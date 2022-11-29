ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

Yale Daily News

Randy Cox attorneys and family decry insufficient charges for officers

Randy Cox’s mother, Doreen Coleman, spoke outside at City Hall Tuesday. (Sophie Sonnenfeld, Contributing Photographer) Every day Randy Cox’s mother Doreen Coleman rides the bus an hour to Apple Rehabilitation in West Haven, where her son is recuperating after he was permanently paralyzed by police in June. At...
trumbulltimes.com

U.S. Postal employee charged in fight with co-worker in Ledyard

LEDYARD — The local U.S. Post Office was the scene of a brawl between two employees Wednesday morning, police say. One employee, Cekora I. Hill, 30, of Ledyard, was arrested and charged with second-degree breach of peace and second-degree threatening. Police said several officers responded to the Ledyard Post...
People

Conn. Socialite Who Secretly Filmed People, Including a Minor, at Seaside Mansion Gets 1-Year Sentence

Hadley Palmer, 54, recorded the victims in various stages of undress, including completely naked Hadley Palmer, a wealthy Connecticut socialite, was sentenced to one year in jail after secretly filming three people, including a minor, for sexual gratification purposes, multiple outlets report. The illicit acts were committed inside Palmer's luxurious coastal mansion. She was also sentenced to 20 years probation and must register as a sex offender for 10 years. On Jan. 19,  Palmer, 54, pleaded guilty in state Superior Court to three felony counts of voyeurism and one...
Yale Daily News

Five officers involved in Randy Cox case arrested on misdemeanor charges

New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker announced on Monday that arrest warrants for reckless endangerment in the second degree and cruelty to persons were issued against New Haven Police Department Officers Oscar Diaz, Ronald Pressley, Jocelyn Lavandier and Luis Rivera, and Sergeant Betsy Segui for their treatment of Randy Cox on June 19.
hk-now.com

CSP: Five New Haven Police Officers Turned Themselves in to Troop F Westbrook

(Middletown November 28, 2022)—On November 28, 2022, five New Haven Police Officers turned themselves in to State Police Troop F – Westbrook for violations of CGS 53a-64, Reckless Endangerment in the Second Degree and CGS 53-20 (a)(2), Cruelty to Persons. After a lengthy investigation, arrest warrants were submitted...
Daily Voice

Woodstock Man Admits To Failing To Report Nearly $1M In Income

A business owner from Connecticut has admitted he failed to report more than $900,000 in income on his personal federal tax returns. Windham County resident Mariusz Kalinowski, age 47, of Woodstock, pleaded guilty on Tuesday, Nov. 29, to one count of filing a false tax return, according to Vanessa Roberts Avery, United States attorney for the District of Connecticut.
cityofwesthaven.com

New UNH police officer sworn in

WEST HAVEN, Nov. 29, 2022 — (Pictured): New University of New Haven police Officer Arthur Shannonhouse is sworn in by Mayor Nancy R. Rossi at City Hall on Tuesday, Nov. 29. Shannonhouse recently retired from the Western Connecticut State University Police Department after a 22-year career. UNH Police Chief...
NBC Connecticut

Guns Collected During Upcoming New Haven Buyback to be Repurposed

A gun buyback event is being held in New Haven this weekend and all of the guns that are collected will be repurposed into gardening tools. The annual Guns to Gardens National Gun Buyback Day will be on Saturday, December 3, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the New Haven Police Training Academy.
WTNH

Connecticut VA deaths report finds protocols not followed, issues remain

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A federal investigation released Monday of a hot steam accident that killed two workers conducting maintenance on a boiler system at a Veterans Affairs hospital in Connecticut substantiates a watchdog’s allegations that employees did not follow proper protocols to control hazardous energy or receive adequate training, among other violations. The report, […]
Daily Voice

Troopers Investigate After Shots Fired In Burlington

An investigation is underway after shots were fired in a Connecticut neighborhood. Troopers in Hartford County received a report at about 9:20 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29, from a Burlington resident who heard gunshots fired on West Ledge Road, Connecticut State Police reported. Police reported finding three nine-millimeter shell casings...
NBC Connecticut

Bristol Police Officer Alec Iurato Honored With WWE Belt

The WWE honored Bristol police officer Alec Iurato by presenting him with one of the wrestling organization’s iconic belts. In October, Iurato was injured in a shooting that killed two Bristol police officers, Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy, and officials said Iurato killed the suspect with a single shot.
FOX 61

Train collision with car injures 2 in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The area of Grand Avenue at East Street in New Haven is closed after a seven-car freight train hit a motor vehicle with two people in it. New Haven police and New Haven fire are at the scene. The injuries of the people in the...
