PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kenny Pickett is not going to blow opponents away with arm strength. Or speed. Or stature. Or flawless decision-making. Or a quick release. The Pittsburgh Steelers rookie quarterback's greatest strength may be his ability to be greater than the sum of his parts, a trait that was on full display during Monday night's 24-17 victory over Indianapolis.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO