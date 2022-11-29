ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheWrap

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Kanye West says Trump ‘really impressed’ with white supremacist Nick Fuentes after Mar-a-Lago meeting

Kanye West has said Donald Trump is really impressed with white supremacist Nick Fuentes, following his visit to meet the one-time president at his Mar-a-Lago residence.The rapper, who has legally changed his name to Ye, made the comments in a two-minute campaign-style teaser video on Twitter.Ye began by saying the former president was perturbed about being asked to be his running mate in the 2024 presidential elections.“The thing that Trump was most perturbed about [is] me asking him to be my vice president,” Ye said in the video, titled “Mar-a-Lago debrief”.“I think that was, like, lower on the...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Steve Bannon brands Kanye West and Nick Fuentes visiting Mar-a-Lago a ‘trolling operation’

Steve Bannon has called out Kanye West and Nick Fuentes for meeting with Donald Trump to make him look "irrelevant" and "not focused" on his presidential campaign.Trump was criticised for having dinner with West, who has been slammed for recent antisemitic comments, and white supremist Fuentes - but claims he knew 'nothing about' him."Let's be blunt...it was a trolling operation", Bannon said on Real America's Voice. "The staff should know that, the staff should be on top of that, the staff should be doing interventions into this if that's the case."Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Kanye West to buy Parler as George Floyd estate threaten to sue - liveKanye West hits out at Pete Davidson and Trevor NoahGeorge Floyd’s family may sue Kanye West over claims about his death
The Independent

Kanye West drops US presidency campaign video taking aim at Donald Trump

Kanye West has released his much-anticipated US presidential campaign video for 2024, taking aim at Donald Trump.The rapper, also known as Ye, revealed that he asked Trump to run as his Vice President - an offer that promptly was shot down.He also alleged that Trump spoke derogatorily about Kim Kardashian, and the rapper criticised the former president for not “freeing the January sixers.”West claims Trump started “screaming” at him across the table saying he’s going to lose, to which he says he replied: “Hold on Trump, you’re talking to Ye.”Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Kanye West to buy Parler as George Floyd estate threaten to sue - liveKanye West hits out at Pete Davidson and Trevor NoahGeorge Floyd’s family may sue Kanye West over claims about his death
The Independent

Trump ignored pleas from advisers to condemn Nick Fuentes after Kanye meeting, report says

Donald Trump’s political bruising in response to his meeting with one of America’s most prominent racists only grew worse due to his unwillingness to take advice from his own advisers and condemn the man’s views, according to a new report.The Guardian reported on Monday that Mr Trump’s advisers pleaded with him in the hours and days after his meeting with Kanye West to condemn Nick Fuentes, a white nationalist and antisemite famous in far-right circles and loathed by the left for his frequently espoused racist and anti-Jewish views. Mr Fuentes attended Mr West’s meeting with the former president at...
NEW JERSEY STATE
The Independent

Trump and Melania ‘sick’ over Jan 6 detainees and will pardon them if reelected, Marjorie Taylor Greene says

Marjorie Taylor Greene defended former president Donald Trump from accusations that he could have pardoned people in prison for their role in the January 6 riot, saying he is “sick” over their treatment and would pardon them if he wins in 2024.The Georgia representative spoke on former Trump adviser Steve Bannon’s podcast after Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, posted a video talking about his dinner with Mr Trump and white nationalist Nick Fuentes. In the video, Ye said he asked Mr Trump why he did not free people who were involved in the January 6 riot....
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Trump news – live: Trump ignored advisers’ pleas to condemn Nick Fuentes after Mar-a-Lago Kanye West meeting

Leading Republicans have declined to criticise Donald Trump directly after he confirmed meeting at Mar-a-Lago with antisemitic rapper Kanye West, aka Ye, and his associate Nick Fuentes, one of the US’s most notorious white supremacist activists.The former president has sharply criticised Mr West and ramped up his efforts to distance himself from their recent meeting, in which the disgraced artist apparently told Mr Trump he was running for president in 2024.Mr Trump issued a statement via Truth Social calling the rapper a “seriously troubled man, who just happens to be black” and once again denied knowing Mr Fuentes, the...
TheWrap

TheWrap

Los Angeles, CA
57K+
Followers
32K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinion

 https://www.thewrap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy