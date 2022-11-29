ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kique Reveals the Crazy Way ‘The Voice’ Kept Him in the Competition After He Tested Positive for COVID

By Paulette Cohn
 2 days ago
Photo by: Tina Thorpe/NBC

Last week Team Gwen Stefani’s Kique had to take part in the Instant Save, so performing as part of the Top 10 was something he was especially looking forward to since he fought so hard to get there, but when it came time for him to take the stage to perform The Weeknd's "Call Out My Name," host Carson Daly announced that Kique had pre-recorded his performance at another location.

After The Voice wrapped for the night, on a Zoom interview, Parade got the scoop from the 19-year-old Miami native on how he had recorded his performance on Sunday.

“The stress was really high for me because I recorded it on Sunday, so I didn't have as much time as I felt like I wanted,” he shared. “When I got [to the studio], I was unfamiliar with the space, there's no crowd, there's no people, it's me and the cameras and the lights. It was really, really weird and different. I felt like I didn't have the energy from the crowd, obviously, that you want, but at the end of the day, I'm forever grateful to NBC that I was able to still perform even with COVID. They pulled out all the stops. They did everything they could possibly do so that I could have my best possible performance.”

Despite the limitations imposed by the COVID protocols, Kique says he’s happy with his song.

“Obviously, the conditions weren't the best as they could have been for what I had to do, but I'm happy with what I did. I kind of put it all out there. It was a fun song. I think I kept it fun but also implanted all my little Kique-isms that make my music what it is, all the little things that I do to it. At the end of the day, I'm happy and I'm grateful that I'm still here.”

Whether it will be enough to help Kique get into next week’s semifinals will be revealed tonight, but if he should be in the bottom three and need to take part in the Instant Save, it’s unclear at this time how The Voice will make that happen as Kique will be watching the proceedings from his quarantined hotel room.

“I'm not exactly sure how the show is going to do it,” he admitted. “They do what they need to do and then I have a schedule, so I'll figure that out, but that's not really for me to speak on.”

As for his health, he said, “I'm OK. Man, obviously, the ‘19’ has hit me up, but I'm in good spirits and I'm feeling good.”

Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC

As for his strategy to make it to the finale if he goes through to the semifinals next week, Kique's plan is to show a softer side of himself.

“Throughout the show when I have shown my softer side it's been straight into something big. I just really want to do a ballad-y type song to show my emotion. I do like the powerful songs and they're fun to perform, but I want to show that at the heart, music is me. I can do all these fancy things, but even the simplest of music is so important to me and the simple melodies are what really matter, and the basics of music are still so important, and emotion is everything. It's really hard to show emotion when you're singing for your life, like big crazy [Instant Save] moments but on the smaller parts it's really fun for me to show emotion.”

The Voice airs Monday and Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

Next, Read Blake Shelton's Heartfelt Goodbye to The Voice

