Minneapolis, MN

FOX Sports

Simons, Trail Blazers square off against the Lakers

Portland Trail Blazers (11-10, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (7-12, 13th in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Lakers -5.5; over/under is 226. BOTTOM LINE: Anfernee Simons and the Portland Trail Blazers take on Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday. The Lakers...
PORTLAND, OR
WAFB

Zion dominates on both ends in Pelicans’ win over Raptors

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Down two starters for a second straight game, the Pelicans were shorthanded in the Smoothie King Center again on Wednesday (Nov. 30) night but there were no signs of limitations as blew past the Raptors, a top 10 team in the East, 126-108. The Pelicans remain...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Yardbarker

Knicks Ex Kemba Walker Finds a New Home - Tracker

The Dallas Mavericks are set to sign former Knicks point guard Kemba Walker. The 32-year-old spent last season in New York after 10 prior seasons between Charlotte and Boston, making four NBA All-Star appearances. The 32-year-old signed a two-year, $17.8 million deal with the Knicks last season but appeared in...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Mail

NBA ROUND-UP: Karl Anthony-Towns leaves defeat to Wizards with non-contact calf injury, Kevin Durant scores season high in Nets win while LA Lakers lose to 25-foot buzzer beater

Kristaps Porzingis scored a career-high 41 points, including 29 in the first half as the Washington Wizards beat Minnesota 142-127 on Monday after Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony-Towns was helped off the court in the third quarter with a right leg injury. Towns grabbed at his leg and went down near midcourt....
MINNESOTA STATE
FOX Sports

Williamson scores 33, powers Pelicans past Raptors 126-108

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Zion Williamson had 33 points, four steals and two blocks, and Trey Murphy added six 3-pointers and 26 points as the New Orleans Pelicans beat the Toronto Raptors 126-108 on Wednesday night. The Pelicans shot 52.3% from the floor on 45-of-86 shooting, had 28 assists...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
FOX Sports

Kevin Durant scores 39 points, Nets beat Wizards 113-107

NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant scored 39 points and the Brooklyn Nets beat the Washington Wizards 113-107 on Wednesday night for their third straight victory. Durant was 13 for 20 from the field and hit all 11 of his free throws in 37 minutes after scoring a season-high 45 points Monday night in a victory over Orlando.
WASHINGTON, DC
SB Nation

NBA Scores: We probably need to talk about Kristaps Porzingis more

We’re past the quarter mark of the season for some teams, and the intensity across the board is ramping up. Boston looks like they’re ready for revenge after last year’s NBA Finals disappointment, and Zion Williamson looks like a number one option on a playoff contender. Monday also saw 40-point totals from Kristaps Porzingis, Kevin Durant, and Devin Booker. So here’s everything you need to know:
UTAH STATE
FOX Sports

Durant and the Nets take on the Raptors

Toronto Raptors (11-10, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (12-11, eighth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Kevin Durant leads Brooklyn into a matchup against Toronto. He currently ranks sixth in the league scoring 30.4 points per game. The Nets have gone 8-5 against Eastern Conference opponents. Brooklyn...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
big10central.com

Another hall of fame nod for Gophers’ Lindsay Whalen [Pioneer Press]

The plaudits are piling up for Lindsay Whalen. The Gophers women’s basketball coach who led Minnesota to a Final Four and won four WNBA championships with the Lynx, will be inducted into the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame in Knoxville, Tenn., it was announced Monday. The induction class is a who’s who of women’s athletics: Whalen, Carolyn Peck, Cathy Boswell, Donna Lopiano and Lisa Mattingly.
KNOXVILLE, TN

