Najee Harris’ frustrating season continues with tough Monday Night Football injury update vs. Colts
As the Pittsburgh Steelers take on the Indianapolis Colts on Monday night football, the offense has suffered a major loss. Running back Najee Harris has been ruled out for the contest with an abdominal injury. Via Pittsburgh Steelers Senior Director of Communications Burt Lauten:. “Steelers RB Najee Harris has been...
Broncos’ Hackett Addresses Russell Wilson’s Job Security
The quarterback has started in 10 games this season, leading the team to a 3–7 record in that stretch.
Steelers Wire podcast: This week we hype of Kenny Pickett and preview the Falcons game
Welcome to the latest episode of the Steelers Wire podcast. This week’s episode is once again hosted by Ryan O’Leary (@RyanOLearySMG on Twitter) and I’ll join him each week to break down the latest Steelers news. Be sure to subscribe and leave a review. Everything from the...
Steelers Get Good News on Najee Harris Injury
The Pittsburgh Steelers running back got positive news to start the week.
FOX Sports
Colts lose focus, Titans lose identity, Texans just lose: AFC South analysis
Yes, Colts interim coach Jeff Saturday mismanaged the end of Monday's 24-17 home loss to the Steelers. The Colts, at the Pittsburgh 37, were trailing by a score with all three of their timeouts inside the two-minute warning. Indianapolis wound up wasting roughly 45 seconds between the two plays that followed Michael Pittman Jr.'s fourth-down conversion.
NFL
Colts HC Jeff Saturday on decision not to call timeout after Matt Ryan scramble: 'I just didn't think time was of the essence at that moment'
Staring at a seven-point deficit with a chaotic back-and-forth of a Monday night game coming to a close, Jeff Saturday's Indianapolis Colts had 93 yards to go in 3 minutes and 52 seconds with three timeouts to get them there. They came up 26 yards and seven points short with...
FOX Sports
Pickett making steady if not flashy progress for Steelers
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kenny Pickett is not going to blow opponents away with arm strength. Or speed. Or stature. Or flawless decision-making. Or a quick release. The Pittsburgh Steelers rookie quarterback's greatest strength may be his ability to be greater than the sum of his parts, a trait that was on full display during Monday night's 24-17 victory over Indianapolis.
CFP makes it official: 12-team playoff in 2024
The College Football Playoff made official Thursday its plan to expand to a 12-team format beginning in 2024. The final
WTHR
Colts Mailbag: Should the team turn to Nick Foles? | Locked On Colts
The Indianapolis Colts' 2022 season is likely over following a 24-17 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday Night. Where does the team go from here?
Colts interim coach Jeff Saturday now owns missed timeout vs. Steelers: 'That one's on me'
Colts interim coach Jeff Saturday said he learned accountability during his career from Tony Dungy and Jim Caldwell and he plans to lean on it
