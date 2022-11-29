Syndication: Florida Times-Union

By Bob Self/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK
Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Travon Walker (44) and linebacker Josh Allen (41) try to run down Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) during early fourth quarter action. Offsetting penalties negated the play. The Jacksonville Jaguars hosted the Baltimore Ravens at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, FL Sunday, November 27, 2022. [Bob Self/Florida Times-Union] Jki 112722 Bs Jaguars Vs Ravens 44
Lamar Jackson tweeted - and then deleted - a profane response to a social-media critic after the Baltimore Ravens lost to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. The Ravens fell to a 28-27 defeat late on to the Jaguars, with Baltimore kicker Justin Tucker coming up short on an NFL-record 67-yard field-goal attempt at the last second.
Week 12 saw the Jacksonville Jaguars and quarterback Trevor Lawrence lead a tremendous comeback effort to secure a victory over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. Lawrence capped the Jaguars’ effort with a ten-play, 75-yard drive resulting in a touchdown by wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. and a successful two-point conversion. Following the game, former Jaguar and current Ravens defensive lineman Calais Campbell sang the praises of the former number-one overall draft pick, according to Adam Stites of Jaguars Wire.
When the Jacksonville Jaguars defeated the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday in dramatic fashion, the team's locker room was bursting with excitement, but not as though they'd won the Super Bowl, only excitement that ought to be heard after a thrilling victory. “Nothing too crazy,” said offensive tackle Cam Robinson. “Just...
Josh Jacobs deserved to be off his feet this week.
Coming off a record-breaking performance and workload that likely aggravated his calf strain, Jacobs is expected to be back in uniform for the Las Vegas Raiders when they host the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.
Jacobs rushed for a franchise-record 229 yards and two touchdowns on 33 carries in a 40-34 overtime win against the Seattle Seahawks last Sunday, scoring...
Sep 11, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) watches quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) warm up before the game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports
Kentucky quarterback Will Levis is leaving school for the 2023 NFL Draft and running back Kavosiey Smoke reportedly is headed for the transfer portal.
Levis told UK Blue Chips in a Twitter Spaces interview Wednesday night that he's unsure if he'll play in Kentucky's bowl game, which will be announced Sunday.
"I'll make an official announcement once I feel it's necessary and appropriate," Levis said. "But I do believe after...
Nov 24, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) throws the ball against the Dallas Cowboys during the second half of the game between the Cowboys and the Giants at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Jeff Saturday and the Colts chase dimming playoff hopes to Dallas, where the Cowboys pursue division title hopes entering December.
Dallas (8-3) hits Week 13 with momentum from a Thanksgiving Day win over the New York Giants that came after the Cowboys went on the road and manhandled the Minnesota Vikings, 40-3.
"Our real focus is on the fact that we haven't played this team. There's a lot of new...
Running back Joe Mixon participated in Wednesday's practice with the Cincinnati Bengals after being idle last week due to a concussion.
The Bengals (7-4) host the Kansas City Chiefs (9-2) in a rematch of the AFC Championship game won by Cincinnati, 27-24 in overtime.
The teams also met in a 34-31 shootout in Cincinnati won by the Bengals in Week 17 last season.
...
Nov 13, 2022; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) celebrates the touchdown of running back quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
For all the hubbub over the return of Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, the individual with the least to say about the unusual circumstance is Watson himself.
Watson, reinstated on Monday after serving an 11-game suspension for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy, will make his Browns debut when Cleveland (4-7) visits the Houston Texans (1-9-1) on Sunday.
Watson sat out the 2021 campaign after a trade demand from Houston...
A hot offense will get the ultimate test when it meets one of the best defenses in the NFL as the visiting Miami Dolphins and San Francisco 49ers continue their playoff pushes Sunday at Santa Clara, Calif.
The Dolphins (8-3) averaged 34.7 points per game in November, up from their season average of 25.6, as Tua Tagovailoa has emerged from early-season concussion issues with a clear head and precise play.
...
Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers might be willing to step aside for backup Jordan Love if the Packers are eliminated from postseason contention, the four-time MVP said on Wednesday.
Rodgers sustained a rib injury last week against the Philadelphia Eagles, and Love performed credibly after coming off the bench in a 40-33 loss.
In his weekly appearance on the Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday, Rodgers said regarding his status for...
Penn State standout cornerback Joey Porter Jr. said Wednesday that he will skip the team's bowl game and is declaring for the NFL draft.
Porter is viewed as one of top cornerback prospects and figures to be selected among the first 20 picks.
"To my coaches and teammates, I will cherish the memories we have made and the lessons we have learned together," Porter said on his Twitter account. "I...
The Los Angeles Rams will have six key players in quarterback Matthew Stafford, defensive tackle Aaron Donald, receiver Cooper Kupp, receiver Allen Robinson, left tackle Joseph Noteboom and defensive tackle A’Shawn Robinson miss a Week 13 matchup with the Seattle Seahawks due to injury. All six combine for over $135 million in Rams yearly salaries, according to ESPN NFL insider Field Yates.
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Marcus Satterfield will join new Nebraska coach Matt Rhule’s staff as offensive coordinator after serving in the same role at South Carolina for two seasons. Rhule announced the hirings of five on-field assistants and a strength coach Thursday. He was introduced as the Cornhuskers’ coach on Monday. The other on-field assistants will be E.J. Barthel, running backs; Evan Cooper, secondary; Ed Foley, special teams coordinator; and Terrance Knighton, defensive line. Corey Campbell is the strength coach. Satterfield worked six seasons for Rhule at Temple, Baylor and with the Carolina Panthers. His 2022 South Carolina offense averaged 31 points and 381 yards per game to rank in the middle of the Southeastern Conference. The Gamecocks combined for 94 points and 1,008 yards in wins over top-10 opponents Tennessee and Clemson to end the regular season.
The Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 13 schedule. The Chargers are a 2.5-point favorite, according to Tipico Sportsbook. The Chargers are -130 on the moneyline in the game. The Raiders are +110. The over/under for the game is...
Sep 19, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) and Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) meet on the field after the game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne (foot) was a limited participant on Wednesday. Etienne's limited session including his participation in individual drills is a good sign towards his Week 13 availability after he was held out from returning last Sunday in the first half despite being cleared. In a potential matchup versus a Detroit Lions' unit allowing 20.6 FanDuel points per game to running backs, expect JaMychal Hasty to see more work if Etienne is ruled out.
