Baltimore, MD

ClutchPoints

Lamar Jackson is set to face the Ravens in Week 13 vs. Broncos, but it’s not what you think

With a matchup against Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens looming in Week 13, the Denver Broncos went out and got a Lamar Jackson of their own. The Broncos have signed former Chicago Bears defensive back Lamar Jackson to the practice squad after he cleared waivers, hilariously setting up the new addition to potentially face his namesake in Week 13, via Tom Pelissero.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Broncos sign Lamar Jackson to practice squad ahead of Ravens game

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Cornerback Lamar Jackson has been signed to the practice squad of the Denver Broncos. To make room for Jackson, the Broncos released wide receiver Kaden Davis and running back Tyreik McAllister from the practice squad on Tuesday. A third-year cornerback from from the University of Nebraska,...
DENVER, CO
The Baltimore Sun

Ravens film study: Why Greg Roman’s offense needs to be ‘faster’ before the snap

If anything has summed up the Ravens’ slow-going, late-snapping, barely-beating-the-play-clock offense this season, it might not be the delay-of-game penalty they took in the first quarter Sunday. It might be what came immediately afterward. After watching a flag turn second-and-goal at the Jaguars’ 10-yard line into second-and-goal at Jacksonville’s 15, the Ravens broke their huddle with ...
BALTIMORE, MD
RavenCountry

Week 13: Ravens Vs. Broncos Preview, Where to Watch, Prediction

Ravens are favored by 8.5 (SI Sportsbook) Television: CBS / WJZ Ch. 13 (Baltimore) Spanish Radio: La Mera Mera 1050 AM & WTTZ 93.5 FM (Tico Sports) The Ravens are 7-6 in regular season play vs. Denver, including a 5-1 mark in Baltimore. Under coach John Harbaugh, Baltimore is 4-3 against the Broncos during the regular season, posting a 3-1 mark at home. These teams last met at M&T Bank Stadium in 2018, with the Ravens winning 27-14.
BALTIMORE, MD
102.5 The Bone

Texans' current product is unwatchable, Ravens need to help Lamar Jackson, and call a damn timeout, Jeff Saturday

Alright everybody, we’re in the home stretch of the 2022 NFL regular season. We have learned a lot about the teams that make up this here league. Mainly, some of these teams are just not serious about themselves or the extremely talented players that they hire. First, we start off with a team that definitely wishes they could simulate the rest of their season.
HOUSTON, TX
The Baltimore Sun

Ravens’ Greg Roman has talked with Stanford about coaching vacancy, John Harbaugh says

Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman has spoken with Stanford about its head coaching vacancy, coach John Harbaugh confirmed Wednesday. Roman, who worked under then-Stanford coach Jim Harbaugh as the Cardinal’s tight ends coach and offensive tackles coach in 2009 and 2010, had been mentioned as a potential candidate for the job after David Shaw resigned Saturday. Shaw, a former Ravens ...
BALTIMORE, MD
RavenCountry

Month of December Has Been Kind to Ravens

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens like to finish strong and are one of the NFL's most dominant teams in the month of December. Baltimore is tied with the Dallas Cowboys for the third-best winning percentage in December, according to BetMaryland.com. "Last season, in particular, the Ravens entered December...
BALTIMORE, MD
lastwordonsports.com

The Baltimore Ravens Lack Clutch Mentality

The Baltimore Ravens lost to the Jacksonville Jaguars 28-27 in their latest game. Baltimore were clearly the better side for most of the game, but they were unable to take their chances. They settled for field goals after strong drives and, ultimately, did not play complementary football. The Ravens’inability to...
BALTIMORE, MD
Pro Football Rumors

Ravens OC Greg Roman on radar for Stanford HC job

Longtime Stanford head coach David Shaw stepped down from his post heading the Pac-12 program. The Cardinal will conduct their first coaching search in many years, and Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman is believed to be a part of that process. Stanford has discussed the position with Roman, according to...
STANFORD, CA

