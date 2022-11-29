ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

The Hill

House Democratic Rep. Donald McEachin dies at 61

VIRGINIA STATE
News Breaking LIVE

Top U.S. Congressman Dies

VIRGINIA STATE
New York Post

Virginia congressman dies from cancer at age 61

Rep. Donald McEachin, a Democrat from Virginia, has died at the age of 61 from colorectal cancer, his chief of staff announced on Monday. “We are all devastated at the passing of our boss and friend, Congressman Donald McEachin. Valiantly, for years now, we have watched him fight and triumph over the secondary effects of his colorectal cancer from 2013. Tonight, he lost that battle, and the people of Virginia’s Fourth Congressional District lost a hero who always, always fought for them and put them first,” Tara Rountree, McEachin’s chief of staff, said in a statement.    “Until a new representative is elected,...
VIRGINIA STATE
TheGrio.com

TheGrio.com

