White Supremacist Nick Fuentes Spills About Mar-A-Lago Dinner With Trump
"I’m... embarrassed in a certain sense because, you know, this has become a little bit of a scandal for President Trump,” Fuentes noted on his podcast.
Kanye West says Trump ‘really impressed’ with white supremacist Nick Fuentes after Mar-a-Lago meeting
Kanye West has said Donald Trump is really impressed with white supremacist Nick Fuentes, following his visit to meet the one-time president at his Mar-a-Lago residence.The rapper, who has legally changed his name to Ye, made the comments in a two-minute campaign-style teaser video on Twitter.Ye began by saying the former president was perturbed about being asked to be his running mate in the 2024 presidential elections.“The thing that Trump was most perturbed about [is] me asking him to be my vice president,” Ye said in the video, titled “Mar-a-Lago debrief”.“I think that was, like, lower on the...
McConnell says Trump is 'highly unlikely to ever be elected president' amid furor over dinner with Kanye West and white supremacist Nick Fuentes
"There is no room in the Republican Party for antisemitism or white supremacy and anyone meeting with people advocating that point of view," he said.
Steve Bannon brands Kanye West and Nick Fuentes visiting Mar-a-Lago a ‘trolling operation’
Steve Bannon has called out Kanye West and Nick Fuentes for meeting with Donald Trump to make him look "irrelevant" and "not focused" on his presidential campaign.Trump was criticised for having dinner with West, who has been slammed for recent antisemitic comments, and white supremist Fuentes - but claims he knew 'nothing about' him."Let's be blunt...it was a trolling operation", Bannon said on Real America's Voice. "The staff should know that, the staff should be on top of that, the staff should be doing interventions into this if that's the case."Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Kanye West to buy Parler as George Floyd estate threaten to sue - liveKanye West hits out at Pete Davidson and Trevor NoahGeorge Floyd’s family may sue Kanye West over claims about his death
Trump Was 'Screaming at Me' Says Kanye—Full Transcript of Mar-a-Lago Video
Kanye West has shared a debrief video on Twitter of his recent meeting with Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago.
Kanye West drops US presidency campaign video taking aim at Donald Trump
Kanye West has released his much-anticipated US presidential campaign video for 2024, taking aim at Donald Trump.The rapper, also known as Ye, revealed that he asked Trump to run as his Vice President - an offer that promptly was shot down.He also alleged that Trump spoke derogatorily about Kim Kardashian, and the rapper criticised the former president for not “freeing the January sixers.”West claims Trump started “screaming” at him across the table saying he’s going to lose, to which he says he replied: “Hold on Trump, you’re talking to Ye.”Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Kanye West to buy Parler as George Floyd estate threaten to sue - liveKanye West hits out at Pete Davidson and Trevor NoahGeorge Floyd’s family may sue Kanye West over claims about his death
Jimmy Kimmel Brutally Roasts Donald Trump, Kanye West and Nick Fuentes
Jimmy Kimmel returned from Thanksgiving break on Monday and could not wait to start talking about what he described as a “meeting of the mindless at Mar-a-Lago” between Donald Trump, Kanye West and “white supremacist slash Holocaust denier” Nick Fuentes. “And you know this one was...
Ex-GOP congressman says Trump's Mar-a-Lago dinner with white supremacist Nick Fuentes 'further diminishes' the former president as a 'serious' political figure
"This is simply inexcusable that he would have dinner with this noted white nationalist, antisemite Nick Fuentes," former Rep. Dent said of Trump.
MTG Says Trump Should Stop Hanging Out With the Kind of Racist Riff Raff MTG Hangs Out With
The fallout from former President Donald Trump’s dinner with Ye and white supremacist Nick Fuentes has apparently resulted in new restrictions on who can meet with Trump at Mar-a-Lago, and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene thinks that’s a great idea. That’s the same Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene who spoke...
