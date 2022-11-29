Read full article on original website
Detroit Red Wings don't measure up to Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday, lose, 4-2, at LCA
The Detroit Red Wings' winning streak came to an end as they struggled against an opponent with elite skill. The Toronto Maple Leafs, in second place and one spot ahead of the Wings in the Atlantic Division, chased Ville Husso and forced the Wings to chase most of the night Monday at Little Caesars Arena. The Wings took shots at Matt Murray but lacked for top-notch chances, and that resulted in a 4-2 loss that ended a stretch of four straight victories and points in five games. It also spoiled the first time the Wings wore their retro sweaters this season.
NHL
Bruins Place Anton Stralman On Waivers
BOSTON - Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, November 28, that the team has placed defenseman Anton Stralman on waivers. Stralman, 36, has appeared in eight games with the Bruins in 2022-23. The 5-foot-11, 193-pound defenseman has skated in 938 career NHL games with Arizona, Florida, Tampa Bay, N.Y. Rangers, Columbus and Toronto, totaling 63 goals and 230 assists for 293 points. The Tibro, Sweden native was originally selected by the Toronto Maple Leafs in the seventh round (216th overall) of the 2005 NHL Entry Draft.
NHL
Talkin' Isles: Leo Komarov
Uncle Leo joins episode 35 of the Talkin' Isles podcast. Subscribe to Talkin' Isles on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Simplecast. Episodes to drop every second Wednesday. Past episodes can be found here. Former Islanders winger - and everyone's favorite uncle - Leo Komarov joins episode 35 of the podcast. Greg...
Yardbarker
Sharks’ Goaltending Situation No Longer an Issue
The San Jose Sharks have struggled to find consistent goaltending over the past few years. After making it to the Stanley Cup Final in 2016, they were able to get two good years out of a Martin Jones and Aaron Dell tandem. However, like all good things, it would not last forever. With no true elite prospects in the system and less-than-stellar goaltending in the 2020-21 season with a Jones and Devin Dubnyk combo, the Sharks decided to rejuvenate the pipeline.
NHL
5 TAKEAWAYS: Oilers 4, Panthers 3 (OT)
With the Oilers trailing 3-2 late in the third period, Evan Bouchard scored with 4.4 seconds left in regulation to get the game to overtime. Just 22 seconds into the extra frame, Leon Draisaitl took a pass from Connor McDavid on a 2-on-1 and scored to lock in the win for Edmonton.
NHL
Caps Take on Kraken
Washington's season long six-game journey continues on Thursday night when it makes its second ever visit to the Emerald City to take on the Seattle Kraken. The Caps split the first two games of the trip, falling in New Jersey on Saturday before taking down the Canucks in Vancouver on Tuesday, with both contests decided by identical 5-1 scores.
Yardbarker
Canadiens’ GM Comments Reveal Rebuild Process
The Montreal Canadiens continue to surprise – on the ice and from the front office. The veil of secrecy around the team has been a complaint by many for several years. Now, under new general manager (GM) Kent Hughes, it has taken a 180-degree shift. The new regime provides information on a variety of subjects often. It has also been consistently and refreshingly honest. Obviously, there is a limit on what they provide the media, but there isn’t any doubt that what he does provide has been the truth, and if he is unable to answer, he has been clear that he can’t and why.
NHL
Avalanche at Jets
AVALANCHE (12-6-1) at JETS (13-6-1) 8 p.m. ET; TSN3, ALT, ESPN+, SN NOW. Artturi Lehkonen -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Mikko Rantanen. Injured: Gabriel Landeskog (knee surgery), Darren Helm (lower body), Valeri Nichushkin (ankle surgery), Bowen Byram (lower body), Shane Bowers (upper body), Kurtis MacDermid (lower-body), Evan Rodrigues (lower body) Jets...
NHL
Kane, Toews to play on same line when Blackhawks host Oilers
CHICAGO -- Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews will play together on the top line in an attempt to get the struggling Chicago Blackhawks going when they host the Edmonton Oilers at United Center on Wednesday (9:30 p.m. ET; TNT, SN360, SNW, TVAS). "It's been done before, but I haven't done...
NHL
Get in the Holiday Spirit with LA Kings Toy Drives
The Kings will be accepting new and gently-used toys and books prior to their games on December 3, 17, 20 and 22!. Give back this holiday season with the LA Kings! The Kings will be accepting donations of toys and books for kids ages 0-18 before home games on December 3, 17, 20 and 22.
