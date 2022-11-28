Read full article on original website
BREAKING: Minnesota Football lands Wisconsin WR transfer Markus Allen
48 hours after the Gophers beat Wisconsin on the field, they then took to the transfer portal to grab a former Badger wide receiver. As Markus Allen announced on social media this morning that he's committed to Minnesota. He took an unofficial visit with the Gophers back for the Northwestern game, and just took an official visit to Kansas this past weekend. Allen — a 6-foot-1, 215-pound wide receiver — entered the transfer portal on Oct. 17. He is able to place his name into the portal as a result of Wisconsin’s head coaching change. New rules allow players whose head coach has been dismissed to enter the transfer portal, whereas other athletes must wait until the Dec. 5 transfer portal window to open. Allen will have three seasons of eligibility remaining starting in the fall of 2023.
Iowa Bowl Projections: Where are outlets predicting the Hawkeyes land heading into championship week?
Iowa's 2022 regular season ended on Friday as the Hawkeyes fell to Nebraska, 24-17, to close out the year and fell just short of making it to the Big Ten Championship for the second straight year. The Hawkeyes closed out the regular season with a 7-5 record. Where do outlets...
Tommies’ Glenn Caruso is Pioneer League coach of the year [Pioneer Press]
St. Thomas’ Glenn Caruso was selected as Pioneer Football Coach of the Year on Monday after leading the his team to an 8-0 conference record. The Tommies finished 10-1 overall and ranked 19th in the NCAA Football Championship Subdivision. St. Thomas jumped to Division I football in 2021, joining...
Gophers Taylor Landfair named Big Ten Volleyball Player of the Year [Pioneer Press]
Redshirt sophomore Taylor Landfair was named the Big Ten Volleyball Player of the Year on Wednesday, becoming the sixth Gophers player to earn the honor in the past eight years. The award comes after a comeback season that saw the outside hitter lead the conference in kills per set (4.43)...
Trev Alberts: Matt Rhule was candidate from 'Day One'
Trev Alberts introduces Matt Rhule as the new Nebraska football head coach at the Hawks Championship Center in Lincoln on Monday, November 28, 2022.Trev Alberts introduces Matt Rhule as the new Nebraska football head coach at the Hawks Championship Center in Lincoln on Monday, November 28, 2022.Trev Alberts introduces Matt Rhule as the new Nebraska football head coach at the Hawks Championship Center in Lincoln on Monday, November 28, 2022.
Hawkeyes' final ACC/Big Ten Challenge should be a dandy [The Gazette, Cedar Rapids, Iowa]
Nov. 30—IOWA CITY — Lisa Bluder was at practice earlier this week when the news came down:. The ACC/Big Ten Challenge is going away. "It's kind of sad," the University of Iowa women's basketball coach said Wednesday. "I thought we had our schedule pretty much done for next year; now we're a little bit high and dry. Certainly, we'd like to go out with a victory."
Johns Hopkins football’s JR Woods ‘touches all the bases’ as one of 15 finalists for ‘Academic Heisman’ [Baltimore Sun]
When JR Woods began playing organized football at the age of 6, he didn’t gravitate toward quarterback, running back, defensive end or any of the other skill positions that draw the spotlight. He went to the offensive line. “Nobody’s saying, ‘Oh, I want my son to go play left...
Iowa's Sam LaPorta B1G Tight End of Year
Hawkeyes' Kaleb Johnson, Mason Richman All-Conference Honorable Mention
Columnist Jim Polzin reacts to Wisconsin's event introducing football coach Luke Fickell
BadgerExtra columnist Jim Polzin shares his thoughts on what took place Monday when Wisconsin formally introduced new football coach Luke Fickell. Badgers coach Luke Fickell talked with interim coach Jim Leonhard on Sunday and the two plan to meet again Wednesday. The new coach has been in Leonhard's shoes before.
Penn State moves up to No. 8 in penultimate College Football Playoff rankings [Centre Daily Times (State College, Pa.)]
Nov. 30—The fifth College Football Playoff rankings of the 2022 season are here and Penn State has cracked the top 10. The team is 10-2 overall, 7-2 in the Big Ten and has a 10-win season for the first time since 2019. The Nittany Lions were ranked No. 8...
Iowa Wrestling Weekend That Was: 4 Cyclones win Harold Nichols Open titles [The Gazette, Cedar Rapids, Iowa]
Nov. 29—Plenty of wrestling action surrounded Turkey Day. Iowa and UNI competed at Iowa State's Harold Nichols Open. Upper Iowa dominated in its first dual. Waverly-Shell Rock claimed the team title at Linn-Mar. Here is a look at the Wrestling Weekend That Was. Harold Nichols Open. Iowa State crowned...
