The Denver Broncos haven't been able to adequately protect Russell Wilson, who is on pace to get sacked a career-high 56 times this season behind a patchwork offensive line and a bunch of replacements at receiver and running back. Several of his teammates, though, doggedly defended their clobbered quarterback from the latest arrow directed his way, a report on an NFL Network podcast that the QB had "lost" some members of the locker room as the Broncos spiral through a hugely disappointing season. "I'll say this: I'll say Russ is an amazing leader," safety Justin Simmons said. "He's an amazing...

DENVER, CO ・ 2 HOURS AGO