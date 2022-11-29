ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes shares first photo of newborn son

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes’ son has officially arrived!. Mahomes took to social media to share the first picture of his newborn son, who is aptly named Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III. PMIII was born on Nov. 28, 2022, at a healthy seven pounds and eight ounces. The photo Mahomes shared includes a matching outfit and blanket, plus a chain with the nickname “Bronze.” No face reveal of the baby quite yet, but that will come in time as it did with Patrick and Brittany’s daughter Sterling.
Patrick Mahomes reveals iconic name for newborn son (Photo)

Patrick Mahomes and Wife Brittany Welcome Baby No. 2, Share First Photo

Patrick Mahomes announces birth of son

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes Are Parents of 2 — See the First Pic of Their Newborn Son

Patrick Mahomes reveals Chiefs major weakness

Since his arrival in the NFL, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has been one of the top quarterbacks in the league, earning an NFL MVP award and leading his team to multiple Super Bowls, including one championship. But even he can improve his game – particularly in the red zone. During Sunday’s game against Read more... The post Patrick Mahomes reveals Chiefs major weakness appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
