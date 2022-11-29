Read full article on original website
Police announce Savage and Apple Valley, Minnesota bank robberies are connectedLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Twin Cities Winter Storm Evening UpdateLimitless Production Group LLCMinneapolis, MN
Royal Credit Union bank robbery in Apple Valley, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Santa's Holiday Hero Express Parade - West St Paul, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCWest Saint Paul, MN
Nordstrom Rack’s Downtown Minneapolis Location Permanently Closing Their DoorsKathryn LeeMinneapolis, MN
FOX Sports
Simons, Trail Blazers square off against the Lakers
Portland Trail Blazers (11-10, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (7-12, 13th in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Lakers -5.5; over/under is 226. BOTTOM LINE: Anfernee Simons and the Portland Trail Blazers take on Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday. The Lakers...
Zion dominates on both ends in Pelicans’ win over Raptors
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Down two starters for a second straight game, the Pelicans were shorthanded in the Smoothie King Center again on Wednesday (Nov. 30) night but there were no signs of limitations as blew past the Raptors, a top 10 team in the East, 126-108. The Pelicans remain...
Yardbarker
Knicks Ex Kemba Walker Finds a New Home - Tracker
The Dallas Mavericks are set to sign former Knicks point guard Kemba Walker. The 32-year-old spent last season in New York after 10 prior seasons between Charlotte and Boston, making four NBA All-Star appearances. The 32-year-old signed a two-year, $17.8 million deal with the Knicks last season but appeared in...
NBA ROUND-UP: Karl Anthony-Towns leaves defeat to Wizards with non-contact calf injury, Kevin Durant scores season high in Nets win while LA Lakers lose to 25-foot buzzer beater
Kristaps Porzingis scored a career-high 41 points, including 29 in the first half as the Washington Wizards beat Minnesota 142-127 on Monday after Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony-Towns was helped off the court in the third quarter with a right leg injury. Towns grabbed at his leg and went down near midcourt....
FOX Sports
Williamson scores 33, powers Pelicans past Raptors 126-108
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Zion Williamson had 33 points, four steals and two blocks, and Trey Murphy added six 3-pointers and 26 points as the New Orleans Pelicans beat the Toronto Raptors 126-108 on Wednesday night. The Pelicans shot 52.3% from the floor on 45-of-86 shooting, had 28 assists...
big10central.com
Wisconsin defense shredded by Wake Forest guard Tyree Appleby
Wisconsin men’s basketball’s abnormal defensive effort proves costly. It was the Badgers’ first loss when scoring 75 or more points since 2019. Here’s why they struggled.
Julius Randle, Knicks manhandle Pistons 140-110
Julius Randle erupted for a season-high 36 points in just three quarters and the visiting New York Knicks pounded the
FOX Sports
Kevin Durant scores 39 points, Nets beat Wizards 113-107
NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant scored 39 points and the Brooklyn Nets beat the Washington Wizards 113-107 on Wednesday night for their third straight victory. Durant was 13 for 20 from the field and hit all 11 of his free throws in 37 minutes after scoring a season-high 45 points Monday night in a victory over Orlando.
SB Nation
NBA Scores: We probably need to talk about Kristaps Porzingis more
We’re past the quarter mark of the season for some teams, and the intensity across the board is ramping up. Boston looks like they’re ready for revenge after last year’s NBA Finals disappointment, and Zion Williamson looks like a number one option on a playoff contender. Monday also saw 40-point totals from Kristaps Porzingis, Kevin Durant, and Devin Booker. So here’s everything you need to know:
FOX Sports
Durant and the Nets take on the Raptors
Toronto Raptors (11-10, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (12-11, eighth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Kevin Durant leads Brooklyn into a matchup against Toronto. He currently ranks sixth in the league scoring 30.4 points per game. The Nets have gone 8-5 against Eastern Conference opponents. Brooklyn...
big10central.com
Another hall of fame nod for Gophers’ Lindsay Whalen [Pioneer Press]
The plaudits are piling up for Lindsay Whalen. The Gophers women’s basketball coach who led Minnesota to a Final Four and won four WNBA championships with the Lynx, will be inducted into the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame in Knoxville, Tenn., it was announced Monday. The induction class is a who’s who of women’s athletics: Whalen, Carolyn Peck, Cathy Boswell, Donna Lopiano and Lisa Mattingly.