‘The View': Sunny Hostin Says Kanye ‘Ye’ West Is a White Supremacist at This Point, ‘Mental Problems or Not’ (Video)
”He is exhibiting antisemitic behavior, bigotry, racism,“ Hostin said. “The View” host Sunny Hostin thinks it’s just about time to officially be referring to Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, as a white supremacist. To kick off Monday’s Hot Topics discussion, the women of “The...
Trump said Kanye West is a 'seriously troubled man, who happens to be Black,' and defends controversial Mar-a-Lago dinner
Trump recently hosted Kanye West at a controversial dinner at Mar-a-Lago along with white supremacist Nick Fuentes.
Mike Pence said Donald Trump was 'wrong' for hosting white supremacist Nick Fuentes at Mar-a-Lago, saying he 'should apologize without qualification'
Trump said the dinner was intended to host Kanye West at Mar-a-Lago, but the rapper arrived with guests whom Trump said he "knew nothing about."
GOP Sens. Bill Cassidy and Susan Collins condemn Trump for dinner with 'racist antisemites' Nick Fuentes and Kanye West
Cassidy and Collins, both of whom voted to convict Trump after January 6, are among the first GOP senators to weigh in on the dinner.
Trump ignored pleas from advisers to condemn Nick Fuentes after Kanye meeting, report says
Donald Trump’s political bruising in response to his meeting with one of America’s most prominent racists only grew worse due to his unwillingness to take advice from his own advisers and condemn the man’s views, according to a new report.The Guardian reported on Monday that Mr Trump’s advisers pleaded with him in the hours and days after his meeting with Kanye West to condemn Nick Fuentes, a white nationalist and antisemite famous in far-right circles and loathed by the left for his frequently espoused racist and anti-Jewish views. Mr Fuentes attended Mr West’s meeting with the former president at...
Trump's Kanye, Nick Fuentes Dinner Shows He's 'Unfit to Run': Meghan McCain
The conservative pundit slammed the former president for his recent meeting with Kanye West and white supremacist Fuentes.
Trump Doubles Down on Defending Meeting With Kanye, Nick Fuentes
Donald Trump took to Truth Social to reveal more details of his recent Mar-a-Lago meeting with Kanye West, and denied having any previous connection to Fuentes.
Trump and Melania ‘sick’ over Jan 6 detainees and will pardon them if reelected, Marjorie Taylor Greene says
Marjorie Taylor Greene defended former president Donald Trump from accusations that he could have pardoned people in prison for their role in the January 6 riot, saying he is “sick” over their treatment and would pardon them if he wins in 2024.The Georgia representative spoke on former Trump adviser Steve Bannon’s podcast after Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, posted a video talking about his dinner with Mr Trump and white nationalist Nick Fuentes. In the video, Ye said he asked Mr Trump why he did not free people who were involved in the January 6 riot....
Trump news – live: Trump ignored advisers’ pleas to condemn Nick Fuentes after Mar-a-Lago Kanye West meeting
Leading Republicans have declined to criticise Donald Trump directly after he confirmed meeting at Mar-a-Lago with antisemitic rapper Kanye West, aka Ye, and his associate Nick Fuentes, one of the US’s most notorious white supremacist activists.The former president has sharply criticised Mr West and ramped up his efforts to distance himself from their recent meeting, in which the disgraced artist apparently told Mr Trump he was running for president in 2024.Mr Trump issued a statement via Truth Social calling the rapper a “seriously troubled man, who just happens to be black” and once again denied knowing Mr Fuentes, the...
Jared Kushner, Ivanka May Be 'FBI Informants' Against Donald Trump: Cohen
The former president's ex-personal attorney Michael Cohen speculated the reason Ivanka Trump won't be returning to her father's 2024 presidential campaign.
Trump's Dinner With Kanye West and Nick Fuentes Vindicates His Enemies | Opinion
Given that Trump never apologizes for anything he has done and is unlikely to disavow his dinner companions, this incident shouldn't be forgotten.
