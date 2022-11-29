ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NASDAQ

Reasons to Add Caterpillar (CAT) Stock to Your Portfolio

Caterpillar Inc. CAT impressed investors by delivering growth in both its top and the bottom line for the last few quarters despite inflationary pressures and supply-chain snarls. This was aided by improving demand in its end markets and cost-control efforts. A strong liquidity position, and CAT’s ongoing investments in its expanded offerings, services and digital initiatives are also expected to contribute to growth.
tipranks.com

Warren Buffett Buys Taiwan Semiconductor Stock (NYSE:TSM). Should You?

Macroeconomic and geopolitical concerns had an adverse impact on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor over the past year. In what appears to be a turning point for the stock, Buffet’s $4.1 billion investment makes for a solid vote of confidence in the stock. Taiwan Semiconductor’s (NYSE: TSM) mission-critical, proprietary integrated...
freightwaves.com

Shipping stocks in the crosshairs as China fears mount

What’s bad for China is bad for ocean shipping stocks. China is pivotal to tanker and dry bulk demand, as well as to containerized cargo flows. Analysts have been touting the reopening of China’s economy following COVID lockdowns as a positive catalyst for shipping stocks. Not only has that not happened but COVID cases in China have spiked — with 40,000 cases reported Sunday — and Chinese citizens have taken to the streets to protest lockdowns.
tipranks.com

Wall Street Loves These 4 “Strong Buy” Stocks Right Now

With another month left for the tumultuous year of 2022 to end, it’s a good time to prepare to make the most out of 2023 with Wall Street’s highest-rated stocks. Recently, Merck (NYSE:MRK), Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), and Salesforce (NASDAQ:CRM) have been rated favorably by Wall Street analysts.
TheStreet

Bear Market in Stocks Hasn't Ended Yet: Goldman Sachs

Stocks in 2022 have slumped worldwide, with the S&P 500 sliding 17% year to date. And Goldman Sachs strategists say the decline may have further to go. “Without depressed valuations, for markets to trough, investors need to see a peak in inflation and [interest] rates, or a trough in economic activity,” they wrote in a commentary.
tipranks.com

Here’s Why Polestar Shares (NASDAQ: PSNY) Plunged Today

Shares of EV manufacturer Polestar Automotive (NASDAQ: PSNY) fell more than 13% in today’s trading session. This can be attributed to the ongoing unrest in China due to the country’s strict lockdown policy. Investors seem to be worried that Polestar’s production and supply chains may be disrupted as...
tipranks.com

After Brutal 76% Fall, is Alibaba Stock (NYSE:BABA) a Buy?

Shares of Alibaba have been obliterated over the past couple of years. Based on its financials, the stock appears to be incredibly cheap. Nevertheless, Alibaba’s investment case is utterly speculative. Alibaba (NASDAQ: BABA) stock has declined by 41% over the past year and about 76% from its all-time high...
tipranks.com

CURLF, GTBIF, or IIPR: Which “Strong Buy” Cannabis Stock has Higher Upside Potential?

President Biden’s decision to review the classification of marijuana as a Schedule 1 drug and the legalization of cannabis by additional U.S. states has brought back the focus to cannabis sector even though uncertainty related to the federal legalization of cannabis prevails. We will discuss three cannabis stocks and see which stock presents a better investment opportunity as per Wall Street analysts.
tipranks.com

Are TSMC’s (NYSE:TSM) Investors Worried Only About China’s Unrest?

This year, Taiwan Semiconductor has received a lot of attention. Presently, China’s COVID lockdowns and a dismal outlook for the semiconductor market are keeping the company under stress. Shares of the world’s largest chipmaker, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (NYSE:TSM), or simply TSMC, continue to be volatile. Apart from the...
NASDAQ

Is Texas Instruments Stock a Buy Right Now?

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ: TXN) is a semiconductor company that has paid dividends for several years. It faces headwinds from companies that are reducing spending on the electronics that contain Texas Instruments components. This video will tell you whether Texas Instruments stock is a buy right now. Stock prices used were...
tipranks.com

Why Upstart Stock’s Painful Crash May be Over

Upstart is currently navigating a very challenging market environment. However, the company is making some great developments operationally. While investing in the stock remains risky, I believe Upstart holds noteworthy upside potential from its current levels. Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) stock has recorded spectacular losses over the past year, and...
tipranks.com

MRNA, BIIB, or IQV: Which Biotech Stock Earns the Street’s “Strong Buy” Rating?

Biotech stocks can offer high returns, although they can be risky, mainly early-stage biotech companies. We will discuss Wall Street’s ratings for three biotech stocks and their growth potential. The COVID-19 pandemic has made governments across the world realize the importance of healthcare and the need to develop treatments...
tipranks.com

XPeng (NASDAQ:XPEV) Q3 Earnings Preview: Here’s What to Expect

XPeng is scheduled to report its third-quarter results on November 30. The company’s performance is likely to have been affected by elevated lithium prices and other macro challenges. Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) is scheduled to report its third-quarter results on November 30, before the market opens.
Benzinga

10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal...

