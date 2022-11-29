ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Las Vegas, NV

City of North Las Vegas Fire Department responds to two fatal fires

By KTNV Staff
KTNV 13 Action News
KTNV 13 Action News
 2 days ago
The City of North Las Vegas posted in two separate tweets that they responded to two fatal fires Monday.

The first fire was at 6:18 a.m. The department responded to a report of an apartment fire with one victim inside at the 2200 block of Sun Avenue. Witnesses said they saw someone run into the apartment while the building was on fire.

The cause of the early morning fire is still under investigation.

Later Monday, the department responded to a deadly house fire at 10:04 a.m. They responded with Las Vegas Fire & Rescue. Police said they were responding to a report of a husband setting the house on fire, and was holding a gun.

Fire spread rapidly through the second floor. The North Las Vegas Police Department was already on scene for this domestic incident. The body of the assailant was found on the second floor by a drone.