Another hall of fame nod for Gophers’ Lindsay Whalen [Pioneer Press]
The plaudits are piling up for Lindsay Whalen. The Gophers women’s basketball coach who led Minnesota to a Final Four and won four WNBA championships with the Lynx, will be inducted into the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame in Knoxville, Tenn., it was announced Monday. The induction class is a who’s who of women’s athletics: Whalen, Carolyn Peck, Cathy Boswell, Donna Lopiano and Lisa Mattingly.
Gophers football: Bowl projections improve with win over Wisconsin [Pioneer Press]
The Gophers football team’s 23-16 win over Wisconsin last Saturday boosted Minnesota’s projected bowl destinations for later this month. Coming off the 13-10 loss to Iowa on Nov. 19, most of the guesstimated destinations for the Gophers were split between the Duke’s Mayo, Pinstripe and Quick Lane bowls. But after the rivalry game victory over the Badgers (6-6, 4-5) in Madison, the Gophers (8-4, 5-4 Big Ten) are no longer an option for the Quick Lane Bowl in Detroit on Dec. 26, based on the 10 national outlets’ projections tracked by the Pioneer Press.
Wisconsin Twitter reacts as the Badgers fall to Wake Forest
After a tremendous 2-1 effort in The Bahamas at the Battle for Atlantis, Wisconsin had a Big Ten/ACC challenge letdown on Tuesday night. Wake Forest stormed into the Kohl Center and came away with a 78-74 win. Wisconsin made a number of runs, and took the lead late, but it was the Demon Deacons who closed strong to improve to 7-1. Wisconsin fell to 5-2 on the young season.
Iowa high school boys' wrestling 2022-23: Gazette area teams to watch [The Gazette, Cedar Rapids, Iowa]
Nov. 29—Here are seven Gazette-area teams to keep an eye on during the 2022-23 Iowa high school boys' wrestling season. Iowa City High: The Little Hawks have some of the top high-level talent in the state. World champion Ben Kueter and national champion transfer Gabe Arnold are a pair of NCAA Division I competitors. Mix in two-time state medalists Kael Kurtz and Cale Seaton and you have the firepower for lots of success. City High might be more geared toward tournaments, but with ranked Jake Mitchell and Ryan Ott in the lineup the Little Hawks have a nucleus for a strong dual team. Top-five finishes in both are likely.
2 former Sun Prairie athletes earn college volleyball conference player of the year honors
Louisville graduate student outside hitter and former Sun Prairie athlete Claire Chaussee was named Atlantic Coast Conference women’s volleyball player of the year Monday. Chaussee, also named a first-team all-conference selection, leads conference co-champion Louisville with 3.81 kills per set. She has 370 kills and totaled 10 or more kills 20 times this season. Chaussee was named ACC player of the week five times during the season.
Wisconsin men's hockey families get honored in special week
The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team is honoring the Suter family for its contributions to Madison hockey at Friday's game against Michigan. Plus the late Jim Johannson, who played alongside his brother John for the Badgers, is going into the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame on Wednesday night. UW coach Tony Granato spoke about their impacts.
Minnesota prep wrestling preview: The best of the best and more [Star Tribune]
They're the two most high-profile wrestlers in the state and soon-to-be-teammates. And the similarities between Waconia's Max McEnelly and Simley's Gavin Nelson don't stop there. McEnelly, a senior, is a three-time Class 3A state champion, at 170 pounds (2020), 182 (2021) and 195 (2022). He hasn't lost a high school...
Minnesota Ice Maze moving from Stillwater to Vikings' HQ in Eagan
EAGAN, Minn. -- A massive ice maze previously on exhibit in Stillwater will move closer to the metro this winter season.For the past two years, the Minnesota Ice Maze stood outside the Zephyr Theatre.This year, the maze will move to Vikings Lakes, the campus that headquarters the Minnesota Vikings in Eagan. The maze will be part of Winter SKOLstice, a celebration starting Jan. 6, 2023 and going through Feb. 19."We are thrilled to create this unforgettable experience for families across the metro with Viking Lakes," said Minnesota Ice founder and CEO Robbie Harrell.This year's maze will comprise 1 million pounds of ice and half a mile of passages, organizers said. Vikings Lakes said it will be the Twin Cities' "largest ice maze to date."Other Winter SKOLstice installations include pond hockey, curling, a Warming Haus with food and beverage and more. The Zephyr Theatre's executive director resigned in October. The Attorney General's Office rescinded the theater's nonprofit registration last year after it was revealed the theater failed to file the requisite paperwork to solicit donations. It's unclear whether the recent issues prompted the maze's move.
