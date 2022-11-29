Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 8 Ohio State looks to ‘give it all we have’ in regular-season finale against No. 9 Minnesota, No. 3 WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
170 pounds Great Dane thinks he's a lap dog: "He knows when we're happy"Amy ChristieMadison, WI
Thank You Bonus Checks Worth up to $1,000Aneka DuncanMadison, WI
Related
WJFW-TV
Play by play announcer Gus Johnson comments on Badgers future
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - The college football season is a long road for many play by play broadcasters who cover the games. Following teams like the Wisconsin Badgers through their highs and their lows, Gus Johnson announces many games for the Big 10. In a recent interview with Newswatch12, he...
Report: More UC Coaches Joining Luke Fickell At Wisconsin
The Bearcats are fervently searching for a new head coach.
wisportsheroics.com
BREAKING: Former Badgers WR Transferring To Big 10 Rival After Acknowledging Luke Fickell Hire
A Former Badgers wide receiver is choosing a Big Ten rival. Transfer portal season in college football is quickly becoming one of the most exciting parts of the sport in late November. The Wisconsin Badgers should see a lot of moves happening after hiring head coach Luke Fickell from the Cincinnati Bearcats program. A former Badgers wide receiver in the transfer portal made their choice Monday to go to a rival school.
wisportsheroics.com
Cincinnati Recruits Leaving In Droves After Luke Fickell Comes To Wisconsin
Any time there is a coaching change in college football, a flurry of recruits often changes their decision. The coach is a huge reason why players come to a program. If they are going to have to be under that coach for at least three years, players have to like the coach on some level. New Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell is known for his recruiting prowess. Many Cincinnati recruits are de-committing after Luke Fickell was hired by Wisconsin.
wisportsheroics.com
Badgers: Salary of New Head Coach Luke Fickell Revealed
The NCAA and Wisconsin Badgers fans were shocked by the news on Sunday that Luke Fickell had accepted the job of head coach. There has been a flurry of activity in Madison, from recruits decommitting to current players transferring. However, there is also a sense of excitement. Fickell is an astounding head coach who took Cincinnati to the College Football Playoffs last year. As one might have guessed, it was going to cost a pretty penny to lure such a high-profile coach to Wisconsin. Earlier today, the details of Fickell’s contract were leaked to the media.
Inside the Locker Room: Wake Forest
MADISON, Wis. -- Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard as well as senior forward Tyler Wahl, junior center Steven Crowl, and sophomore guard Chucky Hepburn address the media following Tuesday's 78-75 loss to Wake Forest in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge. Gard. Players. Wake Forest. Want the latest news on Wisconsin delivered...
Recruiting Fact or Fiction: Badgers Uptick, Matt Rhule, Dante Moore
In Mike Farrell's Fact or Fiction — Recruiting Edition, he determines if Wisconsin will get better recruits under Luke Fickell...
Fox 19
Luke Fickell gets huge pay bump moving to Wisconsin from UC
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Luke Fickell’s average yearly salary as head football coach at the University of Wisconsin will be $7.9 million, according to UW Athletics Director Chris McIntosh. That reflects nearly a 60 percent pay bump from what Fickell earned in the same role at the University of Cincinnati,...
big10central.com
2 former Sun Prairie athletes earn college volleyball conference player of the year honors
Louisville graduate student outside hitter and former Sun Prairie athlete Claire Chaussee was named Atlantic Coast Conference women’s volleyball player of the year Monday. Chaussee, also named a first-team all-conference selection, leads conference co-champion Louisville with 3.81 kills per set. She has 370 kills and totaled 10 or more kills 20 times this season. Chaussee was named ACC player of the week five times during the season.
Wisconsin looks to keep rolling, hosts Wake Forest
Wisconsin will be looking to build on a successful holiday tournament run when it hosts Wake Forest in the Atlantic
Fans asked to remain in Kohl Center due to police activity outside
Fans were asked to remain inside the Kohl Center following Tuesday night's Badger men's basketball game due to police activity outside the center.
nbc15.com
Fans able to leave Kohl Center following ‘police situation’ outside
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Fans were able to leave the Kohl Center Tuesday night after they were ordered to shelter in place following the Wisconsin men’s basketball game against Wake Forest. Fans inside of the Kohl Center told NBC15 that they were told not to leave the building at...
captimes.com
'Tradies' first: Female carpenters are the norm at Madison company
When Alaina Dedo joined Tony Trapp Remodeling in January 2021, she was the only woman on the carpentry team. Then, “it slowly morphed,” said Dedo, a lead carpenter who works on projects ranging from framing to finish work. Today, her four-person team has only one man. In a...
Town Gets Label of “WORST Place In Wisconsin” and Residents Are Pissed
Everyone has an opinion and you know what they say about that, right? But then again, small-town pride doesn't care about your opinion. If you've ever wandered into a strange bar full of townies for the first time...you know what I mean. You get the "you ain't from around here" glances thrown at you from what most likely are sweet old men once you get to know them.
993thex.com
Fugitive from Wisconsin arrested in Gray, Tennessee
A fugitive wanted in Wisconsin was arrested in Gray, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. A report says deputies conducted a routine traffic stop on Highway 36, where a K9 alerted on the vehicle. Officers found less than six grams of marijuana and other paraphernalia. The driver was...
No harmful devices found at Baraboo High School, Jack Young Middle School
BARABOO, Wis. — Baraboo High School and Jack Young Middle School were evacuated Tuesday morning after a bomb threat. School district officials said a telephonic bomb threat was made against the school Tuesday morning at around 9 a.m. Students and staff were evacuated. Just after 12:45 p.m., police said the schools were cleared and no harmful devices were found. Police...
wclo.com
11/29/22 Heather Miller Janesville City Council on the Woodmans Sports and Convention Center
Heather Miller Janesville City Council joins us to discuss last night’s presentation for the Woodmans Sports and Convention Center. POLL: Do you think taxpayers should be on the hook for a portion of the proposed Woodmans Sports and Convention Center?
biztimes.biz
Biz Buzz Monday: New owners reopen SW Wisconsin pizza restaurant
Do you have an interesting story or news tip to share about a local business? Ideas can be shared with business reporter Kayli Reese at kayli.reese@thmedia.com or 563-588-5673. Biz Buzz shares business tidbits from the tri-state area. In addition to this update from Darlington, Wis., we will share other developments...
WIFR
Kinnikinnick School District community mourns loss of 5th grade teacher
ROSCOE, Ill. (WIFR) - Denise Irving was loved by many and will be remembered by family, friends, students and her community as a kind teacher who put her heart into everything she did. The 44-year-old 5th grade teacher at Kinnikinnick Elementary School died unexpectedly on Thanksgiving Day. Family friends say...
Green Alert issued for Madison man last seen Monday night
MADISON, Wis. — A Green Alert was issued Tuesday for a Madison man last seen Monday night. Veterans Affairs officials said Michael Thomas Segich, 43, left his home in Madison at around 10 p.m. Police and family are concerned for his welfare. He is white, 6’5″ tall, about 276 lbs. with short brown hair and greenish eyes. He was last...
Comments / 0