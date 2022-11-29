ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: Lilian Dolores Ross Mitchell

Lilian Dolores Ross Mitchell passed away on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, in her home in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. She was born January 16 in Old Hickory, TN to Bennett Knox Ross and Gladys Guyrene Abney Ross. She graduated from Dupont High School in Old Hickory, Tennessee. She graduated from Middle Tennessee...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: Barbara Elizabeth ‘Sissy’ Washington Dismukes

Mrs. Barbara Elizabeth “Sissy” Washington Dismukes, age 97, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away Monday, November 28, 2022. She was born Sunday, January 25, 1925 in the front room at Springfield, the family farm on Manson Pike, to the late Francis Alfred Washington and Nell Koester Washington of Nashville, TN. Being the first daughter after three sons, Barbara was called Sissy.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: Richard Albert Schenck

Richard Albert Schenck of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, he was 85 years old. He was born in Trenton, NJ to the late George and Josephine Schenck. In addition to his parents, he is preceded by his wife, Nancy Schenck and son, Ricky Schenck. He is...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: Tammy Louise Davis

Tammy Louise Davis passed away on Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at Stonecrest Hospital, she was 58 years old. She was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County. Tammy was a domestic engineer and a yard sale queen. Tammy was preceded in death by her parents, James V. and Jenny Johnson Herman;...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: Helen Morton Tucker Smith

Helen Morton Tucker Smith, age 100 of Murfreesboro, died peacefully at her home surrounded by her loved ones on Saturday, November 26, 2022. She was a native of Winchester, TN and a daughter of the late Clint and Betty Tucker. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: Jordan Avery Goss

Jordan Avery Goss passed away on Thursday, November 24, 2022, he was 29 years old. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Garrison Thomas and Douglas and Betty Goss. He is survived by his parents, Senise and Avery Goss; sisters, Jessica Goss and Stephanie Young (Tim); niece, Violet Young; grandparents, Brenda and Loran Cowan and Dinelle Thomas; aunts, Margie Thomas, Stormy Thomas; uncles, Doug Goss (Susan), Larry Goss (Janie), and Robert “Bud” Thomas (Tonya); and many other family and friends.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: Marilyn Formato

Marilyn Formato, age 75, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Monday, November 21st, 2022, at Viviant Healthcare. She was born on August 17th, 1947, in Murphysboro, IL. In 1986, Marilyn moved to Murfreesboro, TN, with her husband, Robert “Bob” Formato, where they lived for the next 36 years together.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: Maichanh Sithoumma

Mrs. Maichanh Sithoumma, age 83, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away peacefully with her family by her side Tuesday, November 22, 2022. She was born in Laos to the late Khamphanh and La Vichidvongsa. Mrs. Sithoumma enjoyed going to temple and was a part of Wat Lao Buddharam Temple. She was...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: Wade Carlton Plunkett

Wade Carlton Plunkett passed away at his residence on Sunday, November 20, 2022, he was 64 years old. He was a native of Kentucky and a resident of Rutherford County. Wade served in the United States Air Force. Wade was preceded in death by his parents, William Plunkett and Bertha...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: Cheryl Monckton Mote

Cheryl Monckton Mote of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, November 19, 2022, she was 72 years old. She was a native of Decatur GA and was preceded in death by her parents, Harold Monckton and Ivalyne Jones Monckton and a sister, Pam Burris. Mrs. Mote was retired from Mansfield,...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: Nancy Ann Weese

Nancy Ann Weese peacefully went home to be with our Lord on Sunday, November 20, 2022, she was 88 years old. Nancy is best remembered as a loving Mother, Sister, Grandmother, Aunt and friend!. Nancy was a beautiful, sassy spit fire with a heart of gold and infectious little laugh....
SMYRNA, TN
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: Aria Hardison

Aria Hardison of Murfreesboro Tennessee passed away on Saturday, November 19, 2022, she was 7 years old. She is survived by her parents, Alan & Jackie Hardison; grandparents, Anthony & Tasca Hardison, Steve & Stacie Brewer; great-grandmother, Georgia Brewer; aunt, Alli Davenport; uncle, Brandon (Alli) Davenport; aunt, Whitney Hardison; aunt, Amy Arnold; uncle, Chris (Amy) Arnold; cousins, Sloane & Dawson Davenport and Sophia & Elizabeth Arnold.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

Ribbon Cutting: Whataburger in Murfreesboro

Whataburger held its ribbon cutting on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at 1835 Old Fort Parkway in Murfreesboro. Since 1950, Whataburger has been serving hot, made-to-order burgers and more with a smile. Cooking up breakfast, lunch, and dinner—from burgers and chicken sandwiches to biscuits and pancakes—to satisfy the heartiest appetites in Murfreesboro, TN. Visit our dining area at our Old Fort Parkway at 1835 Old Fort Parkway.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: Terry Jerome Archibald

Mr. Terry Jerome Archibald, age 74, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee went to be with the Lord on Friday, November 18, 2022. He was born in Louisville, MS to the late Johnny Archibald, Jr. and Mary Eloise Kemp Wheeler. Mr. Archibald proudly served his country in the United States Army. He worked...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: Doak Allen Sharrock

Doak Allen Sharrock, a loving son, supportive brother, dedicated uncle, and avid sports fan entered the arms of his Savior peacefully at home on November 21, 2022. Doak was born on November 11, 1955, in Ypsilanti, Michigan to a proud Robert and Elaine Sharrock. He graduated from Smyrna High School...
SMYRNA, TN
Rutherford Source

Photo of the Week: November 28, 2022

Each week, we will bring you a photo of the week, showcasing the sights of Rutherford County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event, or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
Rutherford Source

Nashville’s Weekly Most Wanted as of November 29, 2022

Here is the latest Top 10 most wanted in Nashville as of November 29, 2022, provided by Metro Criminal Warrants Division. Wanted for Aggravated Child Endangerment, Reckless Endangerment, Burglary x8, Aggravated Assault, and Vandalism. Last seen unknown. Anyone with information regarding this subject, please notify the MNPD by calling 615-862-8600...
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

2 Kentucky Teens Charged With Murder of Nashville Gas Station Employee

November 29, 2022 – Two 15-year-olds from Kentucky have been charged with murder in Juvenile Court for the fatal shooting of Vishal Patel, 36, at the Kwik Sak, 4890 Lebanon Pike, Monday afternoon. Shawn Davis and Demarcus Boyd entered the gas station just after 4 p.m. and had a brief interaction with Patel, an employee of Kwik Sak, before Davis pulled out a handgun and shot Patel. MORE CRIME NEWS.
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

Pedestrian Dies Attempting to Cross Opry Mills Drive in Nashville

A pedestrian critically injured Saturday night while attempting to cross Opry Mills Drive has died from his injuries. The preliminary investigation shows that Charles Joyner, 77, was in the crosswalk with his daughter, Patricia Iezzi, 57, when both were struck just after 10 p.m. by the driver of a 2020 Volvo SUV, Chelsea Newman, 32. They had disembarked from the General Jackson Showboat and were among a group of pedestrians in the crosswalk.
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

Rutherford Source

Murfreesboro, TN
5K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Weather, Traffic, High School and MTSU Sports & Community Events Information in Murfreesboro and all of Rutherford County, Tennessee

 https://rutherfordsource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy