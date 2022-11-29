Read full article on original website
To His Mom, He’s a Medical MasterpieceH. Roy AdamsSaint Petersburg, FL
Circling Central Plaza on the Shopper DropperH. Roy AdamsSaint Petersburg, FL
Parents falsely accused after a 5-month-old baby girl is taken from her crib. What happened to Sabrina Aisenberg?Fatim HemrajValrico, FL
New Prize Announced For Whoever Has The Best Name For Florida's FlamingoUncovering FloridaTampa, FL
Tampa's Massive Flamingo Is Finally Getting A Name, And You Can HelpUncovering FloridaTampa, FL
Skunk steals show during Browns-Buccaneers game
The Browns have mostly stunk up the joint this season, so a skunk becoming the team’s new rally animal is quite the twist. A skunk stole the show in the stands at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland on Sunday during the Browns’ comeback win over the Buccaneers. Fans posted videos and photos of the skunk to social media, trying not to get too close out of apparent fear of getting sprayed. According to the Associated Press, a security guard put a box over the skunk, which later escaped after the Browns tied the game on a touchdown with 32 seconds left in regulation...
Former Buccaneers quarterback gets head coaching gig
A former quarterback of the Tampa Buccaneers is moving on up in the coaching world, which is a cool thing even if his Buccaneers days are long gone. When the Tampa Bay Buccaneers drafted Trent Dilfer out of Fresno State with the sixth overall pick in the 1994 draft, they obviously had high hopes for the quarterback. After all, this was a franchise at the time that was constantly looking for the one player that was going to turn the ship around despite weak rosters (see Vinny Testaverde), which seem to always lead to ugly results. Suffice to say, Dilfer wasn’t much better for the Buccaneers, but that doesn’t mean his tenure with the Bucs is without positives.
Kareem Hunt is among the 3 Cleveland Browns with falling stock after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers game
The Cleveland Browns had late-game heroics against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers but not everyone put their best foot forward. The Cleveland Browns found a way to win on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, with several key players like Myles Garrett, Amari Cooper, Nick Chubb, and Jacoby Brissett all stepping up to find a way to win. They all earned their paydays after the overtime win.
Can the Browns still make the playoffs?
Cleveland has reinforcements coming as QB Deshaun Watson "is officially back and active," according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. The Browns may have been written off if the team didn't pull out the overtime win against the Buccaneers in Week 12. Head coach Kevin Stefanski gave QB Jacoby Brissett a game ball following his final start.
Joe Burrow vs. Patrick Mahomes: Why the Bengals QB has held his own, with off-script plays a stunning strength
Joe Burrow and the Bengals will host Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs in Week 13 in one of the most hyped games of the season (watch it Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS, stream it on Paramount+) In case you've been living under a rock, the Bengals overcame a...
New Orleans Saints vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers odds: NFL Week 13 point spread, moneyline, total
The New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers play on Monday Night Football in a game on the NFL Week 13 schedule. What do the odds say about the game? ...
Chiefs' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Slated to miss practice Wednesday
Smith-Schuster won't practice Wednesday due to an illness, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports. Smith-Schuster now has two more days to return to practice ahead of Sunday's game against the Bengals, but if the wide receiver is able to play this weekend, he'll continue to be a key cog in Kansas City's passing game. Meanwhile, Kadarius Toney (hamstring) will also miss practice Wednesday and looks like a far less certain bet than Smith-Schuster to make it back for the Week 13 contest.
Mike Tomlin didn't sleep following Monday's win while getting prepared for Steelers' upcoming game vs. Falcons
During his postgame press conference, Mike Tomlin alluded to his team needing to "sleep fast" as the Steelers moved past Monday night's 24-17 win over the Colts while getting started on their upcoming game in Atlanta this Sunday. Roughly 12 hours after that press conference, Tomlin conducted his usual weekly...
Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase: Preparing to play Sunday
Chase (hip) is preparing as though he will play Sunday against the Chiefs, Marisa Contipelli of the Bengals' official site reports. The wideout -- who last played in Week 7 -- indicated that he'll see how the rest of the week goes, but at this stage Chase noted that he's "expecting to take some reps" versus Kansas City. Per Kelsey Conway of The Cincinnati Enquirer, Chase is bouncing back from a hairline hip fracture, and while there had been hope that he'd return to action in Week 12, he wasn't feeling comfortable enough to play at that stage. As this weekend's game approaches, however, Andrew Gillis of The Cleveland Plain Dealer relays that Chase says that his hip is now pain-free.
Steelers' Diontae Johnson: Five catches in Week 12 win
Johnson caught five of eight targets for 49 yards in Monday's 24-17 win over the Colts. The Steelers made a concerted effort to get Johnson involved early after he was held to 21 receiving yards last week. Kenny Pickett's first two passes both went Johnson's way, and the wide receiver turned them into a pair of 11-yard gains to quickly surpass his Week 11 yardage total. Johnson remained involved after that, leading the team in targets and catches, though he had a drop in the end zone early in the fourth quarter. The Steelers overcame that error with a two-yard Benny Snell touchdown run on the next play to take a 24-17 lead they wouldn't relinquish. Johnson's still searching for his first touchdown of the season, but maybe a Week 13 date with the leaky Falcons secondary will help him find it.
