. When they arrive they see Andrea Intveld’s 17-month-old child deceased on the ground.
