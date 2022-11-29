Read full article on original website
WIBW
FORK IN THE ROAD: Annie’s Place
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One local eatery has been serving up made-to-order food since first opening its doors nearly four decades ago. But it’s their in-house bakery that makes their corner of Gage Center a little slice of heaven. “Years ago, I had somebody tell me, ‘I tried to...
Manhattan man climbs through windshield following crash
MANHATTAN (KSNT) – A Manhattan man escaped his van through the windshield after a collision Tuesday morning. A 45-year-old Manhattan man was driving westbound on Walters Drive when he attempted to make a left at a stop sign onto Tuttle Creek Boulevard, according to the Riley County Police Department. As he entered the road, police […]
Big Red One Soldiers assist local residents
On November 23rd, United Way of Junction City/Geary County had the pleasure of working with 59 soldiers from A. - Company, 1st Engineer Battalion on the annual Day of Caring. Executive Director Nicole Mader announced that 11 houses were taken care of with leaves being raked and gutters cleaned. The...
WIBW
Junction City Fire Captain of 34 years set to retire
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Junction City Fire Captain who has served 34 years will soon retire. The Junction City Fire Department announced on Wednesday, Nov. 30, that Captain Matt Jackson is set to retire. JCFD noted that Cpt. Jackson was hired as a Firefighter/EMT on June 28, 1989....
WIBW
A.B.A.T.E of Kansas hosts 39th Annual Toys for Tots ride
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Motorcyclists gathered Sunday at a south Topeka Walmart to join in the tradition at the 39th annual Toys for Tots Ride presented by A.B.A.T.E. of Kansas. The registration fee to ride along in the group was to donate a toy to Toys for Tots. Around 100 bikers showed up in support of the mission.
‘Beatles’ tribute band, ‘The Fab Four,’ set to perform in Kansas, here’s when
MAYETTA (KSNT) – Local “Beatles” fans are encouraged to start reserving their tickets for the upcoming performance of “The Fab Four” early next year at Prairie Band Casino & Resort. The Fab Four is an Emmy Award winning Beatles tribute band known for their attention to detail and note-for-note renditions of classic Beatles tunes. They […]
WIBW
Larry’s Shortstop has new owner, new name and new look
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Larry’s Shortstop was know as the king of convenience while also featuring memorable food, but new ownership is in town and a new look is here. “They come in and they bought the place,” said Tammy Volz, manager of the new SQRL, pronounced Squirrel. “They totally redid the floors, new paint job, we’re waiting for a new kitchen, new gas pumps, new gas lighting outside, new ceilings out there, lightning, it’s really been nice.”
WIBW
Family of car crash victim inviting community to fundraiser
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Alexis Ward, 22, was killed in a single vehicle rollover car crash on Highway 24 on November 20th. The family is left to pay for a funeral they never saw coming. “Even if you can’t donate, just spread it, share it, just let everybody know that...
WIBW
Man issued citation after causing collision that flipped his van, trapped him inside
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man was given a citation after he caused a collision that flipped the van he was driving and trapped him inside for a short time. The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29, emergency crews were called to the intersection of Walters Dr. and Tuttle Creek Blvd. with reports of an injury crash.
RCPD IDs drivers injured in Thanksgiving night crash
MANHATTAN —Two people were injured in an accident Thanksgiving night in Manhattan. Just after 11:30p.m. Thursday, a 2007 Mitsubishi Eclipse driven by Jose Orona, 25, Manhattan, was northbound on Seth Child Road at Anderson Avenue, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. The vehicle crossed from from...
KVOE
40 acres scorched following afternoon grass fire near Allen
Area fire crews responded to a minor grass fire just southwest of Allen Tuesday afternoon. Crews from Americus, Fire District 2 and Wabaunsee County were called to the intersection of Road H and 300, roughly six miles southwest of Allen, shortly after noon for a 150 acre grass fire. According to District 2 Chief Tharon Mott, crews found 40 acres on fire upon arrival and had the flames extinguished quickly.
WIBW
First Alert Weather: Winter Weather Ready special
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - 13 News First Alert Weather team produced this weather special Winter Weather Ready in preparation for Winter 2022. The special highlights winter weather hazards on the road and at home, heating safety, winter weather watches and warnings, precipitation types and Jeremy’s winter outlook for 2022.
Emporia gazette.com
They are the champions: Two Lyon County trees listed as biggest
As some people think about trees at this time of year, there are two in Lyon County which are absolutely off-limits. That's because they're “champions.”. The Kansas Forest Service lists an Osage-Orange tree in Emporia and a Texas Buckeye tree near Olpe as “Champion Trees of Kansas” for 2022, because they are the largest of their kind in the state.
WIBW
Driver collides with Minor Med building after mistaking gas pedal for brakes
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka driver collided with the Minor Med building after he mistook the gas pedal for the brakes. Emergency crews in Topeka were called to Minor Med at 1119 SW Gage Blvd. around 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 30, with reports that a car hit the building.
Doctor transfer plans are being announced in Junction City
There will be some doctor changes that will apply when Geary Community Hospital is merged into Stormont Vail Health on Jan. 1. Ashley King, GCH Public Relations Specialist, has confirmed that Dr. Jason Butler will remain at GCH in the emergency room on a full time basis. He has been employed by the Rural Health Clinic as a family practice physician. "And so we're excited that he will still be here to help with our population when they're at their most vulnerable point. "
Man hospitalized after car overturns in front yard of house
MANHATTAN —One person was injured in an accident just after 11:30p.m. Tuesday in Manhattan. According to the Riley County Police Department activity report, a 1995 Buick Regal driven by Alexander Arnwine, 19, of Manhattan was westbound in the 2600 Block on Kimball Avenue. The car left the roadway, struck...
Junction City Fire Department confirms a single fatality in an early morning fire
Junction City firefighters responded to residential working fire at 948 Grant Ave, lot 381. on Monday at 12:53 a.m.. Dispatch advised that a Trailer House was on fire. On arrival the trailer house was fully involved with fire. A single fatality was found inside the residence. The Kansas State Fire Marshal office was called. KSFM took over investigations once on scene and Engine crew remained on scene to assist with fire extinguishment and overhaul.
‘He was made for this’: Kansas native Justin Aaron on ‘The Voice’
LOS ANGELES, CA (KSNT) – And then there was 10… for now. With a trip to the semi’s on the line, the competition is getting tighter and tighter for Junction City native Justin Aaron and his journey on ‘The Voice.’ “He can sing whatever song anyone has given him,” Justin’s friend, Breena Toles said. “He […]
Victim: Kansas City man ransacked our home, our life
KANSAS CITY —A judge Monday sentenced a Kansas City-area man to 12 years in prison after he was convicted of multiple burglaries and thefts, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. In October, Isaiah J.J. Brown, 31, pleaded guilty to Burglary 2nd Degree, Stealing, two counts of Tampering...
WIBW
Officials search for group of women who jumped another, sent her to ER
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Manhattan officials are searching for a group of women that jumped another and sent her to the emergency room. The Riley Co. Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 3:45 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 27, officials were called to the Ascension Via Christy emergency room with reports of an injured woman.
