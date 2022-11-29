‘Better Be A Good Time To Start Stacking Wins:’ Freiermuth Wants To See Steelers’ First Winning Streak

Read full article on original website
Steelers vs. Colts: What they're saying in Indianapolis after loss
And your team just lost to the likes of Kenny Pickett and Benny Snell. Things are rough this season for Pittsburgh Steelers fans. They’re worse in Indianapolis. A 24-17 loss and blown second half lead can’t be going over well. Here’s what they’re saying in Indy:
NFL Analysis Network
1 Insane Number For Steelers QB Kenny Pickett From Week 12
The Pittsburgh Steelers picked up an impressive victory over the Indianapolis Colts on Monday Night Football to end Week 12. While the playoffs may be a longshot for Pittsburgh as they improved their record to 4-8, the rest of this season is about getting rookie Kenny Pickett as many reps as possible so that he can continue his development.
College football star facing horrible legal charges
This season, Michigan Wolverines defensive lineman Mazi Smith has been the team’s most dominant player on the defensive side of the ball and has been integral to the team’s 2022 College Football Playoff run. But it turns out, he has been playing despite some very serious legal trouble. According to a report from David Jesse Read more... The post College football star facing horrible legal charges appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CFP makes it official: 12-team playoff in 2024
The College Football Playoff made official Thursday its plan to expand to a 12-team format beginning in 2024. The final
U mad, bro: Despite Steelers win, fans still taking shots at Diontae Johnson, Matt Canada, Najee Harris
The Pittsburgh Steelers won a game. Kenny Pickett and the offense actually looked capable. The defense turned in a few clutch plays. And the other team’s coaches were the ones who mangled the clock at the end of the game. I bet you think that means my “U mad,...
T.J. Watt, Minkah Fitzpatrick among host of Steelers starters limited at practice
Defensive starters T.J. Watt, Minkah Fitzpatrick, Larry Ogunjobi and Myles Jack were among six Pittsburgh Steelers players who were limited in participation at Wednesday’s practice because of injury. Outside linebacker Watt and safety Fitzpatrick each was listed as having an injury to his ribs on the league-mandated injury report...
Steelers Aren't Out of Playoff Contention Yet
The Pittsburgh Steelers season is far from over.
numberfire.com
Najee Harris (oblique) sits out Steelers practice Wednesday
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (oblique) did not practice on Wednesday. Harris' oblique injury isn't considered "major," according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, but the running back is still at risk of missing Week 13 against the Atlanta Falcons. Jaylen Warren, who sat out Monday night's win over the Indianapolis Colts with a hamstring injury, returned to practice as a full participant on Wednesday. He will likely lead the Steelers' backfield versus the Falcons if Harris is unavailable, but Benny Snell would also be involved.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Falcons QB Marcus Mariota remains upbeat heading into Steelers game
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota credited teammates for giving him a chance to win Sunday’s game against Washington, and the Commanders for making a play that resulted in the 19-13 defeat. “That’s the NFL,” he said. Trailing by six and facing a second-and-goal...
