DNP - Did Not Participate. The Bills conducted a walk-through practice on Wednesday. T Dion Dawkins - Ankle (DNP) LB Von Miller - Knee (DNP) TE Quintin Morris - Illness (FP) Despite his status having being reported throughout the week, the Bills officially confirmed Miller’s absence for Thursday’s game. The 33-year-old has a team-leading eight sacks, 12 quarterback hits, 10 tackles for loss and one forced fumble in his first season in Buffalo. His absence will create a void in the Bills defense, which is tied for 12th in total yards allowed per game, and ranks fourth in pass defense. Look for defensive tackle Ed Oliver and defensive end Greg Rousseau to take on the lead duties in Buffalo’s pass rush in his absence, with linebackers Tremaine Edmunds and Matt Milano to remain aggressive in getting to the ball.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 14 HOURS AGO