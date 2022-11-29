Jordan Avery Goss passed away on Thursday, November 24, 2022, he was 29 years old. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Garrison Thomas and Douglas and Betty Goss. He is survived by his parents, Senise and Avery Goss; sisters, Jessica Goss and Stephanie Young (Tim); niece, Violet Young; grandparents, Brenda and Loran Cowan and Dinelle Thomas; aunts, Margie Thomas, Stormy Thomas; uncles, Doug Goss (Susan), Larry Goss (Janie), and Robert “Bud” Thomas (Tonya); and many other family and friends.

MURFREESBORO, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO