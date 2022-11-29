Read full article on original website
When Is Brittany Matthews' Due Date? Details on Baby No. 2 With Patrick Mahomes
Baby on the way! As Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany Matthews await the arrival of baby No. 2, the couple hosted a gender reveal party to find out if...
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes shares first photo of newborn son
Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes’ son has officially arrived!. Mahomes took to social media to share the first picture of his newborn son, who is aptly named Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III. PMIII was born on Nov. 28, 2022, at a healthy seven pounds and eight ounces. The photo Mahomes shared includes a matching outfit and blanket, plus a chain with the nickname “Bronze.” No face reveal of the baby quite yet, but that will come in time as it did with Patrick and Brittany’s daughter Sterling.
Patrick Mahomes reveals iconic name for newborn son (Photo)
Patrick Mahomes reveals iconic name for newborn son. On late Monday night, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes announced the birth of his son, aptly named Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III. The announcement came complete with a photo of the baby laying on a brown “Mahomes” blanket with...
Popculture
Patrick Mahomes and Wife Brittany Welcome Baby No. 2, Share First Photo
Patrick Mahomes is officially pulling double daddy duty. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and his wife Brittany Matthews welcomed their second child on Monday, Nov. 28, and they announced the news of their little one's arrival by sharing the adorable first photo of their bundle of joy. The little one joins big sister Sterling Skye, 1.
KMBC.com
Patrick Mahomes announces birth of son
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes announced thebirth of his son on Twitter Monday night. Mahomes tweeted a picture with the name Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III and Monday's date and the baby's weight of 7 pounds 8 ounces. This content is imported from Twitter....
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Addresses Speculation She’s in Labor
Brittany Mahomes is running interference on the status of baby no. 2. The 27-year-old—who is expecting her second baby with husband Patrick Mahomes—recently clarified that she was not in fact, in...
KCTV 5
Chiefs quarterback, wife announce arrival of Patrick 'Bronze' Lavon Mahomes III
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Patrick and Brittany Mahomes have welcomed their second child into the world!. In a tweet, QB Mahomes said that Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III was born on Nov. 28. Baby Patrick weighed 7 pounds, 8 ounces.
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes and wife welcome son
Mahomes' 7-pound, 8-ounce namesake, nicknamed "Bronze," is his second child with his wife, Brittany.
PopSugar
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes Are Parents of 2 — See the First Pic of Their Newborn Son
NFL star Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany, have lots to celebrate, and not just related to the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback's winning season. The couple — who tied the knot back in March — recently welcomed their second child together, Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III, after previously announcing they were expecting in May. The birth of their baby boy comes over a year after they welcomed their firstborn, daughter Sterling Skye Mahomes, in February 2021.
Patrick Mahomes Reveals How Nickname "Bronze" Was Chosen for Baby Boy
The reasoning behind the nickname Bronze is pure gold. NFL quarterback Patrick Mahomes shared how his and wife Brittany Mahomes' newborn son, Patrick Lavon Mahomes III, was given the nickname Bronze. And it's all thanks to Patrick's little brother Jackson Mahomes. "My brother Jackson, whenever we were trying to find...
