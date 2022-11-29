Read full article on original website
tipranks.com
Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Stock Jumps on Upbeat Outlook
Discount retailer Five Below delivered better-than-anticipated third-quarter results and raised its full-year outlook despite a challenging retail backdrop. Five Below’s (NASDAQ:FIVE) third-quarter results exceeded analysts’ estimates and the company’s own guidance despite a tough retail landscape. Additionally, the discount retailer, which sells most of its merchandise between $1 and $5, raised its full-year outlook. Shares were up 9% in Thursday’s pre-market trading.
tipranks.com
Is Now the Time to Sell XOM and MRO Stocks?
XOM and MRO stocks have delivered massive gains in 2022. However, the decline in oil prices could hurt their profitability. Energy stocks, including Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) and Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) had a great run in 2022. For instance, XOM stock has gained about 87% year-to-date. Meanwhile, MRO is up approximately 84%. However, as crude oil prices reversed most of their gains in 2022, now could be a time to book profits in these energy stocks.
tipranks.com
After Super-Sized Rally: NIO, LI, XPEV Showed Mixed Delivery Results
Stocks of Chinese EV makers were on an upward trajectory on Wednesday fueled by XPeng’s (XPEV) Q3 results even as the company posted wider-than-expected losses. Shares of XPeng, Li Auto (LI), and NIO (NIO) shot up by more than 40%, 20%, and 18% on Wednesday. However, as these three...
tipranks.com
ZIM, DAC: What’s Behind the Painful Retreat of Shipping Stocks?
A drop in demand is taking a toll on the container market and companies operating in this space. Shares of the ocean transport operators ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) and Danaos Corporation (NYSE:DAC) have lost about 60% and 32% of their value in six months, respectively (refer to the graph below). The normalization of demand following the last year’s peak is taking a toll on these marine shipping companies.
tipranks.com
Solid Power Tanks on CEO’s Exit
Shares of solid-state battery cells provider Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP) are tanking today after its CEO Douglas Campbell stepped down with immediate effect both as CEO and as a Board member. The company’s Board has appointed its Chair and President David Jensen as interim CEO. The company is now scouting for...
Paramount Plus is half price for a year in this Black Friday streaming deal
For Black Friday, you can pick up a year of Paramount Plus for 50% off the annual price. Here's what you need to know about the limited-time offer.
Disney's $180M animated movie bombs at box office amid CEO shake-up
Disney's animated film "Strange World" starring Jake Gyllenhaal, Dennis Quaid and Lucy Liu, tanked over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend at the box office.
tipranks.com
Seeking at Least 12% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy
Standing here at the tail end of 2022, we can see the next year through the mist of uncertainty – and for now, that view is dominated by high inflation, rising interest rates and potential recession. Looking at the market situation, Goldman Sachs strategist Christian Mueller-Glissmann writes: “We remain...
tipranks.com
Wall Street Loves These 4 “Strong Buy” Stocks Right Now
With another month left for the tumultuous year of 2022 to end, it’s a good time to prepare to make the most out of 2023 with Wall Street’s highest-rated stocks. Recently, Merck (NYSE:MRK), Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), and Salesforce (NASDAQ:CRM) have been rated favorably by Wall Street analysts.
tipranks.com
3 Best Retail Stocks to Own, Post Black Friday Frenzy
Are all of the best deals gone, now that Black Friday and Cyber Monday have passed? Not necessarily, as Wall Street’s offering up three high-conviction stocks as retail giants rake in the holiday revenue. Inflation? What inflation? Shoppers across the nation defied expectations and beat the CPI blues in...
Microsoft offered Sony a 10 year deal to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation
The offer was made earlier this month to help push through the Activision acquisition.
tipranks.com
After Brutal 76% Fall, is Alibaba Stock (NYSE:BABA) a Buy?
Shares of Alibaba have been obliterated over the past couple of years. Based on its financials, the stock appears to be incredibly cheap. Nevertheless, Alibaba’s investment case is utterly speculative. Alibaba (NASDAQ: BABA) stock has declined by 41% over the past year and about 76% from its all-time high...
tipranks.com
Despite Twitter Distraction, Keep on Buying Tesla Stock, Says Morgan Stanley
Do you think Tesla’s (TSLA) share price drop is correlated to Elon Musk’s Twitter endeavors? Most likely, the answer is yes, and if that is your reply, then it chimes well with those given in response to a recent Morgan Stanley survey. Firm analyst Adam Jonas says the...
tipranks.com
Here’s Why AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Called for Significant Layoffs
AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Chairman James Dolan revealed plans to lay off about 20% of its workforce, according to the Wall Street Journal. The move can be attributed to falling demand for traditional cable television services, which is keeping the company’s bottom line under pressure. Based in New York, AMC...
tipranks.com
Here’s Why Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Stock Is Rising
Lordstown Motors stock closed higher as it began the delivery of its Endurance electric pickup truck. Shares of Electric Vehicle (EV) maker Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) focused on light-duty vehicles for the commercial fleet market, closed 8.3% higher on November 29. Moreover, RIDE stock gained about 3% in after-hours trade as the company began the delivery of its first customer vehicles after receiving regulatory approval to sell its EVs in the U.S.
tipranks.com
Here’s Why Polestar Shares (NASDAQ: PSNY) Plunged Today
Shares of EV manufacturer Polestar Automotive (NASDAQ: PSNY) fell more than 13% in today’s trading session. This can be attributed to the ongoing unrest in China due to the country’s strict lockdown policy. Investors seem to be worried that Polestar’s production and supply chains may be disrupted as...
Collider
Warner Bros. Television Looks to Amazon for DC-Branded Animation
The animated versions of Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, and the rest of the DC Universe may have a new home at Amazon. While at Content London, Warner Bros. Television Group Chairman Channing Dungey talked about the studio's future animation plans. At Content London, Dungey talked about how Warner Bros. Discovery...
tipranks.com
Salesforce says shopping data suggests 2022 global online sales grew 2%
The company states: "Salesforce unveiled its 2022 Cyber Week figures, analyzing shopping data from over 1.5B shoppers on the Salesforce Customer 360 and activity across commerce, marketing, and service. Overall, 2022 global online sales hit an all-time high of $281B, up 2% compared to 2021, and $68Bin the U.S., up 9% compared to 2021."
tipranks.com
Deal Brewing Between HPE and NTNX; To Fortify Cloud Offerings
HPE is showing interest in acquiring Nutanix, as per a report. Acquisitions have been a part of HPE’s strategy to accelerate growth. Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE), an edge-to-cloud platform-as-a-service company, has expressed interest in acquiring Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX), Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter. However, the report highlighted that these companies have yet to reach an agreement.
tipranks.com
XPeng (NASDAQ:XPEV) Q3 Earnings Preview: Here’s What to Expect
XPeng is scheduled to report its third-quarter results on November 30. The company’s performance is likely to have been affected by elevated lithium prices and other macro challenges. Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) is scheduled to report its third-quarter results on November 30, before the market opens.
