Escambia County, FL

WEAR

Jubilee Church to host drive-thru food distribution in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Jubilee Church is partnering with Farm Share to host a food distribution this Saturday to help feed over 500 families in the Pensacola area. The event will be held at the Jubilee Church located at 5910 North W. Street and run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. -- or until they run out of food.
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Sandy Sansing donates $100,000 to Gulf Coast Kid's House

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The Gulf Coast Kid's House received a generous donation Tuesday. Sandy Sansing gave $100,000 to the organization. Gulf Coast Kid's House has been providing services to victims of child abuse in Escambia County since 2004. Stacey Kostevicki, the organization's executive director, says the money will go towards...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
Atmore Advance

Christmas events in Atmore begin tomorrow

Several Christmas-themed events are around the bend for Atmore. The Atmore Area Chamber of Commerce is holding its Santa in the Park at First National Bank and Trust’s green space next to the bank on South Main Street from 4:30 p.m. until 7 p.m. Additionally, Jingle Bell Walk, a...
ATMORE, AL
WKRG News 5

What to do in Mobile during the holiday season

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The holiday season is officially upon us, meaning there are many events happening between now and the beginning of the year. If you’re looking for something to do with the family look no further. WKRG has compiled a list of attractions and events happening this season. Bellingrath Gardens Magic Christmas in […]
MOBILE, AL
WEAR

Gucci Mane performing at Pensacola Fairgrounds on Dec. 17

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Gucci Mane is coming to Pensacola in December. The Atlanta-based rapper, known for records such as "I Get the Bag" and "Lemonade," will be performing live at the Pensacola Fairgrounds on Dec. 17. The event is taking place as part of the "LD Birthday Bash" -- celebrating...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Dillard's at Santa Rosa Mall sold to Radiant Partners LLC

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Dillard's department store in the Santa Rosa Mall in Mary Esther is being sold off. Radiant Partners LLC. announced Monday that they made a deal to acquire the department store and other property. This deal will allow the company to take full control of the...
MARY ESTHER, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

FOX10 News mourns passing of assignment manager Al Tuggle

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The FOX10 News family is mourning the loss of one of our own. Al Tuggle, our longtime assignment manager, passed away after a long illness. For nearly 35 years, Al mentored countless journalists and made sure we maintained the highest standards. Al was a great journalist,...
WEAR

North Escambia County home suffers damage in morning storms

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A home in north Escambia County suffered damage during the storms Wednesday morning. Escambia County Fire crews were called to a home in the 1000 block of Pauline Street around 6:20 a.m. Initial reports are that a tornado touched down in the area. This is has...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Bobby Wagner sworn-in as new Destin mayor

DESTIN, Fla. -- Destin's new mayor was sworn in Monday. 28-year-old Bobby Wagner defeated Rodney Braden for the seat earlier this month. Wagner served on the city council for the past year. WEAR spoke with Wagner before Monday's ceremony, and he tells us he's excited for the future. "I think...
DESTIN, FL
WEAR

Crestview suffers damage from early morning storm

CRESTVIEW, Fla. -- Areas of Crestview were impacted by Wednesday morning's storm that moved east along the Gulf Coast. WEAR investigated the area after the storm had passed to see just how significant the storm damage was. A service station at a Walmart is Crestview suffered some damage. But some...
CRESTVIEW, FL
WEAR

Fort Walton Brewing Company closing after 5 years

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. -- The Fort Walton Beach Brewing Company is closing. Jim and Deb Lewis have run their small brewery for five years. They say their landlord is selling the property and was not interested in renewing their lease. They will need to vacate the building in the...
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL

