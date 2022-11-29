ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Sterling Skye has a brother: Patrick Mahomes, wife Brittany celebrate birth of 2nd baby

The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m8S4H_0jQkfY7f00

Chiefs quarterback Patrick and wife Brittany Mahomes have welcomed their second child into the world: a son, Patrick announced via Twitter late Monday evening, named Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III.

The baby boy, Patrick reported in a photo-tweet that wife Brittany retweeted and shared on other social media accounts, including Facebook, apparently weighed in at 7 pounds, 8 ounces.

The text of Patrick Mahomes’ tweet reads:

Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III 11/28/22 7lbs 8oz @BrittanyLynne

The photo with the text depicts a newborn on his back and photographed from above (no face showing). The infant is wearing a brown-and-cream-colored onesie and lying on a brownish blanket bearing the name “Mahomes” in a neat, repeating pattern.

At the baby’s feet: a bracelet with the block, capital letters spelling out BRONZE.

The tweet had more than 38,100 likes and 1,700 replies — collectively congratulating the family on its newest addition — as of 1 a.m. Tuesday.

Patrick Mahomes, the Chiefs quarterback, is Patrick Mahomes II; Patrick Mahomes senior, the NFL superstar’s father, is a former major-league pitcher. Mahomes’ wife, Brittany Mahomes (formerly Brittany Matthews) is a former college and pro soccer player, part-owner of the Kansas City Current women’s pro soccer team and businesswoman. The couple make their home in Kansas City.

They began dating during high school in Texas, got engaged and then married in Hawaii . Along they way, they adopted a pair of dogs they named “Steel” and “Silver.”

But the biggest addition to the Mahomes household (at the time) came in 2021, as they celebrated the birth of their first child — daughter Sterling Skye Mahomes, who now is 1 year old.

All along the way, they’ve shared snippets of their lives with their multitudes of social media followers, giving outsiders a glimpse of their challenges and triumphs and special occasions, such as holiday experiences.

It was via social media that they announced they were expecting their second child earlier this year. That announcement came in a May tweet from Mahomes that included a family photo , Patrick, Brittany and Sterling Skye, smiling and holding a sign saying, “BIG SISTER DUTIES, COMING SOON.” In June, they shared that they were having a boy with a reveal involving squirt guns .

Brittany Mahomes apparently attended Sunday afternoon’s Chiefs game against the L.A. Rams, rooting on her husband’s team with occasional tweets. At one pointed, she tweeted that, despite rumors speculating otherwise, she had not gone into labor during the game.

After the game, as Patrick Mahomes was being interviewed on the field by TV reporter Erin Andrews, the Chiefs QB seemed to indicate a birth was imminent.

The Chiefs beat the Rams 26-10 on Sunday and this weekend fly to Cincinnati for a highly anticipated matchup against the Bengals — who ousted Mahomes and the Chiefs from the AFC Championship Game to advance to the most recent Super Bowl, where Cincinnati then lost to the Rams.

Last month, Mahomes noted that Sterling Skye is already showing an affinity for soccer.

