Baltimore, MD

The Baltimore Sun

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson’s vulgar tweet was ‘so out of of character for him,’ coach John Harbaugh says

Ravens coach John Harbaugh said Monday that quarterback Lamar Jackson’s postgame tweet Sunday in which he lashed out at a fan was “so out of character for him” and a reminder of the perils of social media. About an hour after the Ravens’ 28-27 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, Jackson, a pending free agent, responded to a fan who’d tagged him in a tweet saying the Ravens should not commit to ...
BALTIMORE, MD
Larry Brown Sports

Robert Griffin III has bold message for Packers

Robert Griffin III delivered a bold message for the Green Bay Packers. Griffin was speaking on ESPN’s “Monday Night Countdown” program ahead of the Week 12 Monday Night Football game between Indianapolis and Pittsburgh. RG3 said that he thinks the Packers should hold out the injured Aaron Rodgers in order to give Jordan Love an opportunity.
GREEN BAY, WI
CBS Denver

Broncos come to Russell Wilson's defense over latest insult

The Denver Broncos haven't been able to adequately protect Russell Wilson, who is on pace to get sacked a career-high 56 times this season behind a patchwork offensive line and a bunch of replacements at receiver and running back. Several of his teammates, though, doggedly defended their clobbered quarterback from the latest arrow directed his way, a report on an NFL Network podcast that the QB had "lost" some members of the locker room as the Broncos spiral through a hugely disappointing season. "I'll say this: I'll say Russ is an amazing leader," safety Justin Simmons said. "He's an amazing...
DENVER, CO
KHQ Right Now

Michael Penix Jr. undecided on NFL draft but will play in UW Huskies’ bowl game

SEATTLE – Michael Penix Jr. has not played his last game at Washington. Though UW’s redshirt junior quarterback – who leads the nation with 4,354 passing yards – has yet to decide if he’ll enter the 2023 NFL draft, he confirmed in a virtual news conference Monday that he plans to play in the Huskies’ to-be-determined bowl game.
SEATTLE, WA
stadiumjourney.com

M&T Bank Stadium - Baltimore Ravens

Photos by Lloyd Brown and Richard Smith, Stadium Journey. M&T Bank Stadium 1101 Russell St Baltimore, MD 21230. The Baltimore Ravens gave the fans of “Charm City” a new beginning in 1996 when they started operation after the Cleveland Browns moved to the Maryland city. As part of a settlement between the league and the city of Cleveland, Art Modell was required to leave the Browns’ history and records in Cleveland for a replacement team. Since their “new beginning,” the Ravens have won two Super Bowl titles.
