ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bertie County, NC

‘Back Home’ for the holidays

By John Foley Staff Writer
Bertie Ledger-Advance
Bertie Ledger-Advance
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BtQc7_0jQkdnU600

The holidays have a way of drawing people home, whether in person, or simply with thoughts of days past.

This season, a handful of artists have returned home to their Bertie County roots and have brought with them thoughts and memories on canvas and in print.

Sponsored by the Bertie County Arts Council, the show, Back Home for the Holidays, features six artists and their works in watercolor, acrylics, oils and in print.

Lucy Coulbourn grew up in Windsor on Watson Street. The daughter of Eleanor and Fenton Coulbourn, she graduated from Windsor High School and went on to Greensboro College and East Carolina University, where she earned her degree in Fine Arts with a concentration in painting and a minor in English.

Following graduation she worked in Raleigh, in advertising and editorial for the Raleigh Observer. A career in real estate allowed her the time to paint. Today, her work is shown locally at Artspace, and Sertoma and at the Bertie County Arts Council.

Poet Joan Daniels is a retired teacher, local author and longtime BCAC member.

Born in Brooklyn, New York, she has lived in Colerain since 1974. A retired kindergarten teacher at Lawrence Academy, the poet also taught summer workshops in creative writing.

She has published two books of poetry, ‘The Robin of Christmas’ and ‘The Seasons of My Mind, along with two biographies, ‘What Kind of Truck Does He Drive?’ and ‘My Family Went to War.’

Currently, autographed copies of the author’s books are available at arts council.

Margie Worthington grew up in Windsor. She is a graduate of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and received her MFA degree in ceramics at East Carolina University in Greenville. Worthington moved to Wilmington in 1984 and became the first Curator of Education at St. John’s Museum of Art, now the Cameron Art Museum.

She joined the art faculty of the University of North Carolina at Wilmington and taught courses in art history, design, painting, and mixed media from 1990-2005.

Currently the artist teaches painting at the Museum School of the Cameron Art Museum and works in her home studio in Wilmington. Her work is included in many public and private collections, including the Cameron Art Museum and the Randall Library at the University of North Carolina Wilmington.

“Although I had been drawing and painting all my life and had spent several years as a production potter – it was in graduate school that I began to grasp the power of the visual language with its elements of line, shape, texture, color and the magic of light and dark,” said the artist. “I realized that this language of form could be used not only to describe and depict real objects – but it could also function in a poetic way without an object. The elements themselves such as shapes or textures could evoke a feeling or memory, a sense of place, or a moment in time.”

The artist claimed she was hooked... and began her pursuit of visual poetry by working abstractly in mixed media collage which remained her focus for over two decades.

“I find myself however, in recent years, returning to my first love... which was painting in oils in a representational manner. Bringing these interests together – the visual poetry and looseness of working abstractly with my understanding of working more realistically — remains an elusive yet totally engaging challenge,” said Worthington.

The Back Home for the Holiday show will hang through Jan. 5, 2023. The Bertie Arts Council Gallery is located at 124 S. King St. in Windsor.

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

Former North Pitt, D.H. Conley coaching great passes away

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Delano Deans, known by many in high school sports coaching in Pitt County and around Eastern North Carolina as “Cobby,” passed away Tuesday. He was 80. North Pitt High School, one of the schools where Deans coached, made the announcement on its school athletics Facebook page. His obituary was also posted […]
GREENVILLE, NC
southernladymagazine.com

Holiday Homes: Christmas Candlelight Tour in Edenton, North Carolina

In the 300-year-old coastal town of Edenton, North Carolina, beautiful homes on the annual Christmas Candlelight Tour beckon visitors back in time to enjoy the beauty and grandeur of holidays past. Step into a pair of historic dwellings, dressed in their festive finery and brimming with the spirit of the season.
EDENTON, NC
WITN

Search for missing man in Neuse River now recovery effort

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Craven County authorities now say they have switched from a rescue effort to a recovery mission along one part of the Neuse River. Crews were back out on the river this afternoon in the area of the Spring Garden Road boat ramp looking for the body of 41-year-old Anthony Parker, of Greenville.
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Greene Central High School student killed in weekend crash

Greene Central High School in Snow Hill is mourning the loss of one of their students. Greene Central High School student killed in weekend …. Greene Central High School in Snow Hill is mourning the loss of one of their students. Craven county participates in Giving Tuesday through …. Giving...
SNOW HILL, NC
FOX Carolina

Greenville PD looking for 29-year-old woman last seen in June

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department is looking for a 29-year-old woman who was last heard from in June. Kendall Ashton Lee was reported missing by her family and her whereabouts have been known ever since, according to police. Lee does not possess a car and was...
GREENVILLE, SC
WITN

Rocky Mount Police: Man with a knife prompts Walmart evacuation

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) -Rocky Mount police say the Walmart on Benvenue Road had to be evacuated Tuesday afternoon when a man with a knife became combative and threatened employees as he tried to leave with a cart full of unpaid merchandise. Police say 51-year-old David Wilkins was attempting to...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Roanoke Rapids woman killed in Sunday crash in Greensville County

A Roanoke Rapids, North Carolina, woman died Sunday following a single-vehicle crash in Greensville County. According to Virginia State Police Public Information Officer Sgt. Michelle Anaya, preliminary investigations reveal at approximately 4:22 p.m., Daphen Deen Gibson, 73, was traveling southbound on Moore’s Ferry Road in a 1999 Dodge Ram when she lost control of the vehicle. The Dodge Ram struck a tree stump off the roadway and overturned onto Webb Road.
GREENSVILLE COUNTY, VA
FOX8 News

Greenville woman arrested, charged with murder of husband

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Greenville Police Department has arrested and charged a woman with the murder of her husband. Police arrested Latoria Nashae Anderson, 30, of 106 Kenwood Lane in Greenville early Friday. She was charged with murder and is being held in the Pitt County Detention Center under no bond. Officers were called […]
GREENVILLE, NC
13News Now

Deputy US Marshal arrested at Bon Secours Southampton Medical Center

FRANKLIN, Va. — A deputy with the US Marshals Service is facing charges after police say he caused a disruption at a hospital in Franklin over the weekend. The Franklin Police Department says officers were called to the Bon Secours Southampton Medical Center around 6:40 p.m. on Saturday, November 26 for reports of a disturbance and a person with a gun.
FRANKLIN, VA
Bertie Ledger-Advance

Bertie Ledger-Advance

Windsor, NC
411
Followers
703
Post
37K+
Views
ABOUT

The Bertie Ledger-Advance is a North Carolina Press Association award-winning weekly newspaper published every Thursday by Adams Publishing Group Eastern North Carolina. Our coverage area is Bertie County, NC with the office being located in the beautiful downtown Windsor, NC.

 https://www.dailyadvance.com/bertie/

Comments / 0

Community Policy