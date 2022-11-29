Read full article on original website
OBITUARY: Lilian Dolores Ross Mitchell
Lilian Dolores Ross Mitchell passed away on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, in her home in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. She was born January 16 in Old Hickory, TN to Bennett Knox Ross and Gladys Guyrene Abney Ross. She graduated from Dupont High School in Old Hickory, Tennessee. She graduated from Middle Tennessee...
OBITUARY: Barbara Elizabeth ‘Sissy’ Washington Dismukes
Mrs. Barbara Elizabeth “Sissy” Washington Dismukes, age 97, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away Monday, November 28, 2022. She was born Sunday, January 25, 1925 in the front room at Springfield, the family farm on Manson Pike, to the late Francis Alfred Washington and Nell Koester Washington of Nashville, TN. Being the first daughter after three sons, Barbara was called Sissy.
OBITUARY: Richard Albert Schenck
Richard Albert Schenck of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, he was 85 years old. He was born in Trenton, NJ to the late George and Josephine Schenck. In addition to his parents, he is preceded by his wife, Nancy Schenck and son, Ricky Schenck. He is...
OBITUARY: Tammy Louise Davis
Tammy Louise Davis passed away on Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at Stonecrest Hospital, she was 58 years old. She was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County. Tammy was a domestic engineer and a yard sale queen. Tammy was preceded in death by her parents, James V. and Jenny Johnson Herman;...
OBITUARY: Helen Morton Tucker Smith
Helen Morton Tucker Smith, age 100 of Murfreesboro, died peacefully at her home surrounded by her loved ones on Saturday, November 26, 2022. She was a native of Winchester, TN and a daughter of the late Clint and Betty Tucker. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in...
OBITUARY: Jordan Avery Goss
Jordan Avery Goss passed away on Thursday, November 24, 2022, he was 29 years old. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Garrison Thomas and Douglas and Betty Goss. He is survived by his parents, Senise and Avery Goss; sisters, Jessica Goss and Stephanie Young (Tim); niece, Violet Young; grandparents, Brenda and Loran Cowan and Dinelle Thomas; aunts, Margie Thomas, Stormy Thomas; uncles, Doug Goss (Susan), Larry Goss (Janie), and Robert “Bud” Thomas (Tonya); and many other family and friends.
OBITUARY: Marilyn Formato
Marilyn Formato, age 75, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Monday, November 21st, 2022, at Viviant Healthcare. She was born on August 17th, 1947, in Murphysboro, IL. In 1986, Marilyn moved to Murfreesboro, TN, with her husband, Robert “Bob” Formato, where they lived for the next 36 years together.
OBITUARY: Maichanh Sithoumma
Mrs. Maichanh Sithoumma, age 83, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away peacefully with her family by her side Tuesday, November 22, 2022. She was born in Laos to the late Khamphanh and La Vichidvongsa. Mrs. Sithoumma enjoyed going to temple and was a part of Wat Lao Buddharam Temple. She was...
OBITUARY: Wade Carlton Plunkett
Wade Carlton Plunkett passed away at his residence on Sunday, November 20, 2022, he was 64 years old. He was a native of Kentucky and a resident of Rutherford County. Wade served in the United States Air Force. Wade was preceded in death by his parents, William Plunkett and Bertha...
OBITUARY: Cheryl Monckton Mote
Cheryl Monckton Mote of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, November 19, 2022, she was 72 years old. She was a native of Decatur GA and was preceded in death by her parents, Harold Monckton and Ivalyne Jones Monckton and a sister, Pam Burris. Mrs. Mote was retired from Mansfield,...
OBITUARY: Nancy Ann Weese
Nancy Ann Weese peacefully went home to be with our Lord on Sunday, November 20, 2022, she was 88 years old. Nancy is best remembered as a loving Mother, Sister, Grandmother, Aunt and friend!. Nancy was a beautiful, sassy spit fire with a heart of gold and infectious little laugh....
OBITUARY: Aria Hardison
Aria Hardison of Murfreesboro Tennessee passed away on Saturday, November 19, 2022, she was 7 years old. She is survived by her parents, Alan & Jackie Hardison; grandparents, Anthony & Tasca Hardison, Steve & Stacie Brewer; great-grandmother, Georgia Brewer; aunt, Alli Davenport; uncle, Brandon (Alli) Davenport; aunt, Whitney Hardison; aunt, Amy Arnold; uncle, Chris (Amy) Arnold; cousins, Sloane & Dawson Davenport and Sophia & Elizabeth Arnold.
Ribbon Cutting: Whataburger in Murfreesboro
Whataburger held its ribbon cutting on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at 1835 Old Fort Parkway in Murfreesboro. Since 1950, Whataburger has been serving hot, made-to-order burgers and more with a smile. Cooking up breakfast, lunch, and dinner—from burgers and chicken sandwiches to biscuits and pancakes—to satisfy the heartiest appetites in Murfreesboro, TN. Visit our dining area at our Old Fort Parkway at 1835 Old Fort Parkway.
OBITUARY: Terry Jerome Archibald
Mr. Terry Jerome Archibald, age 74, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee went to be with the Lord on Friday, November 18, 2022. He was born in Louisville, MS to the late Johnny Archibald, Jr. and Mary Eloise Kemp Wheeler. Mr. Archibald proudly served his country in the United States Army. He worked...
OBITUARY: Doak Allen Sharrock
Doak Allen Sharrock, a loving son, supportive brother, dedicated uncle, and avid sports fan entered the arms of his Savior peacefully at home on November 21, 2022. Doak was born on November 11, 1955, in Ypsilanti, Michigan to a proud Robert and Elaine Sharrock. He graduated from Smyrna High School...
Photo of the Week: November 28, 2022
Each week, we will bring you a photo of the week, showcasing the sights of Rutherford County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event, or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.
Nashville’s Weekly Most Wanted as of November 29, 2022
Here is the latest Top 10 most wanted in Nashville as of November 29, 2022, provided by Metro Criminal Warrants Division. Wanted for Aggravated Child Endangerment, Reckless Endangerment, Burglary x8, Aggravated Assault, and Vandalism. Last seen unknown. Anyone with information regarding this subject, please notify the MNPD by calling 615-862-8600...
Hydration Therapy Clinic Vida-Flo to Open New Location in Murfreesboro
Vida-Flo, a pioneer in the IV-Hydration and Vitamin Infusion industry, will open its newest location in Murfreesboro, Tennessee on Monday, December 19 at 2909 Old Fort Parkway, Suite 101. Owned and managed by The Vida Group, Vida-Flo Murfreesboro is a hydration therapy clinic that equips people with nutrients needed to...
2 Kentucky Teens Charged With Murder of Nashville Gas Station Employee
November 29, 2022 – Two 15-year-olds from Kentucky have been charged with murder in Juvenile Court for the fatal shooting of Vishal Patel, 36, at the Kwik Sak, 4890 Lebanon Pike, Monday afternoon. Shawn Davis and Demarcus Boyd entered the gas station just after 4 p.m. and had a brief interaction with Patel, an employee of Kwik Sak, before Davis pulled out a handgun and shot Patel. MORE CRIME NEWS.
Pedestrian Dies Attempting to Cross Opry Mills Drive in Nashville
A pedestrian critically injured Saturday night while attempting to cross Opry Mills Drive has died from his injuries. The preliminary investigation shows that Charles Joyner, 77, was in the crosswalk with his daughter, Patricia Iezzi, 57, when both were struck just after 10 p.m. by the driver of a 2020 Volvo SUV, Chelsea Newman, 32. They had disembarked from the General Jackson Showboat and were among a group of pedestrians in the crosswalk.
