ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

In Colorado and beyond, art therapy is a surprising route toward healing

By By Seth Boster
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HWfWV_0jQkpnuc00

When the words won’t come, therapist Tara Alexander has an idea for her patients.

How about drawing? she might ask. Or painting? Or clay sculpting? The possibilities are endless from the cupboard in her Colorado Springs office, filled with markers, colored pencils, brushes, yarn, tinsel, pipe cleaners, bits of wood and textile, beads, confetti, googly eyes, jingle bells and on and on.

“Let’s create something,” Alexander might say.

“Some people are like, No way, this is too weird,” she says. “Maybe 10%.”

Most are willing to try anything to heal. Art has that power, Alexander insists, along with her fellow therapists certified to apply this particular practice.

Alexander is one of three dozen specialists listed by the Colorado Art Therapy Association. The group is an affiliate of the national organization committed to raising awareness of the profession, which, simply put, “uses the creative process to improve and enhance the physical, mental and emotional well-being of individuals of all ages,” according to the association’s website.

The association maintains art therapy is used to treat anxiety, depression, trauma, loss and victims of substance abuse and domestic violence, among others.

“The act itself is therapeutic in that it transports us away from our daily stresses,” the association states. And during the act, “we may inadvertently experience emotional expression, understanding of ourselves and moments of personal insight into problems.”

A therapist is meant to be a guide in those moments. But the treatment is believed to be deeply rooted in humanity, turned to long before clinics.

Research has focused on Indigenous cultures that have acknowledged the mental and emotional significance of art, dance, music and storytelling. In Western culture, art therapy emerged as a profession in the 1940s, around the time educators were increasingly connecting children’s artwork with their developmental growth.

By the mid-2000s, art therapy had entered the mainstream enough for a teenager in Colorado, Colleen Froehlich, to find it listed in a career book.

“It caught my attention,” she recalls now in her Colorado Springs office. “It seemed like this beautiful blend of creativity and working with people.”

Froehlich went on to earn a master’s degree and undergo two years of supervised work, as required to earn registered status. A lot of complex learning is involved — somewhat distilled, Froehlich says, in the Pixar movie “Inside Out,” a coming-of-age story about a girl and the characters inhabiting her: Joy, Sadness, Fear and Anger.

Art therapy is largely about externalizing, Froehlich explains. Art “gives (patients) distance,” she says. “Instead of saying, ‘I’m an angry person,’ they can kind of take this part of them, put it outside of themselves and say, ‘No, this is just an angry part of me. This is not all of who I am.’”

Nor are they all of their sadness and fear. Stephanie Williamson harbored this when she consulted Alexander.

“Art has been a way not only to express my feelings, but to improve myself,” she says. “It helps me feel better about myself, and it helped me discover where my issues were and to work through them in a visual process.”

While she went to therapy as a practicing artist, Jason Duffy went without as much experience. He suffers from depression and anxiety, which he’ll commonly treat by painting guitars.

“I notice when I got into an art therapy (session), it definitely calms me down,” he says. “I feel like it’s working a different part of the brain.”

Indeed it does, Alexander says.

“When you do talk therapy, you’re using the top part of your brain, that logical, top part,” she says. “There’s all these layers of the brain, and art therapy integrates all of it. Right, left, it integrates sight, smell, touch. It gets to the lower levels of your brain, where trauma is stored.”

She was reaching for it before she knew it as a child, drawing and coloring as she loved to do. She still draws, keeping her work in binders.

She shows one now: a fiery scene with a dark sky. “I was pretty mad about something,” she says.

The next scene is brighter. “The sky is clearing,” she says.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Denver Gazette

Have we thrown in the towel on COVID? | John Moore

No one wants to say it, believe it or deal with it … but it’s not over. Not only is COVID still ripping its way through the local performing arts community with renewed vigor, but this winter we have the tripledemic: COVID, the flu and RSV, otherwise known as Respiratory Syncytial Virus. And, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health, they are all on the rise.
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs restaurants, breweries hesitate to give money raised to Colorado Healing Fund

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Some donors are questioning whether or not to give money to the Colorado Healing Fund (CHF) after discovering 90% of the proceeds go toward victims. The CHF was founded in 2018 and has since been activated numerous times when Colorado experienced devastating tragedies and life losses, like the Marshall Fire, The post Colorado Springs restaurants, breweries hesitate to give money raised to Colorado Healing Fund appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
The Denver Gazette

Offering condolences, Biden says he, first lady are heartbroken by Club Q shooting in Colorado

President Joe Biden on Tuesday penned a letter expressing condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims of the Club Q shooting, saying he and first lady Jill Biden share their grief and heartbreak. "To the loved ones and families left behind, I know that nothing I write will fill the void of their absence or the pain of losing a part of your soul," Biden said in the letter. "While the grief never truly ends, know that you will never lose the...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

13 Facts About Southwest Colorado’s Four Corners Monument

The Four Corners Monument in southwestern Colorado is a special place and it is like no other spot in the entire country. How Much Do You Know About the Four Corners Monument?. Everybody knows about Four Corners. It's the only spot in the entire country that is shared by four states. But, there's a good chance you don't know much about the history of the Four Corners Monument and what is there today.
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Colorado governor visits shooting site as community heals

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — In a crowded brewery, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis embraced Richard Fierro, the veteran hailed as a hero after tackling a shooter who killed five people and injured 17 others at the LGBTQ enclave Club Q last week. There was a festive atmosphere Tuesday at Atrevida Beer, owned by Fierro, where patrons clutched pints of beer, a long line stretched across the room to the door, and above the bar was printed a message: “Diversity, it's on tap." ...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Public invited to memorial service for Club Q victim Raymond Green Vance in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The public is invited to honor the memory of several Club Q shooting victims in the coming days. The family of Raymond Green Vance is inviting everyone to two viewings at Swan Law Funeral Directors, 501 N. Cascade Ave. in Colorado Springs. The first viewing is scheduled for Dec. 1 from 4 to 8 p.m. while the second is scheduled for Dec. 2 from 4 to 8 p.m. His funeral service is private, however the public is also invited to a dove release on Dec. 3 at 4:30 p.m. along with a candlelight vigil from 6 to 8 p.m. in the outdoor garden area of Swan Law Funeral Directors.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
FOX21News.com

Chef Bob’s Lobstah Trap is one “shell” of a restaurant!

(SPONSORED) — ‘Tis the SEA-son for New England-style seafood. You’ve probably seen the Chef Bob’s Lobstah Trap food truck around Colorado Springs, but did you know they have a brick-and-mortar too? Krista Witiak has what you need to know to enjoy authentic New England-style seafood here in Colorado!
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
The Denver Gazette

Asteroid mining company relocates to Denver from the Netherlands

A space resources startup, Karman+, selected Denver for its headquarters to relocate from the Netherlands, according to a news release. The Polis Administration and the Global Business Development Division of the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade (OEDIT) made the announcement Wednesday. The company also considered the United Kingdom and Luxembourg as potential locations for its headquarters. The Colorado Economic Development Commission approved “up to $1,287,128 in performance-based Job Growth Incentive Tax Credits over an eight-year period” to the company when it was under the pseudonym Project Cobalt, according to the release.
DENVER, CO
horseandrider.com

Equine Strangles Confirmed in Colorado

A horse at a boarding facility in Douglas County, Colorado, is positive for strangles, according to the attending veterinarian. It is unknown whether any other horses were exposed. EDCC Health Watch is an Equine Network marketing program that utilizes information from the Equine Disease Communication Center (EDCC) to create and...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
17K+
Followers
13K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy