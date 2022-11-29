A drop in demand is taking a toll on the container market and companies operating in this space. Shares of the ocean transport operators ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) and Danaos Corporation (NYSE:DAC) have lost about 60% and 32% of their value in six months, respectively (refer to the graph below). The normalization of demand following the last year’s peak is taking a toll on these marine shipping companies.

2 DAYS AGO