Related
WEAR
Jubilee Church to host drive-thru food distribution in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Jubilee Church is partnering with Farm Share to host a food distribution this Saturday to help feed over 500 families in the Pensacola area. The event will be held at the Jubilee Church located at 5910 North W. Street and run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. -- or until they run out of food.
WEAR
Sandy Sansing donates $100,000 to Gulf Coast Kid's House
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The Gulf Coast Kid's House received a generous donation Tuesday. Sandy Sansing gave $100,000 to the organization. Gulf Coast Kid's House has been providing services to victims of child abuse in Escambia County since 2004. Stacey Kostevicki, the organization's executive director, says the money will go towards...
WEAR
Ministry Village offers aid to those in need in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Help is available for those in need in Escambia County. Ministry Village, located on the campus of Olive Baptist Church, is a place where those in need can visit for help. The organization was created after Hurricane Ivan. In the past year, the ministry has seen...
Atmore Advance
Christmas events in Atmore begin tomorrow
Several Christmas-themed events are around the bend for Atmore. The Atmore Area Chamber of Commerce is holding its Santa in the Park at First National Bank and Trust’s green space next to the bank on South Main Street from 4:30 p.m. until 7 p.m. Additionally, Jingle Bell Walk, a...
WEAR
Escambia, Pensacola firefighters to launch 'Keep the Wreath Green' fire safety campaign
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County Fire Rescue and the Pensacola Fire Department are set to launch their annual “Keep the Wreath Green” fire safety campaign on Thursday. With this campaign, firefighters hope to reduce the number of fires by promoting simple life-saving holiday safety tips each day...
What to do in Mobile during the holiday season
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The holiday season is officially upon us, meaning there are many events happening between now and the beginning of the year. If you’re looking for something to do with the family look no further. WKRG has compiled a list of attractions and events happening this season. Bellingrath Gardens Magic Christmas in […]
WEAR
Assistant principal initiates 'Dads on Duty' program at Pine Forest High School
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A new initiative against school violence is coming to an Escambia County high school. While students are expected to benefit from the program, it's their parents who are putting in the work. "Dads on Duty" was created by a small group of fathers in Louisiana who...
WEAR
Pensacola contractor Jesse LaCoste charged with larceny in Santa Rosa County
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Pensacola contractor Jesse LaCoste is in jail Wednesday night. LaCoste was wanted for larceny in Santa Rosa County for an incident that took place in Gulf Breeze. He has had numerous complaints filed against him across Escambia and Santa Rosa County, and is accused of taking money...
WEAR
Gucci Mane performing at Pensacola Fairgrounds on Dec. 17
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Gucci Mane is coming to Pensacola in December. The Atlanta-based rapper, known for records such as "I Get the Bag" and "Lemonade," will be performing live at the Pensacola Fairgrounds on Dec. 17. The event is taking place as part of the "LD Birthday Bash" -- celebrating...
WEAR
Dillard's at Santa Rosa Mall sold to Radiant Partners LLC
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Dillard's department store in the Santa Rosa Mall in Mary Esther is being sold off. Radiant Partners LLC. announced Monday that they made a deal to acquire the department store and other property. This deal will allow the company to take full control of the...
WALA-TV FOX10
FOX10 News mourns passing of assignment manager Al Tuggle
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The FOX10 News family is mourning the loss of one of our own. Al Tuggle, our longtime assignment manager, passed away after a long illness. For nearly 35 years, Al mentored countless journalists and made sure we maintained the highest standards. Al was a great journalist,...
WEAR
Holley-Navarre Water board member pays $500 fine for stealing 16 years worth of water
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Holley-Navarre Water System board member is accused of stealing water from the water company for over 16 years. Documents sent to the WEAR newsroom show the water company found that board member James Dabney illegally tapped a water line in 2006. The documents sent...
WEAR
Veterinarian who lost 7 dogs in Escambia County house fire refutes claims of hoarding
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- For the first time, the veterinarian who lost her seven dogs in a Escambia County house fire early Tuesday morning spoke with WEAR News. Fire officials told WEAR they discovered what they call "hoarding conditions" inside of the home. The veterinarian, Dr. Cheryl McNeil, told WEAR...
Man arrested for burglary and battery at Fort Walton Beach home
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Robert McGaugh, 29, was taken into custody by Fort Walton Beach Police Department after a battery and burglary incident Monday night. According to the police report, the male victim told police that he and McGuagh got into a physical altercation at a home on Deluna Rd just before 10 […]
WEAR
North Escambia County home suffers damage in morning storms
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A home in north Escambia County suffered damage during the storms Wednesday morning. Escambia County Fire crews were called to a home in the 1000 block of Pauline Street around 6:20 a.m. Initial reports are that a tornado touched down in the area. This is has...
WEAR
Bobby Wagner sworn-in as new Destin mayor
DESTIN, Fla. -- Destin's new mayor was sworn in Monday. 28-year-old Bobby Wagner defeated Rodney Braden for the seat earlier this month. Wagner served on the city council for the past year. WEAR spoke with Wagner before Monday's ceremony, and he tells us he's excited for the future. "I think...
WEAR
Man sentenced to 20 years for stabbing woman at Pensacola Beach boardwalk parking lot
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- An Escambia County judge sentenced a man to 20 years in prison on Tuesday for a stabbing at the Pensacola Beach boardwalk parking lot. 27-year-old Darrius Prince Alexander Hepburn, of Panama City Beach, was sentenced for aggravated battery with great bodily harm with a weapon. According...
WEAR
Antioch Elementary School in Crestview cancels classes due to power outage
CRESTVIEW, Fla. -- Antioch Elementary School in Crestview is cancelling classes Wednesday due to a power issues following the storms. The Okaloosa County School District says students will be held at the school until parents can arrive and get their child. The school did not suffer any damage, but the...
WEAR
Crestview suffers damage from early morning storm
CRESTVIEW, Fla. -- Areas of Crestview were impacted by Wednesday morning's storm that moved east along the Gulf Coast. WEAR investigated the area after the storm had passed to see just how significant the storm damage was. A service station at a Walmart is Crestview suffered some damage. But some...
WEAR
Fort Walton Brewing Company closing after 5 years
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. -- The Fort Walton Beach Brewing Company is closing. Jim and Deb Lewis have run their small brewery for five years. They say their landlord is selling the property and was not interested in renewing their lease. They will need to vacate the building in the...
