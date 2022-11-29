Tish Cyrus Debuts New Man Dominic Purcell After Ex Billy Ray Cyrus Announces Engagement

mega

Tish Cyrus has a new man in her life!

Miley and Noah Cyrus ' mom seemingly confirmed her new relationship with actor Dominic Purcell over the weekend, posting a sweet photo of the two cuddled up together via her Instagram Story on Sunday, November 27.

mega

"Thanks for the cute photo @vijatm," the 55-year-old captioned the poolside PDA snap of the apparent couple embracing . Tish added a red heart emoji to the photo along with the Prison Break star's Instagram account.

PICKING SIDES? SEE WHICH PARENT NOAH CYRUS NO LONGER FOLLOWS ON INSTAGRAM

Purcell's youngest daughter, Lily , also offered a glimpse of the couple from the same day, per Page Six , showing the new flames arm-in-arm outside along with the caption, "Cute."

mega

Purcell shares Joseph , 23, Audrey , 21, Lily, 19, and Augustus , also 19, with ex-wife Rebecca Williamson . Aside from Tish's musical daughters, she shares son Braison , 28, with Billy Ray Cyrus . Tish is also mom to Brandi , 35, and Trace , 33.

Tish's decision to go Instagram Official with the actor comes months after she filed for divorce from Billy Ray in April following 28 years of marriage.

As for her former flame, the "Achy Breaky Heart" hitmaker has also moved on with much younger Australian singer Firerose . Billy Ray and Firerose sparked engagement rumors in September, with the Hannah Montana alum confirming he popped the question earlier this month .

"She's the real deal," Billy Ray gushed of his fiancée during the couple's recent interview together. The soon-to-be married duo first met on the Disney hit series when Firerose was a then-aspiring teen.

The two stayed in contact ever since that first interaction 12 years ago, going on to become songwriting partners until their relationship turned romantic.

Firerose explained during the interview that her fiancé confided in her a lot when it came to what was going on in his personal life over the years, seemingly referring to his estranged relationship with Tish. "I was just the best friend I could possibly be, supporting him."

mega

Eventually when Billy Ray was able to move on from his divorce with Tish — it was the third time that the exes filed for divorce — he recalled asking Firerose to be more than friends, and the rest was history.

MILEY CYRUS ADMITS SHE FELT 'ANXIOUS' & 'SCARED' WHILE ON STAGE IN MEXICO AFTER BILLY RAY CYRUS GETS ENGAGED

"When we began sharing the music, it just evolved more into, as musical soulmates, to soulmates , happy, pure love that to me, I didn't know could exist," Billy Ray said of how they fell in love. "Again, we're musicians, first and foremost, both of us. And we found this harmony, and this rhythm, this melody to life."

Billy Ray proposed to Firerose in August, saying: "'I love you. I wanna make this official. I wanna be with you forever,'" as the bride-to-be recalled.