NHL
Game Preview: 11.29.22 vs. CAR
PIT: 11-7-4 (25 points) | CAR: 11-6-5 (27 points) WATCH: ATTSN (LOCAL), ESPN+ (NATIONAL) | LISTEN: 105.9 The X, Penguins Radio Network. The Penguins take on the Carolina Hurricanes at PPG Paints Arena for their first of three matchups this season. Doors to the arena will open at 6:00 PM. Last season the Penguins went 1-1-1 versus the Hurricanes and 1-1-0 at home. Sidney Crosby led the Penguins against Carolina with four points (3G-1A) in three games played. He scored a goal in each one of the three games. The Penguins are 12-5-2 in their last 19 games against the Hurricanes overall dating back to Jan. 17, 2016. -The Penguins have points in seven of their last 10 home games against Carolina (5-3-2). Going back further, they are 12-5-2 over their last 19 home games versus them. Pittsburgh is 3-0-0 against Metropolitan Division opponents this year, outscoring their opponents by a combined 14-5 margin.
NHL
The Master Blaster of Long, Long Ago | 40 YEARS WITH STAN
Stan Fischler shares the story of Larry Hirsch and the Master Blaster moniker. When the Devils arrived in New Jersey, they needed a good selling job. Big-time. "Look at it this way," says the club's radio analyst, and former goalie, Glenn (Chico) Resch, "we had a lot of challenges to overcome and that included the franchise's earlier failures in Kansas City and then Denver. We had to cultivate fans any way possible."
Yardbarker
Blues Lacking NHL-Ready Goaltending Prospects
With the surging play of Jordan Binnington this season, the need for goaltending depth has gone under the radar for the St. Louis Blues. Thomas Greiss has been fine in net this season as a backup, and for the first time in a few years, they have gone away from a 1A/1B system and into a clear starter and backup at the NHL level.
NHL
'We're going to have fun' | Sabres' young forward line showing promise
JJ Peterka and his linemates step onto the ice each night with a simple mentality. "We all play the sport because we love to play it," Peterka said. "We say, 'We're going to have fun tonight,' and that's what we do." The approach has proved fruitful of late for the...
NHL
Game Preview: Islanders at Flyers
NEW YORK ISLANDERS (15-8-0) AT PHILADELPHIA FLYERS (7-10-5) 7:30 PM | WELLS FARGO CENTER. After a chippy matchup on Saturday, the New York Islanders and Philadelphia Flyers will face off again on Tuesday at Wells Fargo Center as the teams complete a home and home set. The Islanders pulled away with three goals in the third period for the 5-2 victory on Saturday, and the game got scrappy at the end, with fighting majors assessed on both sides.
NHL
Roberto Luongo to be Inducted into Canucks Ring of Honour
Vancouver, B.C. - The Vancouver Canucks announced today that former Canucks goaltender Roberto Luongo will be inducted into the club's Ring of Honour next season (2023.24) at a date to be announced later. The induction was unanimously voted on by a distinguished group of ex-players, broadcasters, and other members of the hockey club.
NHL
HAVING A BLAST-Y!
The Flames are now 2-0 in the Battle of the Blockbuster Trade. Jonathan Huberdeau scored and had two points, while MacKenzie Weegar collected an assist - his 100th career helper - in Calgary's 6-2 victory over the visiting Panthers Tuesday night at the Scotiabank Saddledome. Huberdeau's big night earned him...
NHL
Cash wears money tie, socks for U.S. Hall of Fame induction ceremony
Paralympic's family play off their name, go all in on outfit choice. There was no mistaking the Steve Cash family at the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at the Saint Paul RiverCentre in Minnesota on Wednesday. Cash, a three-time Paralympic gold medalist and five-time world champion goaltender, sported...
NHL
SZA rocks Blues jersey on new album cover
Grammy award winner reps hometown with custom St. Louis sweater. SZA gave a nod to her hometown in an epic way. The Grammy award winning singer rocked a custom St. Louis Blues jersey on the cover for her upcoming album "S.O.S." SZA, who was born in St. Louis, posted a...
NHL
Letang Doing Well and in Good Spirits After Stroke
The defenseman was at the arena for Pittsburgh's game on Tuesday after being diagnosed Monday. On Monday, Kris Letang called head athletic trainer Chris Stewart, saying he had a migraine and that something didn't feel right. After he reported those symptoms, head team physician Dr. Dharmesh Vyas said to take the defenseman to the hospital immediately.