Josh Johnson: Leaving Lions' practice squad
Detroit cut Johnson from its practice squad Tuesday. In a corresponding move, cornerback Jarren Williams was signed to the practice squad. The 23-year-old wideout out of Tulsa will now need to seek another opportunity elsewhere. He has yet to play an NFL snap.
Packers release former first-round pick Johnathan Abram after 20 days in Green Bay
The Green Bay Packers have released former Las Vegas Raiders first-round pick Johnathan Abram just 20 days after claiming the safety off of waivers, the team announced. The 27th overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft played just one snap on defense and 28 special teams snaps during his first two games with Green Bay against the Dallas Cowboys and the Tennessee Titans in Weeks 10 and 11. He was inactive for Sunday night's Packers-Eagles game in Week 12. He made a couple of tackles playing for Packers special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia, who was his former interim head coach with the Raiders.
Jaguars' Travis Etienne: Foot injury appears minor
Coach Doug Pederson said Monday that Etienne is dealing with a sprained foot, but the running back doesn't require a boot or crutches, Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network reports. Pederson added that Etienne will be eased into practice during the week. Given that context, Etienne likely will have his practice reps capped, but it sounds like Jacksonville's starting running back could be back on the field as soon as Sunday's Week 13 game in Detroit.
49ers' Elijah Mitchell: Expected to miss 6-8 weeks
Coach Kyle Shanahan noted Monday that Mitchell (knee) is in line to be out 6-to-8 weeks, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. Per Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com, the 49ers plan to place Mitchell on IR, which would ensure that he misses at least four games, but based on the estimated timetable put forth by Shanahan, the running back doesn't seem likely to be back before the postseason. In Mitchell's looming absence, Jordan Mason and Tyrion Davis-Price are now in line to log change-of-pace/complementary snaps for the 49ers behind top back Christian McCaffrey, while Tevin Coleman is a candidate to be elevated from the team's practice squad.
Orioles' Seth Johnson: Eyeing late-season return
Johnson (elbow) said Tuesday that he will start his throwing program in mid-January with the goal of pitching in rehab games in the minors in August, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. "Pretty much I can do everything except for actually throwing a baseball or throwing medicine balls. As far as upper-body lifts, I'm pretty much cleared for all that stuff," Johnson said. "I'm hoping to be able to pitch by next August, maybe in some Complex League games."
Lions' Jeff Okudah: Making progress
Okudah (concussion) logged a limited practice Wednesday. Okudah was forced out of Week 11's win over the Giants with a concussion, and he was unable to clear protocols in time to play Thanksgiving day against the Bills. However, with his ability to take the field for practice Wednesday, it appears he is making progress on clearing those protocol hurdles. If he remains out Sunday against the Jaguars, Jerry Jacobs and Mike Hughes will likely be the biggest beneficiaries for snaps.
Former Alabama safety Eddie Jackson placed on Bears' injured reserve
Former Alabama safety Eddie Jackson was placed on the Bears’ injured reserve on Tuesday. This comes two days after Jackson suffered a foot injury against the New York Jets. Jackson was drafted by the Chicago Bears in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL draft. Since then, he has been named a First-Team All-Pro (2019) and has appeared in two Pro Bowls (2018, 2019), as well.
Raiders Josh Jacobs Named AFC Offensive Player of the Week
HENDERSON, Nev.--In the midst of a season in which he is making franchise records fall, the Las Vegas Raiders Josh Jacobs got some great praise from the NFL this week. Per the NFL, Jacobs has been named the AFC player of the week. Here is what the NFL said:. RAIDERS...
Steelers' Robert Spillane: Won't play Monday
Spillane (back) has been ruled inactive for Monday's game against the Colts. Spillane popped up with a back injury Friday and was a limited participant in the Steelers' final two practice Week 12. While it's unclear how this issue first arose, the 26-year-old will miss his first game of the season. Over 10 games, Spillane has recorded 40 tackles, one sack and four passes defended while primarily playing as a backup inside linebacker. His absence could leave Marcus Allen and Mark Robinson to play increased roles behind starters Devin Bush and Myles Jack on Monday.
Jaguars' Dan Arnold: Plays just three snaps Sunday
Arnold played three of the Jaguars' 61 snaps on offense and wasn't targeted in the team's 28-27 win over the Ravens on Sunday. Arnold went without a target for the first time since Week 6 and tied his lowest snap count of the season. He remains behind Evan Engram and Chris Manhertz on the depth chart at tight end and appears unlikely to see his role expand over the final six weeks of the campaign.
