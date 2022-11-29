Read full article on original website
Related
Central Illinois Proud
Brady selected for Giannoulias’ transition team
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Fresh off an election win for secretary of state, Alexi Giannoulias, is assembling his transition team and he’s crossing party lines to do so. Giannoulias announced his 125 member team Wednesday morning and one of the names was his opponent, State Rep. Dan Brady (R-Bloomington). Brady will serve on two of the nine committees Giannoulias and his team created.
25newsnow.com
Familiar names on the 2023 ballot for Normal Town Council
NORMAL (25 News Now) - Voters in Normal will elect three town council members next spring, and the incumbents holding those seats have all filed nominating petitions before Monday’s deadline to get on the April ballot. Their challengers are not political newcomers, particularly Marc Tiritilli, who’s run twice for...
Central Illinois Proud
Candidate controversy in Normal, three seeking non-existent seats
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — In Normal, controversy persists following Monday afternoon’s deadline to file petitions to appear on the ballot in April’s municipal consolidated election. In a historic first, three people filed for offices in Normal that don’t exist on the ballot. The Normal Town Clerk’s office...
wcbu.org
Judge orders Peoria County to continue funding auditor's office past November
The Peoria County Auditor's Office will remain funded by taxpayers, for now. That's the order of Peoria County Judge James Mack. He issued a preliminary injunction Monday requiring the county to continue funding the office past its previously-issued Nov. 30 deadline, while litigation is ongoing. Auditor Jessica Thomas is suing...
wglt.org
'There will be chaos': McLean County lawyers prepare for new system without cash bail
Depending upon which side of the courtroom a lawyer sits, the elimination of cash bail produced a range of reactions from elation to frustration but both sides agree that a smooth transition will require flexibility and hard work as the new law takes effect Jan. 1. The ability to remain...
1470 WMBD
Republican rival to join Illinois Democrats’ transition team
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — Incoming Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias has announced he will bring a former political rival on board his transition team. One-time Republican candidate for Secretary of State, Rep. Dan Brady (R-Bloomington) will reportedly be brought on board to help. In a statement issued Wednesday, Brady...
smilepolitely.com
Former Champaign Mayor Don Gerard is running for mayor again
The News-Gazette is reporting that former Champaign Mayor Don Gerard will run for mayor again. Gerard and fellow challenger Azark Cobbs (who ran for mayor in 2019) have thrown their hats in the ring to challenge incumbent Mayor Deb Feinen. Feinen defeated Gerard in 2015 after Gerard was elected in...
starvedrock.media
Highest-paying business jobs in Peoria
Stacker compiled the highest paying business jobs in Peoria, IL using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
25newsnow.com
Levee District apartments to break ground in Spring 2023
EAST PEORIA (25 News Now) - Years in the making, construction on a planned apartment complex in East Peoria will begin next Spring. Located adjacent to City Hall, the privately-built, $50 million dollar complex will include more than 200 units as well as a modest amount of retain space. The construction was initially planned to start this year, but pandemic-related shortages made that goal unattainable.
wznd.com
Bloomington Town Council Discusses Grossinger Ice Arena Renovation
BLOOMINGTON, Ill.- The town of Bloomington held their town council meeting on November 28 at 6 p.m. The meeting began with comments and concerns from residents of Bloomington, with many of the speakers voicing their concerns with the granting of a special use permit for a 56-unit apartment complex on Lutz Road and South Morris Avenue. The council later voted 5-2 in favor of the permit approval.
25newsnow.com
Fresh faces to join Bloomington City Council next year
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - Only one incumbent whose term expires next year is running for re-election to the Bloomington City Council. Monday was the deadline for council candidates to file nominating petitions with the city’s election commission. There are only two contested races. Incumbent Donna Boelen is running...
Central Illinois Proud
New housing development coming to Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A new housing development is coming to Bloomington. On Monday, Bloomington’s City Council heard public comments opposing the new housing development. But the vote still passed five to two. The housing will be located at the northwest corner of Lutz Road and South Morris...
illinois.edu
The pseudoscience spreading to police precincts around Illinois
A phenomenon known as 911 phone call analysis is being used by more and more police departments across the country, including in Illinois. It's a pseudoscience that claims that what someone says, how they sound and how they act during a 911 phone call, can determine if they are calling for help, or if they are trying to cover for a crime they have committed.
1470 WMBD
Peoria social-emotional learning program receives criticism over diversity
PEORIA, Ill. — A newer social-emotional learning program, which was implemented with much fanfare by Peoria Public School leaders, has more recently come under scrutiny over its perceived lack of proper diversity, among other criticism. District 150 Board of Education member Dr. Anni Reinking was the person to lend...
Central Illinois Proud
Norovirus outbreak linked to Monical’s in Washington
UPDATE– (4:30 p.m.) Tazewell County Health Department released additional information,. “The food can become contaminated with viral or bacterial particles in many ways and at many points in the food preparation process. In this case, specific food items were contaminated with norovirus; the exact point in the food preparation...
Central Illinois Proud
McLean County Sheriff has last day in office
MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — McLean County Sheriff Jon Sandage had his last day on the job after two terms Wednesday. According to a sheriff’s office Facebook post, Sandage received his final eviction notice and retirement badge. In June 2021, he announced that he did not plan to...
wglt.org
Center for minority business opens at Eastland Mall
A longtime Central Illinois business professional opened a nonprofit aimed at helping up-and-coming minority business owners on Wednesday. Denise Moore is the CEO of the Minority Business Development Center in Peoria — and after Wednesday afternoon's launch, she's also the CEO of the same office at Eastland Mall in Bloomington.
25newsnow.com
Alpaca farming in Central Illinois
PETERSBURG (25 News Now) - From a weed-turned-crop to something else you wouldn’t expect -- an unusual barnyard animal. I visited an alpaca farm in Petersburg. I’m here with Rhonda at Indian Point Alpaca Farm in Petersburg, Illinois at Indian Point Alpaca Farm. How long have you been...
25newsnow.com
“Keep the Wreath Red” campaign launches December 1st in Peoria
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Starting Thursday you will see holiday wreaths adorn the City of Peoria’s 12 fire stations. This is part of the fire departments “Keep the Wreath Red” campaign. Wreaths at all city fire stations are illuminated with red bulbs and firefighters will replace...
25newsnow.com
Buffalo (Bison) farming in Central Illinois
(25 News Now) - We’ve been up in the air so now let’s go to the barnyard and talk to Dan Davis of Gravity Farms LLC in Pontiac about farming buffalo. My wife and family and I were looking for something fun to do about five or six years ago -- we stumbled on another buffalo farm in Indiana that offers tours and we went that Saturday for a Hayride tour, started becoming regular customers and we caught the bison bug shortly thereafter.
Comments / 1