The holidays have a way of drawing people home, whether in person, or simply with thoughts of days past.

This season, a handful of artists have returned home to their Bertie County roots and have brought with them thoughts and memories on canvas and in print.

Sponsored by the Bertie County Arts Council, the show, Back Home for the Holidays, features six artists and their works in watercolor, acrylics, oils and in print.

Lucy Coulbourn grew up in Windsor on Watson Street. The daughter of Eleanor and Fenton Coulbourn, she graduated from Windsor High School and went on to Greensboro College and East Carolina University, where she earned her degree in Fine Arts with a concentration in painting and a minor in English.

Following graduation she worked in Raleigh, in advertising and editorial for the Raleigh Observer. A career in real estate allowed her the time to paint. Today, her work is shown locally at Artspace, and Sertoma and at the Bertie County Arts Council.

Poet Joan Daniels is a retired teacher, local author and longtime BCAC member.

Born in Brooklyn, New York, she has lived in Colerain since 1974. A retired kindergarten teacher at Lawrence Academy, the poet also taught summer workshops in creative writing.

She has published two books of poetry, ‘The Robin of Christmas’ and ‘The Seasons of My Mind, along with two biographies, ‘What Kind of Truck Does He Drive?’ and ‘My Family Went to War.’

Currently, autographed copies of the author’s books are available at arts council.

Margie Worthington grew up in Windsor. She is a graduate of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and received her MFA degree in ceramics at East Carolina University in Greenville. Worthington moved to Wilmington in 1984 and became the first Curator of Education at St. John’s Museum of Art, now the Cameron Art Museum.

She joined the art faculty of the University of North Carolina at Wilmington and taught courses in art history, design, painting, and mixed media from 1990-2005.

Currently the artist teaches painting at the Museum School of the Cameron Art Museum and works in her home studio in Wilmington. Her work is included in many public and private collections, including the Cameron Art Museum and the Randall Library at the University of North Carolina Wilmington.

“Although I had been drawing and painting all my life and had spent several years as a production potter – it was in graduate school that I began to grasp the power of the visual language with its elements of line, shape, texture, color and the magic of light and dark,” said the artist. “I realized that this language of form could be used not only to describe and depict real objects – but it could also function in a poetic way without an object. The elements themselves such as shapes or textures could evoke a feeling or memory, a sense of place, or a moment in time.”

The artist claimed she was hooked... and began her pursuit of visual poetry by working abstractly in mixed media collage which remained her focus for over two decades.

“I find myself however, in recent years, returning to my first love... which was painting in oils in a representational manner. Bringing these interests together – the visual poetry and looseness of working abstractly with my understanding of working more realistically — remains an elusive yet totally engaging challenge,” said Worthington.

The Back Home for the Holiday show will hang through Jan. 5, 2023. The Bertie Arts Council Gallery is located at 124 S. King St. in Windsor.