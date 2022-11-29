ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Sports

Colts lose focus, Titans lose identity, Texans just lose: AFC South analysis

Yes, Colts interim coach Jeff Saturday mismanaged the end of Monday's 24-17 home loss to the Steelers. The Colts, at the Pittsburgh 37, were trailing by a score with all three of their timeouts inside the two-minute warning. Indianapolis wound up wasting roughly 45 seconds between the two plays that followed Michael Pittman Jr.'s fourth-down conversion.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX Sports

Pickett making steady if not flashy progress for Steelers

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kenny Pickett is not going to blow opponents away with arm strength. Or speed. Or stature. Or flawless decision-making. Or a quick release. The Pittsburgh Steelers rookie quarterback's greatest strength may be his ability to be greater than the sum of his parts, a trait that was on full display during Monday night's 24-17 victory over Indianapolis.
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy